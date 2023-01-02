Heat 67, Clippers 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (19-18) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (17-17) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Miami Heat 67, Los Angeles Clippers 49 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyler Herro went NITRO in 2nd quarter, btw. 4/4 3s … And that was a quarter Clippers made 3/6 3s.
Clippers missed 9 of 12 shots inside the arc, had 3:4 assist-TO ratio. None of LA’s starters had a 2nd quarter assist. – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bam Adebayo had 16 points on 6/8 FGs. But telling that Heat outscored Clippers by 13 points with Orlando Robinson in the game.
Obviously, this doesn’t profile like a Clippers comeback. Again, Butler held to 2 points on 3 shots, and he missed his only FT. Too many marks on LAC D. – 11:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So hard to guard that version of the Heat
They covered all three levels:
Dipo’s rim pressure
Bam’s mid-range excellence
Herro’s three point land pull-ups – 11:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Herro making defenses pay for not pressing up 30 feet from the basket is huge for Miami’s offense. Starting to see defenses give it up less regularly and that creates more space for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/JDdoZLikYJ – 11:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin played the opening 6:16 of the game and never re-entered. He missed the last two games with a quad strain. – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat lead Clippers 67-49 at halftime.
Didn’t matter who was in the game for Heat. LA defense got cooked like fall off the bone ribs, and that was with Jimmy Butler scoring only 2 points (Butler does have game-high 5 assists).
Blowout because of bad offense. But where’s the D??? – 11:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Miami Heat in the first half:
– 67 points on 57% shooting
– Bam Adebayo 16 points
– Tyler Herro 16 points
– Victor Oladipo 11 points
– 8 forced turnovers
– Won the non-Bam minutes – 11:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 67, Clippers 49.
Arguably the best half of the Heat’s season. Heat shot 56.8 percent from the field and 9 of 22 (40.9 percent) on threes while committing only five turnovers.
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each with 16 points. – 11:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 67, Clippers 49 at half. Adebayo and Herro 16 apiece for Heat. Oladipo with 11. – 11:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson is giving the Heat really solid minutes off the bench again tonight. He’s up to 6 points and 5 rebounds in 7 minutes, and he’s been fine on defense. – 11:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro is carrying the offense with Bam on the bench and now the Heat are up by 20. As smooth of an offensive performance as Miami has had all season. – 11:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Look at this ball movement
Look at this defensive activity
Best the Heat have looked as a group all season – 11:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re out to a 64-44 lead with 2:23 left in the half.
Catch the rest on Bally Sports Sun 📺 – 11:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Clippers don’t have Kawhi, but this is still a quality defense.
Heat already with 62 points on 58.5 percent shooting from the field and 8-of-19 shooting on threes to take a 20-point lead over the Clippers. – 11:30 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
This isn’t going well. Clippers are down by 20 — 64-44 with 2:23 left in the first half. – 11:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler hasn’t needed to do much of the heavy lifting tonight on offense with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo playing so well.
Butler with two points on three shots and four assists. – 11:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The best way for Jimmy Butler to keep the stress down on that knee? Have Adebayo, Oladipo and Herro playing like this. – 11:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
After Bam’s hot start, it’s cool to see Herro and Dipo just spamming the pocket pass to him every time down
They know
They will make sure he gets the ball every time down – 11:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo is so much more decisive this season. Knows exactly where he wants to get to as he crosses halfcourt, then proceeds to give Zubac the work. pic.twitter.com/tHFN8AaiSI – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers tied this game, but Bam Adebayo is, once again, doing whatever he wants to this defense.
Heat up 47-40 with 7:13 left in first half. Adebayo with 14 points, 6/7 FGs, 5 rebounds. Light work inside.
LA down to 46.2% FGs, missing every shot inside arc since Wall and-one. – 11:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo continuing his dominant stretch with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. Each of his seven shots have come from inside the paint. – 11:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Clippers just can’t slow down Bam right now
He’s been dominating on the face-up all night
Now with some momentum off the dribble, he spins into a left hook
Playing at an extremely high level – 11:20 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Look who pulled up, @_ajawilson22 👀 pic.twitter.com/zyQ5H3DLJa – 11:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With 8:01 to play in second, Clippers in bonus rest of period. – 11:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Victor Oladipo with 30 points over his last five quarters. Burst looks as refreshed as ever and his on-ball defense has been top-notch. Really comfortable getting into the chest of his assignment. Here’s an example from the end of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/L050yaDpWh – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Been a while since we broke out the ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️ for John Wall… starts second quarter with an and-one through Duncan Robinson, draws another foul in transition after Kennard intercepts Oladipo’s pass. – 11:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat prioritized paint touches and rim attacks early, which pretty much set the tone for the offense
Great start for Bam and Oladipo
Think they’re finding certain combos that work – 11:09 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
End of 1st quarter: Heat 34, Clippers 28. Miami with 18 pts in the paint and is shooting 58.3% from the field. Clippers are shooting 50% as PG leads team with 7 pts. – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat lead Clippers 34-28 through one quarter.
Perfect start for Bam Adebayo: 8 points, 4/4 FGs, 3 rebounds, 1 steal. Heat shooting 58.3% FGs. – 11:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 34, Clippers 28. Heat shooting 58.3 percent from the field, including 9 of 10 in the paint. – 11:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 34, Clippers 28 at end of one. Adebayo eight points, three rebounds. Heat shooting .583. Lowry 3 assists. No Kawhi for Clippers. – 11:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has already used five players off its bench: Orlando Robinson, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. – 11:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat already with 18 paint points in the first 10 minutes of the game with the help of Bam Adebayo’s eight points. – 11:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
PSA: PG-13 should be an #NBAAllStar!
🔗: https://t.co/CKO2mlH4ZO pic.twitter.com/c3Q48A20aY – 11:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So now Bam and four reserves for Heat (Strus, Oladipo and two Robinsons). – 11:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re up 27-21 with 2:44 left in the 1st quarter.
📺 Bally Sports Sun – 11:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo playing at a very high level right now
Most of his Heat stints have included him trying to figure out the offense
He knows it now, and he’s found his role – 11:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Orlando Robinson four rebounds; rest of Heat four rebounds. After tonight, Robinson has only 24 NBA games left on his two-way contract. Rest of time would have to be in G League unless converted to (tax-creating) standard contract. – 11:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat lead 27-21 with 2:44 left in opening quarter. Morris gets FTs on other side of timeout, and Clippers in bonus rest of quarter.
Heat getting a lot of money inside: 16 paint points, 57.9% FGs, 5 2nd chance points off of 3 offensive rebounds. – 11:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
All tied at 14 after the bucket by #14.
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/IQQgsgh67G – 10:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson with an offensive rebound and putback. He already had two points and three rebounds in his first two minutes off the bench. – 10:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The legend of Orlando Robinson grows. Of course, no sooner does he score, than PA credits basket to “Haywood Highsmith.” – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The energy in the building is right, and the starters have some juice to begin.
Maybe too much sauce. Clippers already have 4 turnovers that don’t include some questionable shots. Heat on 6-0 run and lead 16-14, midway 1st.
T Lue probably telling his guys to keep it level. – 10:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just like Clippers did to Bam in the last matchup, they are doubling Butler in that mid post every time down – 10:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Everything for the Heat starting with the Herro/Bam PnR early on. – 10:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Carry the momentum to the new year.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/xh3Wzw1GSq – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Two part series here…
Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat defense ranked 3rd in opp. TO% last season, but 27th in opp. FTAr. That correlation is common.
This year, Heat are only NBA team top-5 in opp. TO% (2nd) and opp. FTAr (4th). So asked Spo about that… pic.twitter.com/sf6M7XIh4o – 10:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Heat
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Terance Mann
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/tnxs3KuZ5S – 10:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-MIA starters:
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
MIA
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 10:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin available and starting. So Heat, for just 13th time, open with preferred starting lineup up Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry and Herro. Heat 5-7 with those five starting. Jamal Cain inactive to save a two-way day. – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat will start Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 10:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat using its preferred starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Clippers. It’s just the 13th game this group has been together this season. – 10:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 121, Hornets 115
The Lakers finish their road trip 3-2 and improve to 16-21. LeBron James had 43 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Thomas Bryant had 18 points and 15 rebounds (including the game-sealing putback dunk).
Up next: vs. Miami on Wednesday. – 9:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin says he will try to play tonight. Looks like the Heat’s preferred starting lineup will be available for the 13th time this season. – 9:25 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
📍On site
Tune in tonight: https://t.co/Y1YJ8AJWtS pic.twitter.com/G5ZMX5fJji – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says there now is a chance Dedmon will be available on this trip. That could save Orlando Robinson NBA days on his two-way deal. Robinson can be active on game night only 25 more times this season unless converted to a standard deal. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says there’s a chance Dewayne Dedmon could return to play before the end of the five-game trip. – 9:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsLAC UPDATE: Jimmy Butler will be available for tonight’s game vs the Clippers. – 8:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson will be available tonight vs. Clippers.
Caleb Martin’s status is still in question. – 8:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jimmy Butler will be available to play in Miami’s game tonight vs the Clippers – 8:55 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi is out tonight vs Miami. Terrance Mann will start in his place. – 8:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon, who was listed as out because of health and safety protocols, has rejoined the Heat in Los Angeles. But he’s still out tonight because of plantar fasciitis. – 8:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon who had been listed in NBA health and safety protocols is back with the team. – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard is out for tonight’s game vs Miami with a non-Covid illness. Terance Mann will start in his place – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard (non-COVID illness) will not play tonight against the Heat. – 8:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (non-COVID illness) is now out for tonight against Miami. Nic Batum (ankle) is available to play. – 8:33 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
One more time!!!!
@Tyler Herro
@Miami Heat #AudioExperience
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/tZzRq65aze – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Is Celtics vs Clippers the Most Likely NBA Finals? audioboom.com/posts/8223590-… via @Audioboom – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent have been upgraded to probable for Miami tonight. – 7:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent have been upgraded from questionable to probable for tonight’s game vs. Clippers (10:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun).
Udonis Haslem and Caleb Martin remain questionable.
Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Dewayne Dedmon already ruled out. – 7:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: After mostly positive meeting with a doctor in LA over the weekend, Heat’s Jimmy Butler says the work to “maintain” his right knee will need to continue miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Oladipo has been a disruptive force on defense since returning from injury a few weeks ago. The offense has been shaky, though.
In Saturday’s win vs. Jazz, Oladipo provided a “snapshot” of what he can be on offense as the rust comes off.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Oladipo reveals message to himself, ‘Bro, you had a pretty different journey, champ’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler after positive medical evaluation on knee, ‘I can’t say that I’m fully healthy’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do the Heat have to decide on their closer? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Last time the Heat played the Clippers, Bam had a big game with 31 points
But that was actually the night where he kept drawing doubles in the mid post
Wonder if we see it again, and if different counters are built in for Bam and the offense – 5:32 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Dolphins’ McDaniel updates QB situation, other issues in newsy press conference just now as season unravels. And Sunday game time set, and a look at how average this Miami team is, apparently: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:59 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Game Preview: Jimmy Butler returns as Miami Heat take on L.A. Clippers hothothoops.com/2023/1/2/23535… – 4:44 PM
