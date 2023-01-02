Hawks 95, Warriors 94: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (17-19) play against the Golden State Warriors (18-18) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 95, Golden State Warriors 94 (Q3 00:01)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Aaron Holiday gives the Hawks 95-94 lead attacking the basket w/ 22.1 in 3Q.

Aaron Holiday gives the Hawks 95-94 lead attacking the basket w/ 22.1 in 3Q.

The Hawks have put up 42 points in the 3Q.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Trae trying to push it up after a made basket for the 2 for 1, Warriors try to take a foul since they weren't in the bonus, but since Trae was pushing it it's a take foul

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae hit a 3 to tie the game at 92 w/ 49.6 left in 3Q and then stared down the Warriors bench.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Moses Moody and Ty Jerome have no chance to guard Trae in PnR.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay’s 34 points ties his second-most this season

Klay's 34 points ties his second-most this season

There's still 2:16 left … in the third quarter

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

But then they give it right back to the Warriors and the lead is back up to 90-84 with 2:16 left in 3Q. Hawks call time out.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

4-straight from Bogi and OO and the Hawks are within 86-84 with just under 3 in 3Q.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors once led by 21 points

The Warriors once led by 21 points

It's a 2-point game

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Just like that, the Warriors' lead is down to 4

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks have trimmed the lead to 84-76 with 5:29 left in 3Q.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Trae Young is absolutely dealing in this 3rd quarter. He's got 12 assists and has set up 3 alley oops in the first 4 mins of the 3rd.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has tallied his 18th point/assist double-double, the second-most such double-doubles in the NBA this season.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Bogi is in for Onyeka now with 6:52 left in 3Q and Hawks w/in 82-70. Then Hunter hits a 3 to get the Hawks w/in 9 but Klay Thompson hits a 3, then Bogi hits a 3 … ok… shootout.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay is up to 30 points on 12-for-19 from the field and 6-for-10 on 3s

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson has 30 points with seven minutes left in the third quarter. He's 6/10 from deep. Warriors up 12.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

John Collins, already with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks, has notched his 57th career 20-point/10-rebound outing. He's three such games away from tying Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Moses Malone for the 13th most 20/10 games in franchise history.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nobody dribbles more to accomplish less than Jordan Poole this year. So many flashy iso attacks that go nowhere.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Onyeka Okongwu with a grown man one-handed dunk down the lane pulled the Hawks within 71-61 w/ 10:17 in the 3Q. The Hawks look positively rejuvenated…

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors open the third with 2 turnovers and a 6-0 hole. Timeout Kerr

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Leon Wood is very attuned to Klay Thompson's 2-hand pushoff–called it on him twice so far tonight.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

John Collins finished tonight's first half with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks, marking his first career half with those minimums. He's the third player in the NBA this season to finish a first half with at least 16 points, 10 boards and 2 blocks.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Hawks 2/16 from 3, Warriors 10/22. Warriors Jedi 3-point defense at home continues, although the Hawks are 27th in the NBA shooting 33% from 3 on the season.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The ball was moving in the first half

The ball was moving in the first half

The Warriors had 20 assists on 27 made shots

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors lead the Hawks by 17 at halftime. Considering all of tonight’s absences, I for one, am quite impressed with their effort.

Thompson: 22 points (4/6 from 3-point range)

Lamb: 13 points, three rebounds

Poole: 12 points (5/12 from the field) – Warriors lead the Hawks by 17 at halftime. Considering all of tonight’s absences, I for one, am quite impressed with their effort.Thompson: 22 points (4/6 from 3-point range)Lamb: 13 points, three reboundsPoole: 12 points (5/12 from the field) – 11:06 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Bench points in the first half

Warriors: 27

Hawks: 4 – Bench points in the first halfWarriors: 27Hawks: 4 – 11:05 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 70-53 going into halftime

Klay: 22 points

Lamb: 13 points

Poole: 12 points

PBJ: 8 points

DiVincenzo: +17 despite only 3 points – Warriors up 70-53 going into halftimeKlay: 22 pointsLamb: 13 pointsPoole: 12 pointsPBJ: 8 pointsDiVincenzo: +17 despite only 3 points – 11:04 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Another big half at home for the even more shorthanded Warriors. Up 70-53 on the Hawks. Klay Thompson has 22 points on 9/14 FG. Anthony Lamb has 13 off the bench. Nice spot minutes from Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks are down 17 but it definitely feels like they're down 30…

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Refs just bailed the Hawks out there. Bogi totally lost the inbounds passer, who found Anthony Lamb for a 3 (that he made) but Klay Thompson was called for an offensive foul.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks are not good enough on offense that they can afford to have two rotation guards being negligent on defense.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“Offensively it will come, I’m still young. But defensively is the step that needs to be taken on a winning team.”

For some Patrick Baldwin Jr. reading: Here’s what he said to me in Brooklyn on his first time facing Kevin Durant 10:51 PM “Offensively it will come, I’m still young. But defensively is the step that needs to be taken on a winning team.”For some Patrick Baldwin Jr. reading: Here’s what he said to me in Brooklyn on his first time facing Kevin Durant nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is now 10-of-18 from 3 in his last three NBA appearances. Scored eight in a quick second quarter cameo tonight. Second part of this sequence is important. Showed off the 3 and then attacked the John Collins closeout for layup.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Watching these Hawks and wondering how their coach, Nate McMillan, a defensive specialist as a player, can stomach a squad with such defensive negligence

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr said today he views Patrick Baldwin Jr. as a “4” but his shooting ability allows him to play the “3” and be on the floor with big guys

PBJ is listed at 6-foot-9 and is every bit that tall or taller. Has a 7-foot-2 wingspan – Steve Kerr said today he views Patrick Baldwin Jr. as a “4” but his shooting ability allows him to play the “3” and be on the floor with big guysPBJ is listed at 6-foot-9 and is every bit that tall or taller. Has a 7-foot-2 wingspan – 10:44 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks bench has been outscored 18-2…

Another day, another low scoring bench night? – Hawks bench has been outscored 18-2…Another day, another low scoring bench night? – 10:39 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae has made 2 of 3 threes.

Other Hawks are 0 of 9. – Trae has made 2 of 3 threes.Other Hawks are 0 of 9. – 10:39 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Patrick Baldwin Jr. has arrived

He turned 20 years old on Nov. 18 – Patrick Baldwin Jr. has arrivedHe turned 20 years old on Nov. 18 – 10:38 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

PBJ with the jelly finish at the rim. Warriors open up a 15-point lead with 9:37 left in the second quarter.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson in the first quarter of his last 3 games: 45 points, 11 3-pointers, 17-for-25 from the field and 11-for-18 from deep

That’s a 3-game average of 15 points, 3.7 3s, 68.0 FG% and 61.1 3P% in his last three first quarters – Klay Thompson in the first quarter of his last 3 games: 45 points, 11 3-pointers, 17-for-25 from the field and 11-for-18 from deepThat’s a 3-game average of 15 points, 3.7 3s, 68.0 FG% and 61.1 3P% in his last three first quarters – 10:37 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors are starting the second quarter with Ty, Jordan, Moses, Draymond and Patrick.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors went 7-for-14 on 3-pointers in the first quarter

Hawks went 2-for-11 … Warriors up by 12 – Warriors went 7-for-14 on 3-pointers in the first quarterHawks went 2-for-11 … Warriors up by 12 – 10:33 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

END 1Q: Warriors 38, Hawks 26

Hawks are 2-6 when they’ve allowed their opponent to score 34 or more points in the first quarter. – END 1Q: Warriors 38, Hawks 26Hawks are 2-6 when they’ve allowed their opponent to score 34 or more points in the first quarter. – 10:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 38-26 vs. the Hawks after the first quarter

Klay was red-hot again

16 points

6-for-9 from the field

4-for-6 from deep

4 rebounds

2 assists – Warriors up 38-26 vs. the Hawks after the first quarterKlay was red-hot again16 points6-for-9 from the field4-for-6 from deep4 rebounds2 assists – 10:32 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

On a night where they’re extremely shorthanded, what a start for the Warriors

Along with Klay being on fire, big minutes from Anthony Lamb, Ty Jerome and Moses Moody – On a night where they’re extremely shorthanded, what a start for the WarriorsAlong with Klay being on fire, big minutes from Anthony Lamb, Ty Jerome and Moses Moody – 10:31 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Pretty cool the Warriors seem to have found themselves with Steph Curry injured. Backs against the wall, season hanging in the balance, and they've found something without one of the world's best. Still need to do it on the road but impressive to see the response.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

If the Hawks somehow get blown out tonight, that would say a lot about the current state of the Hawks.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jonathan Kuminga in a boot. Right foot swelled up after the last game. Sounds like a multi game absence is expected. Team calling it a sprain. Return will depend on how quickly it responds to treatment.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson, man. He's started 4/5 from deep and already has 14 points with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Jordan Poole has seven points, a 3-pointer and series of layups. They're the only two Warriors who have scored so far. Regardless, Golden State leads Atlanta 21-13.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks have not many answers for Klay Thompson, who is 4-5 from 3. He's got 14 points in 1Q. Warriors go up 21-13 and force the Hawks to take a timeout.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Klay lighting up the Hawks early 14 points in first 7 minutes, 4/5 from 3.

Warriors 21, ATL 13, timeout 4:30 Q1 – Klay lighting up the Hawks early 14 points in first 7 minutes, 4/5 from 3.Warriors 21, ATL 13, timeout 4:30 Q1 – 10:23 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Klay Thompson has knocked down four 3s and is up to 14 points with 4:30 left in the first quarter.

Warriors 21, Hawks 13

Warriors 21, Hawks 13 – Klay Thompson has knocked down four 3s and is up to 14 points with 4:30 left in the first quarter.Warriors 21, Hawks 13 – 10:23 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

That's 4 threes already for Klay Thompson. McMillan gets a timeout. They've just been having Hunter trail Thompson, and maybe need to do something else.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson is up 14 points and four 3-pointers

Warriors up 21-13 with 4:30 to go in the first quarter. Timeout Hawks – Klay Thompson is up 14 points and four 3-pointersWarriors up 21-13 with 4:30 to go in the first quarter. Timeout Hawks – 10:23 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson is up 14 points and four 3-pointers

Warriors up 21-13 with 4:30 to go. Timeout Hawks – Klay Thompson is up 14 points and four 3-pointersWarriors up 21-13 with 4:30 to go. Timeout Hawks – 10:23 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Why are the Hawks going underneath every screen for Klay lol

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Bogdan Bogdanovic is the first off the Hawks bench tonight out of the timeout. JC has moved to the 5.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Here are the only dressed reserves for the Warriors tonight: Moses Moody, Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins.

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

All the latest on Andrew Wiggins and a handful of Warriors on the injury report

Jonathan Kuminga is in a walking boot, James Wiseman is dressed as if he were playing tonight.

Steve Kerr on JaMychal Green's mysterious lower right leg infection: "My understanding is that our training staff isn't concerned long-term, but something that has to be remedied and serious enough to take him to the hospital and have it addressed."

Jonathan Kuminga is in a boot. He said injured it during the last game and played through the pain.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nate McMillan said that De'Andre Hunter is available for tonight's game against the Warriors.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman's ankle roll came in a 3-on-3 scrimmage late last week in practice and was significant enough to keep him off the court into this week. Didn't participate in shootaround today. Got some treatment. Kerr expects him to miss Wednesday's game.

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups said GP2 told him before the Warriors game that he was going to be ready to go vs. Detroit tonight.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors starters tonight:

Jordan Poole

Donte DiVincenzo

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – Warriors starters tonight:Jordan PooleDonte DiVincenzoKlay ThompsonDraymond GreenKevon Looney – 8:23 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starters tonight vs. Atlanta:

Jordan Poole

Donte DiVincenzo

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – Warriors starters tonight vs. Atlanta:Jordan PooleDonte DiVincenzoKlay ThompsonDraymond GreenKevon Looney – 8:22 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Long injury update from Steve Kerr

*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his return again

*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence.

*No timetables on James Wiseman (ankle) or JaMychal Green (infection). Still out. 8:21 PM Long injury update from Steve Kerr*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his return again*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence.*No timetables on James Wiseman (ankle) or JaMychal Green (infection). Still out. pic.twitter.com/xkLCs1W9hf

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andre Iguodala scrimmaged today. However, still no timetable for when he'll make his season debut.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jonathan Kuminga's foot swelled after last game, which is why he has been added to the Warriors' injury report with a right foot sprain. They'll play it safe and see how his foot reacts daily.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Long injury update from Steve Kerr

*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his creature again

*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence

*No timetables on James Wiseman (ankle) or JaMychal Green (infection). Still out. 8:19 PM Long injury update from Steve Kerr*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his creature again*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence*No timetables on James Wiseman (ankle) or JaMychal Green (infection). Still out. pic.twitter.com/lbQmMQfJy3

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andre Iguodala practiced today. However, still no timetable for when he'll make his season debut.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andre Iguodala lives on. Scrimmaged with G League Warriors today, per coach Steve Kerr. Still no timetable for his debut this season

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steve Kerr on tonight’s very long injury list:

Wiggins is battling a nasty cold now. 8:19 PM Steve Kerr on tonight’s very long injury list:Wiggins is battling a nasty cold now. pic.twitter.com/sMByS4JtEo

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins got a couple scrimmages in last week but fell I’ll again, Steve Kerr says. He’s out tonight but they hope to get him back in practice this week.

James Wiseman is also out with the left ankle sprain, and there’s no timetable for his return. – Andrew Wiggins got a couple scrimmages in last week but fell I’ll again, Steve Kerr says. He’s out tonight but they hope to get him back in practice this week.James Wiseman is also out with the left ankle sprain, and there’s no timetable for his return. – 8:18 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins got sick again over the past couple of days. He won't return to the court until he can get a few scrimmages in. No timetable on Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) or James Wiseman (left ankle sprain).

Madeline Kenney @madkenney



Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andre Iguodala scrimmaged with the G League team today, but Steve Kerr doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll be available for games. – Andre Iguodala scrimmaged with the G League team today, but Steve Kerr doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll be available for games. – 8:18 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andre Iguodala scrimmaged today with the Warriors’ G League team. No timeframe still – Andre Iguodala scrimmaged today with the Warriors’ G League team. No timeframe still – 8:18 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Wiggins got sick again the last couple of days. The Warriors want him to get a few scrimmages in. JaMychal Green, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga also out. No timetable for Wiseman, Green or Kuminga yet. – Wiggins got sick again the last couple of days. The Warriors want him to get a few scrimmages in. JaMychal Green, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga also out. No timetable for Wiseman, Green or Kuminga yet. – 8:17 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

From Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins fell ill … again

Warriors hope to get him on the practice court in the next couple days – From Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins fell ill … againWarriors hope to get him on the practice court in the next couple days – 8:16 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors have won 4 in a row

The Hawks have lost 3 in a row

Predictions for tonight? 7:48 PM The Warriors have won 4 in a rowThe Hawks have lost 3 in a rowPredictions for tonight? pic.twitter.com/5WmqlFCN0C

