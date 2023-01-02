Bulls 85, Cavaliers 76: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (16-20) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-14) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Chicago Bulls 85, Cleveland Cavaliers 76 (Q3 03:25)
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso and Dosunmu both have 4 fouls.
Meanwhile, no Kevin Love yet this quarter for Cavaliers. Osman started 2nd half for Love – 8:44 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s four fouls on both Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu for the Bulls. – 8:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
tough buckets 😤
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fKNvcldMAT – 8:40 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell is picking up steam in the third quarter and willing the Cavs back in the game. He has 11 of his 27 points in the third quarter. Cavs trail 75-64 – 8:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Donovan Mitchell has scored 11 of the #Cavs 17 points here in the third quarter, trying to keep Cleveland in this game. He just got fouled on that jumpshot, too.
Cavs trail the Bulls 75-64 with 6:11 left in the third quarter. – 8:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has shifted into takeover mode here in the third quarter. Just putting his head down and attacking the Bulls defense. – 8:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Memo to Bulls: The #45 can score in bunches … might want to do something about that. Mitchell has 11 so far in the third. – 8:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs really miss Darius Garland tonight. With Caris LeVert having a tough night, there’s no real other creator in addition to Donovan Mitchell. Once he gives the ball up, he’s having a really tough time getting it back. – 8:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls guard Zach LaVine takes an introspective look at the criticisms of his defense, admitting he has to take it “on the chin.” Plans on continuing to get better in that department. Good stuff here from the No. 8.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/2… – 8:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DONOVANNN. 😮💨
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/d7oZW9PJ9X – 8:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 65, Cavaliers 47
Really good half for the Bulls. Shot 56.1%, 6-12 from 3P range. DeRozan (18), LaVine (11) leading the way, but everyone who logged a minute scored.
Defensively, Bulls scored 13 points off 8 CLE turnovers and rotated on a string for most part. – 8:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls carry a 65-47 lead into the Cleveland locker room after a cohesive half of defensive disruption.
DeMar DeRozan leads with 18 points, Zach LaVine adds 11.
13 assists on 23 made baskets and all 10 Bulls players to see the court so far have scored. – 8:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A complete first half in Cleveland.
DeMar: 18pts/3stl/2ast
Zach: 11pts/4ast/3reb
Pat: 8pts/5reb/2ast pic.twitter.com/8uFmoW4Q1r – 8:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 65-47 at half. DeRozan with 18. Bulls 56% 50%-3s. Cavs: 44% -30% 3s. – 8:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Bulls 65-47 at halftime. Not many positive things to say at half. Offense has been bad, defense has been bad, too. Donovan Mitchell has 16 to lead the Cavs, DeMar DeRozan has 18 for the Bulls. – 8:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls dominant on both sides of the ball in that first half. Six steals and have 13 points off 8 Cavs turnovers. Shooting 56.1% from the field. – 8:08 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell gets technical foul, as well. Cavs getting blown out at halftime, 65-47, by Bulls – 8:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 65, Cavaliers 47 at half
DeRozan 18 pts
LaVine 11 pts, 4 assists
Cavs 44.4% FG
Bulls 6 steals and 13 points off TOs – 8:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Oh boy. Now #Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been issued a technical foul. – 8:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell’s 4-point play brings the #Cavs to within 14 points and injects a little life into the crowd here.
Zach LaVine immediately knocks down a 3-pointer of his own to suck the life back out of it. – 8:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3-point shooter fouled alert.
And a foul.
Caruso has done that two games in a row – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Difference makers.
Vote ➡️ https://t.co/FIqGfhqhk6
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Beautiful basketball, beautiful finish.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/4JCIdmbw5r – 8:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
THE DAWG
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/nEkbfLoJRI – 8:03 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls dominating the Cavs. Up 18. Cavs 7 turnovers- Bulls 13 points. Bulls w/o Ball and Green. Cavs without Mobley and Garland. Excellent half by the Bulls. – 8:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs currently have an offensive rating of 91.3 and a defensive rating of 131.3 tonight against the Bulls. – 8:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls playing pretty basketball on both ends tonight. Their defense is building the offense, and their offense is unselfish and balanced. This first half should be the blueprint. – 8:01 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Things could be going better for the #Cavs. They have missed A LOT of shots in this first half. They are shooting 5 of 15 from the field and 1 of 9 from 3 here in the second quarter. They’ve scored just 12 points this quarter.
Bulls lead 57-39 with 2:09 left in the first half. – 8:00 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Lackluster Cavs getting blown off court, 57-39, by Bulls with 2 minutes left in the first half – 7:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are now down 18 to the Bulls and Bickerstaff burns another timeout. Cavs are doing nothing well tonight. – 7:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls playing some high-level defense here in Cleveland. Not only physical, but understanding the sets and passing lanes the Cavs run on offense, and disrupting them. – 7:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell is shooting just 32.9% over his last four games and is having a rough night thus far tonight. – 7:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Remember when #Cavs forgot how to play basketball in the fourth quarter on Saturday, turning the ball over seven times in the fourth? Well, they’ve committed 6 miscues already tonight, which Chicago has turned into 11 points. – 7:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls have been particularly efficient on turnovers this game — 11 points off six turnovers.
DeMar DeRozan has picked off four steals. Bulls lead 45-30 in Cleveland. – 7:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are down 15 as Bickerstaff calls another timeout. They’ve turned the ball over six times leading to 11 points for the Bulls thus far. Nothing looks good offensively for them. – 7:47 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
DeMar DeRozan has 14 points, as Bulls storm to a 45-30 lead with 8:48 left in the first half. – 7:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls already have scored 11 points off TOs. Their strong D is leading to O – 7:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Drummond cleaning up!
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/36Pna0bB3D – 7:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls lead Cavaliers 34-27 after first quarter.
Solid 12 minutes by Bulls. Shot 61.9% (4/6 from 3P) and had 8 assists. Everyone who played scored.
At other end, doing a good job corralling Donovan Mitchell (5 pts, 1/4 FG), but CLE had 11 FTA in quarter. – 7:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Strong start – all 9 Bulls who played scored in the 1st Q.
DeMar: 9pts/2stl
Pat: 6pts/2reb pic.twitter.com/eA69raAI3i – 7:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC now has a steal in 12 straight games 🍪
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/oaQjN0ZCCR – 7:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Bulls lead the Cavs 34-27 at the end of the first. #Cavs shot 8 of 17 from the field and 4 of 10 from 3. – 7:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 34-27 at the end of the first quarter.
DeMar DeRozan leads scoring with 9 points. Zach LaVine’s ball movement has been crucial — he had four assists in the first quarter. – 7:39 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Bulls 34, Cavs 27. Someone needs to light a fire under Cavs. Donovan Mitchell has 5 points – 7:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail after the first quarter 34-27 to the Bulls. Offensively things don’t look great for the Cavs despite some not so bad numbers from the floor.
Bulls shooting 67% from 3-point range and 62% from the floor. – 7:38 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls were outscored by the Cavaliers 25-2 in second-chance points when they faced off on Saturday. That has to be front-of-mind every time the Bulls contest for offensive rebounds. – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach ↗️ DJJ
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/iPuYcnGRaY – 7:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Derrick Jones Jr. backcuts Isaac Okoro for an alley oop and the Bulls lead the #Cavs 28-19 with 3:42 left in the first. Bickerstaff wants time.
Very uninspired start for the Cavs offensively tonight. Look like they’re a step slow on that end of the floor. – 7:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
the Kevin Love special 👌
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PvihuDffOY – 7:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Not a great start to this game for the #Cavs. They have just 7 points, with two made baskets and 3 free throws. They’ve also missed all three 3-point attempts. The ball isn’t really moving that well, either.
The Bulls have 16 pts. 6:49 left in the first. – 7:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Paw kicking off 2023 with a splash.
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/gAzGsNrIxM – 7:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Sharp start for the Bulls, who lead 16-7 midway through the first quarter. – 7:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Cedi Osman is the first sub off the bench tonight for the #Cavs, replacing Lamar Stevens. – 7:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have picked up right where they left off offensively against the Bulls. They’re down 9-5 and have just one made basket thus far in the first three minutes of this game. – 7:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Bulls are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Appears as if @CavsMoondog is dressed as a matador tonight with the Bulls in town. – 7:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar playing NBA Street in real life 😂
@MOR_Docs | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/bONQvKFveW – 6:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
New year, same game! Download the Cavs App to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV ✨
Make it interesting and have more fun by playing against Bulls fans tonight!
PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs – 6:45 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Bulls: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen.
Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are OUT tonight. – 6:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Mitchell, LeVert, Stevens, Love and Allen tonight against the Bulls. – 6:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Darius Garland is out tonight, but he’s getting in some pregame work as he deals with a thumb injury. Has the thumb wrapped while doing some shooting. pic.twitter.com/DEeFvgfqPX – 6:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s start 2023 off right.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/0VS9Z8Koso – 6:30 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Cavaliers will once again be without Evan Mobley and Darius Garland tonight vs. Chicago. Kevin Love and Caris LeVert will start again. – 6:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
1st broadcast of 2023 – many thanks and much love to my main man @34billy42 – great partner @AlyssaBergamini returns from Aruba to work the broadcast 😂😂 Let’s get a win Bulls Nation! @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/Y5g1Xegai2 – 6:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just spoke to Javonte Green about the right knee. He said he experiences soreness the day after games mostly, and while he’s a bit concerned, he’s hoping doctors will ease his mind when he pays them a visit tomorrow in Chicago. – 5:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are OUT tonight against Chicago Bulls, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It will be their 2nd consecutive missed game. Sources say Cavs will go with same fill-in starters as Saturday night — Caris LeVert and Kevin Love
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 5:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Stepping into 2023 like:
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QcDtQ3TGL5 – 5:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Knee has flared up for Green – Javonte was terrific Saturday against Cleveland – 5:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Garland is doubtful Mobley questionable vs Bulls 5:45 CT pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network – 5:17 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs PG Darius Garland (sprained R thumb) is doubtful for tonight’s game against Chicago. PF Evan Mobley (sore R ankle) is questionable. PG Ricky Rubio (ACL) is listed as out. – 5:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Building this together.
@wizestapp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tRFa9Teasj – 3:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who had the nicest 3 in December?
Check out the drains of the month, presented by @RotoRooter pic.twitter.com/34VsOnodoC – 3:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Froby White.
@PlanetFitness | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/TZ7QpdDaCT – 1:03 PM
