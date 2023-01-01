Timberwolves still committed long-term to Rudy Gobert, Chris Finch

Dane Moore: Every conversation I’ve had with people in the Wolves org since the day the hired Tim Connelly is that they’re committed to a long-term vision with Rudy Gobert and Chris Finch. Which is to say, as I get many questions, that I’d be shocked if they make a big change any time soon.
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Every conversation I’ve had with people in the Wolves org since the day the hired Tim Connelly is that they’re committed to a long-term vision with Rudy Gobert and Chris Finch.
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27
Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2023 ! The journey continues 💫🙏🏽☀️ – 2:48 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on what he can do as a coach to improve the effort:
“Just try to be honest with them, as honest as possible. Try to up the accountability. And maybe I need to think differently about who plays when and how. Maybe I’ve just got to shuffle it up totally different.” – 12:21 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert when asked what Chris Finch has been challenging the players to do during this rut the Wolves have been in… pic.twitter.com/BQSgws86Kp – 12:18 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch: “Tonight was the first time I saw them frustrated with each other through a lot of different ins and outs of the lineup, tough losses on the road. But tonight I think it manifested itself in a different way.” – 11:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked postgame what he can do to change the same issues that are showing up night to night said that he can start changing who plays and when they play. He said he might have to change up who is playing night to night completely. – 11:01 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Wolves haven’t won a game with Rudy Gobert in the lineup since Dec. 9.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Diallo blocks an Edwards lob attempt to Gobert. That was huge. – 10:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like the Pistons are trying to force the Wolves to feed Gobert. Diallo is guarding him and McGruder just got switched. Fouling him, obviously, is a good idea. – 9:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Three fouls on Gobert. DLo coming down to Earth a little. Pistons just need a starter or two to get hot. – 8:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Noted Ohio State supporter Chris Finch missing his favorite team’s playoff game for tonight’s Wolves game. – 8:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert and Russell each pick up 2 fouls here in the early going. Finch letting them play through it. – 8:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Edwards, Gobert and Anderson are all available for Minnesota. – 7:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kevin Knox II was questionable with a right knee contusion, but he’s available tonight against the #Timberwolves.
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are available tonight against the #Pistons. – 7:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are all gametime decisions tonight – 6:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked if there is enough on this roster to be able to rebound effectively:
“We have 14 feet of center out with injury, so that’s certainly gonna help our rebounding, but guys have to just rebound better, whether Jaden or Naz or tonight like Kyle.” – 10:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch after tonight’s loss: “20 offensive rebounds. That’s quite embarrassing actually.” – 10:50 PM
Dane Moore: When we asked Naz Reid postgame about the players meeting in the locker room after the game, he said they had a productive conversation. Talked to Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson as well — Rudy said they’re always talking after games and Kyle declined to go into details. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 1, 2023
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert when asked where the spirit is at right now: “We’ve got 2 options; we can sit back and feel sorry for ourselves or we can just look ahead and understand that it’s still a long season and we’ve got a lot of time left if we keep that mindset of just keep getting better” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 1, 2023
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards (left hip contusion), Rudy Gobert (illness) and Kyle Anderson (back spasms) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Detroit. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / December 31, 2022
