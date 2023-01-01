Wizards 97, Bucks 80: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (16-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-12) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023
Washington Wizards 97, Milwaukee Bucks 80 (Q4 08:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Delon Wright’s impact on the basketball court is huge; he does the little things that won’t appear on the box score. Legit difference maker. – 9:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
3k career points for our guy, @Delon Wright 👌 pic.twitter.com/SkFc7KnmJs – 9:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we’ve got 5 guys in double-digits after q3 🤝
we’ve got 5 guys in double-digits after q3 🤝
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Bucks by 18 entering the 4th quarter as they hope to close out a season-high 5th straight win. – 9:45 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the third quarter, the Wizards lead the shorthanded Bucks 88-70. Rui Hachimura has a game-high 20 points. He needs 11 more points to set a new career high. – 9:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
kuz finds corey for the bucket 🪣👀 pic.twitter.com/TNZFRTaoyu – 9:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That three-pointer was Brook Lopez’s first since Christmas Day.
That three-pointer was Brook Lopez’s first since Christmas Day.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halftime numbers:
📊 Rui: 16 PTS, 2 REB
📊 KP: 14 PTS, 3 REB
📊 DG: 13 PTS, 3 REB
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Milwaukee Bucks at the half.
Rui Hachimura leads the team with 16.
The Washington Wizards lead the Milwaukee Bucks at the half.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 68, Bucks 50. The Wiz led by as many as 26 in the second.
Hachimura: 16p
Porzingis: 14p 3r
Gafford: 13p 3r
Halftime: Wizards 68, Bucks 50. The Wiz led by as many as 26 in the second.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards take a 68-50 lead over the Bucks into halftime. Rui has 16 pts, Porzingis with 14 and Gafford with 13. Total domination in the paint: 36-to-14 in PITP – 9:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Bucks 68-50. Rui Hachimura has scored a game-high 16 points, followed by Kristaps Porziņģis (14 pts.) and Daniel Gafford (13 pts.). – 9:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Connaughton getting back-to-back buckets. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IJ4lLUWDeg – 9:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Tyus Jones was 3-17 from 3 during the 6 games after the Grizzlies win vs. Milwaukee. He’s 6-7 over the past 2 days, including 4-5 vs. Sacramento tonight. Just pulled up for a heat check to give Memphis 46-40 lead in 2Q. – 8:59 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis tried to get away with one 😂 pic.twitter.com/WdYOvxm4si – 8:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is on fire once again with 16 pts in 14 min on 6-8 FG and 3-4 3PT. pic.twitter.com/TSObPhXy1v – 8:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards now lead the Bucks by 20 points in the second quarter. – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rui Hachimura has come off the bench for 12 points for the #Wizards, who are now up 23 on the #Bucks – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shooting 28% and trail the #Wizards 43-25 early in the second quarter. – 8:44 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford with a career-high 13 points (6-8 FG) in a quarter in the first at Bucks – 8:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
13 points from DG in q1, the highest scoring quarter of his career 🗣️
13 points from DG in q1, the highest scoring quarter of his career 🗣️
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one: The Wizards lead the shorthanded Bucks 34-17.
Gafford: 13p
Porzingis: 11p
Kuzma: 0p 3r 5a
After one: The Wizards lead the shorthanded Bucks 34-17.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Another game with a big lead for the Wizards, as they top the Bucks 34-17 at the end of the 1st quarter. Gafford already has 13 pts, Porzingis with 11. – 8:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the first quarter, Washington leads short-handed Milwaukee 34-17. Daniel Gafford has scored a game-high 13 points. Kristaps Porziņģis has 11 points. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kristaps Porziņģis and Daniel Gafford have combined for 22 points for Washington. The #Wizards lead the #Bucks 27-14. – 8:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
count it 😌
count it 😌
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gafford had the Wizards’ first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two center lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gafford had the Wizards’ first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two big lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Wizards have outscored the #Bucks 12-2 in the paint with no Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez & Serge Ibaka in first quarter foul trouble. – 8:31 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Porzingis and Ingles earn themselves techs after a foul from Ingles. Porzingis got a little snippy! – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kristaps Porziņģis gets sent to floor by Joe Ingles and the pair each get hit with Ts. – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks fall down 10 now to the #Wizards and Brook Lopez and Serge Ibaka both have two fouls with 3:56 to go in the first quarter. – 8:27 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
STRONG START TO 2023 FOR DG 😤
STRONG START TO 2023 FOR DG 😤
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks trail 15-10 in the early going vs. the #Wizards. Daniel Gafford has 8 points for Washington. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Serge Ibaka checks in for the #Bucks with Brook Lopez getting in early foul trouble. – 8:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has the Wizards’ first 8 points tonight on 4-4 FG. – 8:14 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
At FedExForum for Grizzlies-Kings. Memphis is 4-4 during this tough stretch of the schedule that began with the big win over Milwaukee. But 2nd night of back-to-back and no Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama or Ziaire Williams available. – 8:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
focused on the task at hand 🔒
focused on the task at hand 🔒
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks will start Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis Jr. and Brook Lopez. – 7:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bradley Beal is NOT starting for the #Wizards. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the star would be a game-time decision. – 7:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s starting 5 from Milwaukee 🖐️
tonight’s starting 5 from Milwaukee 🖐️
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards’ likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards’ likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is OUT for the third straight game due to left hamstring soreness, the Wizards announced. Taj Gibson will also not play. – 7:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are out for Milwaukee #Bucks as they take on the Washington #Wizards at Fiserv Forum tonight.
Former #Badgers star Johnny Davis did not make the trip in, so his homecoming will be deferred.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen combined for 45 points & helped stave off a late-game comeback from the Wizards on March 24, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/6b2mrzR7xZ – 6:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last two games because of left hamstring soreness, will be a game-time decision tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Unseld Jr. said, but Unseld added he’s hopeful Beal will play. – 6:33 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (left hamstring) is a gametime decision tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. Taj Gibson (groin) is out. – 6:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Taj Gibson, who missed Washington’s last game because of left groin soreness, will be out tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first fits of 2023 ✨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6yQAXq8t8l – 6:23 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Bucks will be without Giannis tonight vs. Washington with left knee soreness. – 6:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) will not play tonight against Washington, Mike Budenholzer said. George Hill also will not play. – 6:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Starting the new year off right.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/EgOh0bHhjv – 5:01 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Bucks, already without Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness), have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable with knee soreness for tonight’s Wizards game in MKE.
Beal (hamstring) and Gibson (groin) still questionable for the Wiz. – 4:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kick off 2023 with the best of the Off The Bench podcast from the season so far!
Full Episode: https://t.co/FCR59KXjyl
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/NbuXaiXEOr – 4:30 PM
Kick off 2023 with the best of the Off The Bench podcast from the season so far!
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey is not on the injury report for Monday’s game between the Pelicans & Sixers.
Harden & Tucker not listed.
Maxey’s first home game since foot injury vs Bucks in Nov.
Sixers’ first home game with all of Embiid, Harden, and Maxey since 10/24 — 4th game of the season. – 4:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 63 points by halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/FjI7UimzXe – 3:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Marcus Smart and Trey Davis are using fashion to support and spread awareness to their fight against cancer, for education.
Smart surprised Jrue Holiday with a gift to @childrenswi in September:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/30/nba… – 2:33 PM
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Marcus Smart and Trey Davis are using fashion to support and spread awareness to their fight against cancer, for education.
