Andrew Wiggins to miss 14th straight game tonight vs. Hawks

Anthony Slater: Depleted frontcourt for the Warriors tomorrow vs Hawks. Andrew Wiggins will remain out for a 14th straight game. Jonathan Kuminga also out. Right foot sprain. James Wiseman remains out with a left ankle sprain. JaMychal Green still out with lower right leg infection.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors can’t catch a break on the injury front. Jonathan Kuminga added to the list of players out for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors injury report for tomorrow night’s game vs. the Hawks has Andrew Wiggins still out, as well as James Wiseman, JaMychal Green and now Jonathan Kuminga
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “The team is starting to take shape with (Curry & Wiggins) out. You can see other guys stepping up and winning games. We’re setting the table for what’s to some when everybody is healthy.” – 12:50 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
StatMuse @statmuse
The reigning champs have won 4 in a row without Steph or Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/OK6X4X42IR – 12:37 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s four straight wins without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins to open this eight-game homestand from the Warriors. Beat the Grizzlies, Hornets, Jazz and now Blazers. Jordan Poole scored 41. Klay Thompson 31. Draymond/DiVincenzo/Kuminga important. Wiggins likely back Monday. – 12:30 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors center James Wiseman out with ankle sprain, Andrew Wiggins making progress mercurynews.com/2022/12/30/war… – 10:03 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Some Warriors players did a 3×3 session this morning.
James Wiseman rolled his left ankle in the session.
PBJ was called up from Santa Cruz in response.
Wiggins was part of the session and Kerr is “hopeful” Wiggs plays in the next game versus the Hawks. – 8:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are hopeful Andrew Wiggins will play on Monday against Atlanta. – 8:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins was a part of the three-on-three scrimmage this morning. Kerr is hopeful he’ll be available on Monday, but nothing is certain. – 8:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Interesting comments here from Andrew Wiggins on playing for @CanBball in the future. Explains why he wouldn’t make a three summer commitment & if it means he’s not in Paris in 2024 ‘he won’t lose sleep over it’, via @OrenWeisfeld for @Sportsnet — sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ca… – 12:42 PM
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr says the Warriors are “hopeful” Andrew Wiggins can play Monday against the Hawks Wiggins took part in 3-on-3 this morning -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / December 30, 2022
Andrew Wiggins is focused on repeating with the Warriors, but he holds no ill will towards Team Canada. The 27-year-old star from Vaughn, Ontario said he would absolutely consider playing for Team Canada in the summer of 2024 should they qualify for the Olympics, which they would need to do either by placing top-2 in teams from the Americas at the 2023 World Cup or by winning a subsequent last chance qualifying tournament. “I would love to play if they made the Olympics,” Wiggins told me. “But I won’t do no three year commitment, you know? If not — I wouldn’t lose no sleep over it if they didn’t let me. If they didn’t, that would be on them.” -via SportsNet / December 30, 2022
“They wanted a long term commitment. Right now, [my priority] is for the Golden State Warriors. I got kids. I got family. I got a life outside of basketball,” Wiggins, who has two daughters, explained after a recent Golden State Warriors practice in Scotiabank Arena. “So to commit three years to the Warriors and to Canada Basketball, it wouldn’t make sense to me… I spend the whole time [during the] season with the Warriors, and summertime I get to decide.” -via SportsNet / December 30, 2022
