Wizards vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 1, 2023

The Washington Wizards play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Washington Wizards are spending $9,500,503 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $7,821,135 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: The Team 980

Game previews

