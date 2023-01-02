Jalen Brunson returns to Knicks' lineup

Stefan Bondy: Jalen Brunson, who missed the last three games with a sore hip, is AVAILABLE to play for the Knicks today against the Suns, according to a source.
Source: Twitter @SBondyNYDN
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Something about Jalen Brunson and the Suns seems to go this way going back to last season’s playoffs. – 3:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is the first time Jalen Brunson is seeing Chris Paul since Game 7… and it shows – 3:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK today, team says. – 2:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is available to play today against Phoenix after being sidelined since Christmas.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson, who missed the last three games with a sore hip, is AVAILABLE to play for the Knicks today against the Suns, according to a source. – 2:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Brunson (hip) will warmup and a decision will be made, Coach Tom Thibodeau said. He’s listed as questionable. #Suns #Knicks – 1:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson will warm up and then the Knicks will see where he is for today’s matinee at MSG against the Suns. Brunson has been out since hurting his hip on Christmas Day. RJ Barrett (finger) and Obi Toppin (leg) remain out. – 1:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson is TBD today. Knicks will see where he is after he warms up, Tom Thibodeau says. – 1:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks injury report for tomorrow’s MSG matinee against the Suns:
OUT: RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin
QUESTIONABLE: Jalen Brunson – 5:09 PM
Tommy Beer: Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson as questionable for this afternoons games vs. the Suns. RJ Barrett has been ruled out -via Twitter @TommyBeer / January 2, 2023
Ian Begley: Knicks say Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for tomorrow vs Suns. RJ Barrett (lacerated finger) remains out. -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 1, 2023
Steve Popper: Jalen Brunson is OUT vs. the Rockets for a third straight game with a sore right hip. Progressing, but out again. -via Twitter @StevePopper / December 31, 2022
