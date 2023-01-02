Heat vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Miami Heat are spending $8,010,090 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $9,157,165 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!