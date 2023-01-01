Wizards 97, Bucks 80: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (16-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-12) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023

Washington Wizards 97, Milwaukee Bucks 80 (Q4 08:20)

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Delon Wright's impact on the basketball court is huge; he does the little things that won't appear on the box score. Legit difference maker.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Bucks by 18 entering the 4th quarter as they hope to close out a season-high 5th straight win.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

At the end of the third quarter, the Wizards lead the shorthanded Bucks 88-70. Rui Hachimura has a game-high 20 points. He needs 11 more points to set a new career high.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After three quarters, the Wizards lead, 88-70.

After three quarters, the Wizards lead, 88-70.

Bobby Portis is leading the Bucks with 16 points and 10 rebounds, which is already his 21st double-double of the season.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks just can’t find their way back into this game.

Bucks just can't find their way back into this game.

Wizards remain up, 78-59, with 6:33 left in the third quarter.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

halftime numbers:

📊 Rui: 16 PTS, 2 REB

📊 KP: 14 PTS, 3 REB

📊 DG: 13 PTS, 3 REB

halftime numbers:

📊 Rui: 16 PTS, 2 REB

📊 KP: 14 PTS, 3 REB

📊 DG: 13 PTS, 3 REB

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards lead the Milwaukee Bucks at the half.





Rui Hachimura leads the team with 16.

The Washington Wizards lead the Milwaukee Bucks at the half.

Rui Hachimura leads the team with 16.

Kristaps Porzingis has 14, and Daniel Gafford has 13.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Wizards 68, Bucks 50. The Wiz led by as many as 26 in the second.

Hachimura: 16p

Porzingis: 14p 3r

Gafford: 13p 3r

Halftime: Wizards 68, Bucks 50. The Wiz led by as many as 26 in the second.

Hachimura: 16p

Porzingis: 14p 3r

Gafford: 13p 3r

Wiz shooting 57.4% from the field

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards take a 68-50 lead over the Bucks into halftime. Rui has 16 pts, Porzingis with 14 and Gafford with 13. Total domination in the paint: 36-to-14 in PITP

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

At halftime, the Wizards lead the Bucks 68-50. Rui Hachimura has scored a game-high 16 points, followed by Kristaps Porziņģis (14 pts.) and Daniel Gafford (13 pts.).

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis tried to get away with one 😂

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Pat Connaughton just had a nifty lay-in with his right hand through contact and then got a dunk when Joe Ingles picked off the kick-ahead pass.

Pat Connaughton just had a nifty lay-in with his right hand through contact and then got a dunk when Joe Ingles picked off the kick-ahead pass.

Even with those back-to-back buckets, the Bucks are still down, 59-38, with 4:05 left in the second quarter.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura is on fire once again with 16 pts in 14 min on 6-8 FG and 3-4 3PT.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Rui Hachimura returned from injury and has been Ballin.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards now lead the Bucks by 20 points in the second quarter.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Rui Hachimura has come off the bench for 12 points for the #Wizards , who are now up 23 on the #Bucks

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Daniel Gafford with a career-high 13 points (6-8 FG) in a quarter in the first at Bucks

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

13 points from DG in q1, the highest scoring quarter of his career 🗣️

13 points from DG in q1, the highest scoring quarter of his career 🗣️

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one: The Wizards lead the shorthanded Bucks 34-17.

Gafford: 13p

Porzingis: 11p

Kuzma: 0p 3r 5a

After one: The Wizards lead the shorthanded Bucks 34-17.

Gafford: 13p

Porzingis: 11p

Kuzma: 0p 3r 5a

Wiz are shooting 50% and have an 18-2 edge in the paint with no Giannis

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Another game with a big lead for the Wizards, as they top the Bucks 34-17 at the end of the 1st quarter. Gafford already has 13 pts, Porzingis with 11.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Wizards lead, 34-17.

After one quarter, the Wizards lead, 34-17.

The Bucks are currently 6-of-23 from the field, including 3-of-14 from 3. Bobby Portis leads the Bucks with 8 points so far.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

At the end of the first quarter, Washington leads short-handed Milwaukee 34-17. Daniel Gafford has scored a game-high 13 points. Kristaps Porziņģis has 11 points.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Gafford had the Wizards' first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two center lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Gafford had the Wizards' first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two big lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks had a big second half from 3 on Friday night, but apparently that hasn’t got them all the way right from deep.

The Bucks had a big second half from 3 on Friday night, but apparently that hasn't got them all the way right from deep.

They're 2-of-9 to start the game and trail the Wizards, 24-14, with 2:52 left in the first quarter.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Porzingis and Ingles earn themselves techs after a foul from Ingles. Porzingis got a little snippy!

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And Joe Ingles has picked up his first technical foul as a member of the Bucks.

And Joe Ingles has picked up his first technical foul as a member of the Bucks.

It's a double tech with Kristaps Porzingis.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Kristaps Porziņģis gets sent to floor by Joe Ingles and the pair each get hit with Ts.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

STRONG START TO 2023 FOR DG 😤

STRONG START TO 2023 FOR DG 😤

📊 8 PTS & 2 REB in 4 minutes so far.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Daniel Gafford has the Wizards' first 8 points tonight on 4-4 FG.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a really nice play by Grayson Allen.

That's a really nice play by Grayson Allen.

Defended the 3-on-1 fastbreak perfectly and got a steal and then found Jevon Carter for a 3 on the break going the other way.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bradley Beal is NOT starting for the #Wizards . Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the star would be a game-time decision.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards’ likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards' likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

C: Daniel Gafford

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards’ likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Daniel Gafford

With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards' likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Daniel Gafford

C: Kristaps Porziņģis

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal is OUT for the third straight game due to left hamstring soreness, the Wizards announced. Taj Gibson will also not play.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal (hamstring) is out tonight, the Wizards say.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are out for Milwaukee

Former

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are out for Milwaukee #Bucks as they take on the Washington #Wizards at Fiserv Forum tonight.Former #Badgers star Johnny Davis did not make the trip in, so his homecoming will be deferred.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen combined for 45 points & helped stave off a late-game comeback from the Wizards on March 24, 2022.

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen combined for 45 points & helped stave off a late-game comeback from the Wizards on March 24, 2022.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal, who missed Washington's last two games because of left hamstring soreness, will be a game-time decision tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Unseld Jr. said, but Unseld added he's hopeful Beal will play.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal (left hamstring) is a gametime decision tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. Taj Gibson (groin) is out.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Taj Gibson, who missed Washington's last game because of left groin soreness, will be out tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Unseld Jr. said.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT (left knee soreness) for tonight's game against the Wizards.

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Bucks will be without Giannis tonight vs. Washington with left knee soreness.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) will not play tonight against Washington, Mike Budenholzer said. George Hill also will not play.

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Giannis, Khris and Jrue are all OUT tonight vs Wizards

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Bucks, already without Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness), have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable with knee soreness for tonight’s Wizards game in MKE.

The Bucks, already without Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness), have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable with knee soreness for tonight's Wizards game in MKE.

Beal (hamstring) and Gibson (groin) still questionable for the Wiz.

