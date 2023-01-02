Hawks 95, Warriors 94: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (17-19) play against the Golden State Warriors (18-18) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 95, Golden State Warriors 94 (Q3 00:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday gives the Hawks 95-94 lead attacking the basket w/ 22.1 in 3Q.
Aaron Holiday gives the Hawks 95-94 lead attacking the basket w/ 22.1 in 3Q.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Trae trying to push it up after a made basket for the 2 for 1, Warriors try to take a foul since they weren’t in the bonus, but since Trae was pushing it it’s a take foul – 11:44 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae hit a 3 to tie the game at 92 w/ 49.6 left in 3Q and then stared down the Warriors bench. – 11:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Moses Moody and Ty Jerome have no chance to guard Trae in PnR. – 11:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay’s 34 points ties his second-most this season
Klay’s 34 points ties his second-most this season
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
But then they give it right back to the Warriors and the lead is back up to 90-84 with 2:16 left in 3Q. Hawks call time out. – 11:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
4-straight from Bogi and OO and the Hawks are within 86-84 with just under 3 in 3Q. – 11:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
More three’s 🤝
More three’s 🤝
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks have trimmed the lead to 84-76 with 5:29 left in 3Q. – 11:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Trae Young is absolutely dealing in this 3rd quarter. He’s got 12 assists and has set up 3 alley oops in the first 4 mins of the 3rd. – 11:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has tallied his 18th point/assist double-double, the second-most such double-doubles in the NBA this season. – 11:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogi is in for Onyeka now with 6:52 left in 3Q and Hawks w/in 82-70. Then Hunter hits a 3 to get the Hawks w/in 9 but Klay Thompson hits a 3, then Bogi hits a 3 … ok… shootout. – 11:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay is up to 30 points on 12-for-19 from the field and 6-for-10 on 3s – 11:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson has 30 points with seven minutes left in the third quarter. He’s 6/10 from deep. Warriors up 12. – 11:30 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins, already with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks, has notched his 57th career 20-point/10-rebound outing. He’s three such games away from tying Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Moses Malone for the 13th most 20/10 games in franchise history. – 11:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nobody dribbles more to accomplish less than Jordan Poole this year. So many flashy iso attacks that go nowhere. – 11:28 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Onyeka Okongwu with a grown man one-handed dunk down the lane pulled the Hawks within 71-61 w/ 10:17 in the 3Q. The Hawks look positively rejuvenated… – 11:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors open the third with 2 turnovers and a 6-0 hole. Timeout Kerr – 11:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Leon Wood is very attuned to Klay Thompson’s 2-hand pushoff–called it on him twice so far tonight. – 11:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins finished tonight’s first half with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks, marking his first career half with those minimums. He’s the third player in the NBA this season to finish a first half with at least 16 points, 10 boards and 2 blocks. – 11:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hawks 2/16 from 3, Warriors 10/22. Warriors Jedi 3-point defense at home continues, although the Hawks are 27th in the NBA shooting 33% from 3 on the season. – 11:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The ball was moving in the first half
The ball was moving in the first half
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Hawks by 17 at halftime. Considering all of tonight’s absences, I for one, am quite impressed with their effort.
Thompson: 22 points (4/6 from 3-point range)
Lamb: 13 points, three rebounds
Warriors lead the Hawks by 17 at halftime. Considering all of tonight’s absences, I for one, am quite impressed with their effort.
Thompson: 22 points (4/6 from 3-point range)
Lamb: 13 points, three rebounds
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 70-53 going into halftime
Klay: 22 points
Lamb: 13 points
Poole: 12 points
PBJ: 8 points
Warriors up 70-53 going into halftime
Klay: 22 points
Lamb: 13 points
Poole: 12 points
PBJ: 8 points
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Another big half at home for the even more shorthanded Warriors. Up 70-53 on the Hawks. Klay Thompson has 22 points on 9/14 FG. Anthony Lamb has 13 off the bench. Nice spot minutes from Patrick Baldwin Jr. – 11:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are down 17 but it definitely feels like they’re down 30… – 11:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Refs just bailed the Hawks out there. Bogi totally lost the inbounds passer, who found Anthony Lamb for a 3 (that he made) but Klay Thompson was called for an offensive foul. – 11:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are not good enough on offense that they can afford to have two rotation guards being negligent on defense. – 10:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Offensively it will come, I’m still young. But defensively is the step that needs to be taken on a winning team.”
“Offensively it will come, I’m still young. But defensively is the step that needs to be taken on a winning team.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is now 10-of-18 from 3 in his last three NBA appearances. Scored eight in a quick second quarter cameo tonight. Second part of this sequence is important. Showed off the 3 and then attacked the John Collins closeout for layup. pic.twitter.com/jB3CCXCbYn – 10:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Watching these Hawks and wondering how their coach, Nate McMillan, a defensive specialist as a player, can stomach a squad with such defensive negligence – 10:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr said today he views Patrick Baldwin Jr. as a “4” but his shooting ability allows him to play the “3” and be on the floor with big guys
Steve Kerr said today he views Patrick Baldwin Jr. as a “4” but his shooting ability allows him to play the “3” and be on the floor with big guys
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks bench has been outscored 18-2…
Hawks bench has been outscored 18-2…
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. has arrived
Patrick Baldwin Jr. has arrived
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
PBJ with the jelly finish at the rim. Warriors open up a 15-point lead with 9:37 left in the second quarter. – 10:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson in the first quarter of his last 3 games: 45 points, 11 3-pointers, 17-for-25 from the field and 11-for-18 from deep
Klay Thompson in the first quarter of his last 3 games: 45 points, 11 3-pointers, 17-for-25 from the field and 11-for-18 from deep
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are starting the second quarter with Ty, Jordan, Moses, Draymond and Patrick. – 10:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
16 PTS
6-9 FG
4-6 3PT
4 REB
2 AST
Klay pulled through this first Q.
16 PTS
6-9 FG
4-6 3PT
4 REB
2 AST
Klay pulled through this first Q.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors went 7-for-14 on 3-pointers in the first quarter
Warriors went 7-for-14 on 3-pointers in the first quarter
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
END 1Q: Warriors 38, Hawks 26
END 1Q: Warriors 38, Hawks 26
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 38-26 vs. the Hawks after the first quarter
Klay was red-hot again
16 points
6-for-9 from the field
4-for-6 from deep
4 rebounds
Warriors up 38-26 vs. the Hawks after the first quarter
Klay was red-hot again
16 points
6-for-9 from the field
4-for-6 from deep
4 rebounds
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
On a night where they’re extremely shorthanded, what a start for the Warriors
On a night where they’re extremely shorthanded, what a start for the Warriors
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
If the Hawks somehow get blown out tonight, that would say a lot about the current state of the Hawks. – 10:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga in a boot. Right foot swelled up after the last game. Sounds like a multi game absence is expected. Team calling it a sprain. Return will depend on how quickly it responds to treatment. pic.twitter.com/Wed4H6KKlp – 10:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP is always crafty
JP is always crafty
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson, man. He’s started 4/5 from deep and already has 14 points with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Jordan Poole has seven points, a 3-pointer and series of layups. They’re the only two Warriors who have scored so far. Regardless, Golden State leads Atlanta 21-13. – 10:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks have not many answers for Klay Thompson, who is 4-5 from 3. He’s got 14 points in 1Q. Warriors go up 21-13 and force the Hawks to take a timeout. – 10:24 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay lighting up the Hawks early 14 points in first 7 minutes, 4/5 from 3.
Klay lighting up the Hawks early 14 points in first 7 minutes, 4/5 from 3.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson has knocked down four 3s and is up to 14 points with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
Klay Thompson has knocked down four 3s and is up to 14 points with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s 4 threes already for Klay Thompson. McMillan gets a timeout. They’ve just been having Hunter trail Thompson, and maybe need to do something else. – 10:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is up 14 points and four 3-pointers
Klay Thompson is up 14 points and four 3-pointers
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is up 14 points and four 3-pointers
Klay Thompson is up 14 points and four 3-pointers
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogdan Bogdanovic is the first off the Hawks bench tonight out of the timeout. JC has moved to the 5. – 10:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Here are the only dressed reserves for the Warriors tonight: Moses Moody, Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins. – 10:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
All the latest on Andrew Wiggins and a handful of Warriors on the injury report nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:47 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight Hawks @ Warriors starters. pic.twitter.com/fws5vLATgc – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Little coach
Little coach
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga is in a walking boot, James Wiseman is dressed as if he were playing tonight.
Jonathan Kuminga is in a walking boot, James Wiseman is dressed as if he were playing tonight.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on JaMychal Green’s mysterious lower right leg infection: “My understanding is that our training staff isn’t concerned long-term, but something that has to be remedied and serious enough to take him to the hospital and have it addressed.” – 9:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That’s the tweet.
That’s the tweet.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga is in a boot. He said injured it during the last game and played through the pain. – 9:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Getting warm in here 🔥
Getting warm in here 🔥
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Golden State vs. Atlanta pic.twitter.com/7gVmOUAQGu – 8:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 74, Spurs 47
Irving: 21 pts, 9/10 shooting
Durant: 16 pts, 6 ast, 6/10 shooting
Curry: 11 pts, 3/6 from three
Simmons: 2 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast
Half: Nets 74, Spurs 47
Irving: 21 pts, 9/10 shooting
Durant: 16 pts, 6 ast, 6/10 shooting
Curry: 11 pts, 3/6 from three
Simmons: 2 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that De’Andre Hunter is available for tonight’s game against the Warriors. – 8:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Monday matchup fits 🔥
Monday matchup fits 🔥
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman’s ankle roll came in a 3-on-3 scrimmage late last week in practice and was significant enough to keep him off the court into this week. Didn’t participate in shootaround today. Got some treatment. Kerr expects him to miss Wednesday’s game. – 8:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups said GP2 told him before the Warriors game that he was going to be ready to go vs. Detroit tonight. – 8:25 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters tonight:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Warriors starters tonight:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight vs. Atlanta:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Warriors starters tonight vs. Atlanta:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Long injury update from Steve Kerr
*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his return again
*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence.
Long injury update from Steve Kerr
*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his return again
*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala scrimmaged today. However, still no timetable for when he’ll make his season debut. – 8:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled after last game, which is why he has been added to the Warriors’ injury report with a right foot sprain. They’ll play it safe and see how his foot reacts daily. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Long injury update from Steve Kerr
*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his creature again
*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence
Long injury update from Steve Kerr
*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his creature again
*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala practiced today. However, still no timetable for when he’ll make his season debut. – 8:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala lives on. Scrimmaged with G League Warriors today, per coach Steve Kerr. Still no timetable for his debut this season – 8:19 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr on tonight’s very long injury list:
Steve Kerr on tonight’s very long injury list:
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins got a couple scrimmages in last week but fell I’ll again, Steve Kerr says. He’s out tonight but they hope to get him back in practice this week.
Andrew Wiggins got a couple scrimmages in last week but fell I’ll again, Steve Kerr says. He’s out tonight but they hope to get him back in practice this week.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins got sick again over the past couple of days. He won’t return to the court until he can get a few scrimmages in. No timetable on Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) or James Wiseman (left ankle sprain). – 8:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andre Iguodala scrimmaged against the G League team this morning. Still no timeline on him, Kerr said. – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala scrimmaged with the G League team today, but Steve Kerr doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll be available for games. – 8:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala scrimmaged today with the Warriors’ G League team. No timeframe still – 8:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Wiggins got sick again the last couple of days. The Warriors want him to get a few scrimmages in. JaMychal Green, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga also out. No timetable for Wiseman, Green or Kuminga yet. – 8:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
From Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins fell ill … again
From Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins fell ill … again
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Reporting for duty 🫡
Reporting for duty 🫡
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have won 4 in a row
The Hawks have lost 3 in a row
The Warriors have won 4 in a row
The Hawks have lost 3 in a row
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight: Irving, Curry, Durant, Simmons and Claxton.
Nets starters tonight: Irving, Curry, Durant, Simmons and Claxton.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry will start in place of Royce O’Neale. Joe Harris will come off the bench. #Nets – 7:03 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
De’Andre Hunter has been growing into his own this season. An elite perimeter defender and one of the best mid-range games in the league. He’s 6th in the NBA in mid-range shooting percentage. pic.twitter.com/sHlLHaKd5m – 5:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Couple notes from Rivers:
– Maxey will continue off the bench while they work his minutes up to normal
– They like the all-bench lineups and won’t overreact to a few bad games
Couple notes from Rivers:
– Maxey will continue off the bench while they work his minutes up to normal
– They like the all-bench lineups and won’t overreact to a few bad games
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We got a game today.
🏀 GSW vs. ATL
🕖 7pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJj1C56
📝 https://t.co/7pT4SSpuqP
We got a game today.
🏀 GSW vs. ATL
🕖 7pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJj1C56
📝 https://t.co/7pT4SSpuqP
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No Lonnie Walker IV tonight in Charlotte due to the tailbone contusion that kept him out of LAL’s last game at Atlanta.
No Lonnie Walker IV tonight in Charlotte due to the tailbone contusion that kept him out of LAL’s last game at Atlanta.
