Chris Paul on Carmelo Anthony not on a roster: 'He should be able to walk off the court when he's ready'

Stefan Bondy: Asked Chris Paul if he’s surprised Carmelo Anthony hasn’t signed with an NBA team: “Somebody of that caliber, with that ability, with the heart that he has, and the stuff he’s done for the game – he should be able to walk off the court when he’s ready.”
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Asked Chris Paul if he’s surprised Carmelo Anthony hasn’t signed with an NBA team:
“Somebody of that caliber, with that ability, with the heart that he has, and the stuff he’s done for the game – he should be able to walk off the court when he’s ready.” – 6:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron at No. 1 all the time is the main takeaway… but also take a look at Kobe vs. Melo vs. TMac.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rank… – 3:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Much better defense from the Suns to start. Second possession of the game they seamlessly switched through a downhill Knicks action. Then later CP3 got the help on Robinson for a steal. That’s the type of stuff they’ve been screwing up. – 3:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Last year, I felt like we won, but we didn’t learn. I love winning, but I think it’s a benefit to your program to continue to learn, and win. I think Chris understands that process better than most.”
Monty Williams on what Chris Paul brings during rough patches. #Suns pic.twitter.com/U0EQkZkhK0 – 2:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#HappyNewYear2023
Recent #Suns stories:
5 takeaways from committing season-high 27 turnovers in loss at #Raptors bit.ly/3GbUBQm
#HappyNewYear2023
Recent #Suns stories:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul wants league-wide consistency with officiating as #Suns fall to #Raptors azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Wild swing here in Toronto: Chris Paul, of all people, getting hit with an 8-second call, followed by rookie center Christian Koloko hitting his first-ever NBA 3-pointer.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
LOL an 8-second violation from Chris Paul for the Suns’ 27th turnover. – 9:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have stuck with it through all the turnovers and CP3 is still looking like himself. Rips Trent Jr. and now the Suns are ahead with under 5 mins to go. – 9:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
What a vintage Chris Paul performance. Beautiful strip on Gary Trent Jr. and then the assist to Bridges in transition for the Suns lead – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 2nd delay of game. Tech.
Trent Jr. FT.
Tech on Chris Paul, who was called for a travel. He just dropped the ball, which led to the delay of game.
Trent Jr. FT.
Trent Jr. jumper.’
#Suns down 10.
.
#Suns 2nd delay of game. Tech.
Trent Jr. FT.
Tech on Chris Paul, who was called for a travel. He just dropped the ball, which led to the delay of game.
Trent Jr. FT.
Trent Jr. jumper.’
#Suns down 10.
.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
So, who is getting thrown out this game?
So, who is getting thrown out this game?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Suns get a second delay-of-game warning, and then Chris Paul lights up the refs, and he gets T’d.
The Suns get a second delay-of-game warning, and then Chris Paul lights up the refs, and he gets T’d.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Chris Paul-led Suns average 13.5 turnovers per game. They committed 15 in the 1st half. Most the Raptors have forced this season is 23. Most they’ve ever forced is 29 (first game in franchise history, Nov. 3, 1995!).
The Chris Paul-led Suns average 13.5 turnovers per game. They committed 15 in the 1st half. Most the Raptors have forced this season is 23. Most they’ve ever forced is 29 (first game in franchise history, Nov. 3, 1995!).
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul with 10 points and 6 assists on 4-of-4 shooting. Much-needed contributions from the Point God tonight – 8:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Suns, whose starting point guard is Chris Paul, have turned the ball over 15 times in 18 minutes.
The Suns, whose starting point guard is Chris Paul, have turned the ball over 15 times in 18 minutes.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great 2Q from Chris Paul. He’s had a couple stretches these last handful of games where he takes over the flow of the game like we’re used to seeing from the Point God – 8:17 PM
