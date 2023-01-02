Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday likely to return against Washington

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) and Taj Gibson (left groin soreness) remain questionable for Wizards at Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and George Hill are all probable, while Khris Middleton remains out. – 5:32 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wally szczerbiak just tried to say julius randle had a better december than giannis, jokic, tatum, embiid, etc. – 4:39 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Need Giannis and Luka on the same team.
They could win 5-7 rings. No joke. pic.twitter.com/pP7kUyLanH – 12:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kristaps Porzingis vs Joe Ingles got heated & the Antetokounmpo brothers were enjoying the view 😆🍿 pic.twitter.com/yFzsJSCSDt – 3:26 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the #Bucks are dominated inside in a 118-95 loss to the Wizards
🎨 Washington lives in the paint
⛽️21 double-doubles for BP
📈📉📈 MarJon Beauchamp’s learning curve.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:01 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Porzingis, Gafford and Hachimura had a field day in the paint against a Bucks team missing Giannis, and now the Wizards have won a season-high 5 straight.
5 takeaways: trib.al/LkFjoLl – 10:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards win their fifth straight, 118-95, over the Bucks. Milwaukee was without Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Middleton.
Hachimura: 26p
Kuzma gets the 2nd triple-double of his career, 10p, 13r, 11a
Double-double for Avdija: 11p 12r
Six total scorers in double figures. – 10:15 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wizards win their fifth overall, & first of back-to-back w/the Bucks. Beat-up Milwaukee was w/o Giannis (knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness), Khris Middleton (knee soreness), Kareem (traded), Oscar (retired), Paul Pressey (coaching), Marques Johnson (doing color). – 10:11 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Imagine how angry Giannis would be at all these ladders on the court if he were playing. – 10:10 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one: The Wizards lead the shorthanded Bucks 34-17.
Gafford: 13p
Porzingis: 11p
Kuzma: 0p 3r 5a
Wiz are shooting 50% and have an 18-2 edge in the paint with no Giannis – 8:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gafford had the Wizards’ first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two center lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gafford had the Wizards’ first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two big lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Wizards have outscored the #Bucks 12-2 in the paint with no Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez & Serge Ibaka in first quarter foul trouble. – 8:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are out for Milwaukee #Bucks as they take on the Washington #Wizards at Fiserv Forum tonight.
Former #Badgers star Johnny Davis did not make the trip in, so his homecoming will be deferred.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:58 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Bucks will be without Giannis tonight vs. Washington with left knee soreness. – 6:17 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Bucks, already without Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness), have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable with knee soreness for tonight’s Wizards game in MKE.
Beal (hamstring) and Gibson (groin) still questionable for the Wiz. – 4:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Marcus Smart and Trey Davis are using fashion to support and spread awareness to their fight against cancer, for education.
Smart surprised Jrue Holiday with a gift to @childrenswi in September:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/30/nba… – 2:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Bucks have listed Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) as out for Sunday’s game against the Wizards. George Hill (non-Covid illness) is listed as questionable. – 4:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bucks will be without Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness) against the Wizards on New Year’s Day. – 3:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Last @BostonSportsBSJ #NBA notebook of 22. Visited @Marcus Smart & @Trey12Davis’ @YGC_Foundation pop-up store and talked to them about their goals for ‘23.
Smart recently surprised Jrue Holiday with Smart Carts for @childrenswi
Plus ‘23 keys for each team
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/30/nba… – 2:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum has 42 points.
Zion Williamson has 36 points.
This is the 6th time in Pelicans history (regular season and postseason) teammates have scored at least 35 in a game.
Last time was the 40 balls AD and Jrue had in playoffs against… McCollum and the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/BLvMeTicBa – 10:57 PM
