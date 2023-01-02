Jimmy Butler on knee: 'I can't say I'm fully healthy'

The Heat said the plan moving forward is not to have to continue to limit Butler to only one appearance in back-to-back games, with the Heat’s next back-to-back set not until February. Butler said what matters is the knee is trending in the right direction. “It is,” he said. “Because I can go out there and compete. I can’t say that I’m fully healthy. But there are a lot of people that are not. So I think that’s good on a lot of levels. “The more rest that I have and able to get that recovery that I need is always going to be better. So hell, whenever I’m not playing, I’m doing something to try to get it right.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: After mostly positive meeting with a doctor in LA over the weekend, Heat’s Jimmy Butler says the work to “maintain” his right knee will need to continue miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:28 PM
From earlier: After mostly positive meeting with a doctor in LA over the weekend, Heat’s Jimmy Butler says the work to “maintain” his right knee will need to continue miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler after positive medical evaluation on knee, ‘I can’t say that I’m fully healthy’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:35 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler after positive medical evaluation on knee, ‘I can’t say that I’m fully healthy’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:35 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Game Preview: Jimmy Butler returns as Miami Heat take on L.A. Clippers hothothoops.com/2023/1/2/23535… – 4:44 PM
Game Preview: Jimmy Butler returns as Miami Heat take on L.A. Clippers hothothoops.com/2023/1/2/23535… – 4:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: After mostly positive meeting with a doctor in LA over the weekend, Heat’s Jimmy Butler says the work to “maintain” his right knee will need to continue miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Nikola Jovic back in Miami and Kawhi Leonard added to Clippers injury report for tonight – 4:18 PM
NEW: After mostly positive meeting with a doctor in LA over the weekend, Heat’s Jimmy Butler says the work to “maintain” his right knee will need to continue miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Nikola Jovic back in Miami and Kawhi Leonard added to Clippers injury report for tonight – 4:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler after positive medical evaluation on knee, “I can’t say that I’m fully healthy.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Back ailment has Nikola Jovic back in Miami; Butler shows up with new look. – 4:02 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler after positive medical evaluation on knee, “I can’t say that I’m fully healthy.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Back ailment has Nikola Jovic back in Miami; Butler shows up with new look. – 4:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Heat list Jimmy Butler as probable to play tonight. Caleb Martin is questionable vs Clippers. – 2:08 PM
Heat list Jimmy Butler as probable to play tonight. Caleb Martin is questionable vs Clippers. – 2:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If Nuggets-Celtics is close to start the 4Q here’s what I’m watching: Boston’s starters vs. Denver’s bench. Jimmy Butler just made easy work of the Nuggets’ bench p&r defense, and Celtics played starters (Tatum, Smart, Horford) vs. Nuggets’ bench to open the 4Q earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/bkx7mCO5Hk – 6:38 PM
If Nuggets-Celtics is close to start the 4Q here’s what I’m watching: Boston’s starters vs. Denver’s bench. Jimmy Butler just made easy work of the Nuggets’ bench p&r defense, and Celtics played starters (Tatum, Smart, Horford) vs. Nuggets’ bench to open the 4Q earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/bkx7mCO5Hk – 6:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The month of December for the Heat:
– Tyler Herro: 24 PPG on 47% shooting/43% shooting from 3
– Jimmy Butler: 23 PPG on 58% shooting
– Bam Adebayo: 22 PPG on 55% shooting – 10:57 AM
The month of December for the Heat:
– Tyler Herro: 24 PPG on 47% shooting/43% shooting from 3
– Jimmy Butler: 23 PPG on 58% shooting
– Bam Adebayo: 22 PPG on 55% shooting – 10:57 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 126-123 victory in Utah: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Tyler Herro as savior.
2. With Bam Adebayo keeping Heat afloat.
3. Victor Oladipo has night the Heat needed.
4. No Jimmy Butler or Caleb Martin.
5. A Kelly Olynyk reunion. – 7:58 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 126-123 victory in Utah: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Tyler Herro as savior.
2. With Bam Adebayo keeping Heat afloat.
3. Victor Oladipo has night the Heat needed.
4. No Jimmy Butler or Caleb Martin.
5. A Kelly Olynyk reunion. – 7:58 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 126-123 victory in Utah: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Tyler Herro as savior.
2. With Bam Adebayo keeping Heat afloat.
3. Victor Oladipo has a night the Heat needed.
4. No Jimmy Butler or Caleb Martin.
5. A Kelly Olynyk reunion. – 1:05 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 126-123 victory in Utah: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Tyler Herro as savior.
2. With Bam Adebayo keeping Heat afloat.
3. Victor Oladipo has a night the Heat needed.
4. No Jimmy Butler or Caleb Martin.
5. A Kelly Olynyk reunion. – 1:05 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This team is not built to be elite at the point of attack right now clearly
Add in the fact Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are out
Yeah, POA defense was in a tough spot with this roster lol – 10:56 PM
This team is not built to be elite at the point of attack right now clearly
Add in the fact Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are out
Yeah, POA defense was in a tough spot with this roster lol – 10:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat finding a way to generate efficient offense without Jimmy Butler, and it’s not by just hitting threes.
Heat shooting only 7 of 22 from three-point range tonight. – 10:36 PM
Heat finding a way to generate efficient offense without Jimmy Butler, and it’s not by just hitting threes.
Heat shooting only 7 of 22 from three-point range tonight. – 10:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime at vivint. The Jazz trail the Heat 69-63….giving up 69 in a half to this Miami team – without Jimmy Butler – well, let’s just say there is room for improvement defensively for Utah – 10:13 PM
Halftime at vivint. The Jazz trail the Heat 69-63….giving up 69 in a half to this Miami team – without Jimmy Butler – well, let’s just say there is room for improvement defensively for Utah – 10:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin again out tonight with quad strain. So Heat without two starters vs. Jazz, with Jimmy Butler and Martin unavailable.
Heat starting Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo. – 8:31 PM
Caleb Martin again out tonight with quad strain. So Heat without two starters vs. Jazz, with Jimmy Butler and Martin unavailable.
Heat starting Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo. – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have upgraded Victor Oladipo to available in Utah. Now all he needs to do is be Jimmy Butler against the Jazz. – 7:34 PM
The Heat have upgraded Victor Oladipo to available in Utah. Now all he needs to do is be Jimmy Butler against the Jazz. – 7:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Jazz. – 6:24 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Jazz. – 6:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson doesn’t expect his new Heat 3-point record to last long: “Tyler is on my heels. I just told him that I got it for now, but you’re going to get it soon. I’ll enjoy it while it lasts” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler is among those out for the Heat tonight – 5:01 PM
Duncan Robinson doesn’t expect his new Heat 3-point record to last long: “Tyler is on my heels. I just told him that I got it for now, but you’re going to get it soon. I’ll enjoy it while it lasts” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler is among those out for the Heat tonight – 5:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
If somebody would have told Duncan Robinson while he was playing Division III basketball that he would be Heat’s franchise leader in threes made, what would his reaction have been? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler in LA having his knee checked – 1:07 PM
If somebody would have told Duncan Robinson while he was playing Division III basketball that he would be Heat’s franchise leader in threes made, what would his reaction have been? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler in LA having his knee checked – 1:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler headed straight to LA after last night’s loss in Denver, so he’s officially out for tonight’s game against the Jazz as part of the Heat’s injury management plan for his right knee. – 12:44 PM
Jimmy Butler headed straight to LA after last night’s loss in Denver, so he’s officially out for tonight’s game against the Jazz as part of the Heat’s injury management plan for his right knee. – 12:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler leaves Heat to have knee checked; Bam Adebayo on season, “We don’t want to be mediocre.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… So, Butler travels to Los Angeles ahead of team, out for Saturday night vs. Jazz in Utah. – 12:39 PM
Jimmy Butler leaves Heat to have knee checked; Bam Adebayo on season, “We don’t want to be mediocre.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… So, Butler travels to Los Angeles ahead of team, out for Saturday night vs. Jazz in Utah. – 12:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jimmy Butler’s taking it to Denver’s bench lineup. Bruce Brown’s too small to guard him. – 10:56 PM
Jimmy Butler’s taking it to Denver’s bench lineup. Bruce Brown’s too small to guard him. – 10:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler abusing the floater right now against DeAndre Jordan
Credit to his recognition – 10:55 PM
Jimmy Butler abusing the floater right now against DeAndre Jordan
Credit to his recognition – 10:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jimmy Butler’s taking it to Denver’s five-man bench lineup. Bruce Brown’s too small to guard him. – 10:55 PM
Jimmy Butler’s taking it to Denver’s five-man bench lineup. Bruce Brown’s too small to guard him. – 10:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not sure where the stagger went, but Jimmy Butler is starting to percolate. – 10:55 PM
Not sure where the stagger went, but Jimmy Butler is starting to percolate. – 10:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals tonight. – 10:31 PM
Jimmy Butler with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals tonight. – 10:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo just continue to wreck havoc together on the defensive end
It’s fun to watch – 10:25 PM
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo just continue to wreck havoc together on the defensive end
It’s fun to watch – 10:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler jump starting things on the defensive end
Doing exactly what I asked him about last game
Predicting passing lanes
Herro with two triples on other end – 10:24 PM
Jimmy Butler jump starting things on the defensive end
Doing exactly what I asked him about last game
Predicting passing lanes
Herro with two triples on other end – 10:24 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Let the road run begin with @Jimmy Butler & the gang. The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience commences at 830p ET!
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps
Welcome back @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/eCv9px2T3D – 10:00 PM
Let the road run begin with @Jimmy Butler & the gang. The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience commences at 830p ET!
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps
Welcome back @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/eCv9px2T3D – 10:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The plan for the Nuggets tonight so far has been to mirror Jimmy Butler’s minutes with Aaron Gordon.
Jimmy’s +/- is currently zero, and Denver’s winning the non-Jimmy minutes. Jimmy’s 1/5 from the field too, so the process has been sound.
Just, no Christian Braun. – 9:59 PM
The plan for the Nuggets tonight so far has been to mirror Jimmy Butler’s minutes with Aaron Gordon.
Jimmy’s +/- is currently zero, and Denver’s winning the non-Jimmy minutes. Jimmy’s 1/5 from the field too, so the process has been sound.
Just, no Christian Braun. – 9:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s second free throw moved him past Glen Rice for seventh on the Heat all-time list. – 9:32 PM
Jimmy Butler’s second free throw moved him past Glen Rice for seventh on the Heat all-time list. – 9:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat tonight opening with Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. – 8:31 PM
Heat tonight opening with Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. – 8:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic vs. Nikola Jokic? Jovic was looking forward to it, but it won’t happen in tonight’s Heat-Nuggets matchup after Jovic was sent to the G League earlier today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat without five players tonight in Denver and the plan for Jimmy Butler – 8:01 PM
Nikola Jovic vs. Nikola Jokic? Jovic was looking forward to it, but it won’t happen in tonight’s Heat-Nuggets matchup after Jovic was sent to the G League earlier today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat without five players tonight in Denver and the plan for Jimmy Butler – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight for injury management purposes. Caleb Martin also out with quad injury.
Jimmy Butler is available. – 7:28 PM
Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight for injury management purposes. Caleb Martin also out with quad injury.
Jimmy Butler is available. – 7:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Caleb Martin or Victor Oladipo tonight for Heat. Jimmy Butler will play. – 7:25 PM
No Caleb Martin or Victor Oladipo tonight for Heat. Jimmy Butler will play. – 7:25 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) is listed as probable to play in tonight’s game vs the Clippers. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / January 2, 2023
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Monday night at Clippers: Out: Dedmon, Yurtseven, Jovic. Questionable: Haslem, Martin, Vincent, Duncan Robinson. Probable: Butler. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 1, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Also, Jimmy Butler received positive news on his right knee when he met with a doctor in LA on Saturday. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 1, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.