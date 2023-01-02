Bulls vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Chicago Bulls are spending $9,415,300 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,543,944 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 670 The Score
