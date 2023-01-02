Hawks vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $8,868,090 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $10,177,584 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@warriors
The Dubs scored 340 points this week, meaning 34,000 meals were donated to families in need through our partnership with @kpnorcal
and @AthletesCorner_
Learn more about Swishes for Dishes » https://t.co/IBc78KeORu pic.twitter.com/msIZCgLkE3 – 2:30 AM