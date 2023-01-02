Julius Randle: It's good to be on the good side of The Garden

Tim Bontemps: Julius Randle, with a big smile: “It’s good to be on the good side of The Garden.” Randle, after yet another big game today, received MVP chants today. Randle added he’d love to be an All-Star again, in part to be able to celebrate it with his son.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle was asked about MVP chants/cheers he heard today in win vs. Suns & how they were probably the loudest he’s heard at MSG since 2020-21. “It’s good to be on the good side of the Garden,” Randle said w/a laugh. “It’s definitely a lot better feeling to be on that side.” – 6:07 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Julius Randle thumbs down incident at the Garden was about a year ago now. Today he was getting MVP chants at MSG.
Asked about coming full circle with the fans, Randle laughs.
“I don’t even remember that,” he smiled. – 5:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Randle, with a big smile: “It’s good to be on the good side of The Garden.” Randle, after yet another big game today, received MVP chants today.
Randle added he’d love to be an All-Star again, in part to be able to celebrate it with his son. – 5:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson returns from injury, Julius Randle continues excellent play in win against Suns nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…5:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle today:
28 PTS
16 REB
6 AST
Held the Suns to 83 points. pic.twitter.com/luQUDDTAX55:21 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle (28p, 16r, 6a) leads 5 Knicks in double figures as NYK tops PHX at MSG. Jalen Brunson had 24p & 6a in 1st game back following 3G absence w/hip injury. NYK (20-18) held a PHX team missing Devin Booker to 39% shooting (27% from 3). NYK had 26 assists & 7 turnovers. – 5:20 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Knicks 103, Suns 83.
Knicks improve to 20-18, 7th in the East.
• Randle 28-16-6
• Brunson 24-4-6
• Quickley 15-5-3
• Robinson 10 & 10
• Grimes 12-3-5
Second straight game the Knicks have held their opponent under 90. – 5:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: NYK 102, PHX 83
Ayton: 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-13 FG
Bridges: 10-4-4, 4-11 FG
Lee: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG
Randle: 28-16-6, 7-18 FG – 5:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Big time stretch from Julius Randle. Scoring, rebounding, playmaking. Suns making this one a little interesting, Randle is beating them back. – 5:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As he’s playing to “MVP” chants today, worth mentioning this story in Newsday today — Julius Randle has been reminding us of the 2020-21 version newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday4:49 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Suns 79-58.
• Randle 23-12-3
• Brunson 22-3-6
• Robinson 8 & 7
• Grimes 8-2-4
• Ayton 12 & 3 – 4:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: NYK 79, PHX 58
Ayton: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 6-13 FG
Bridges: 10-4-4, 4-10 FG
Lee: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG
Randle: 23 Pts, 12 Reb, 6-15 FG – 4:48 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wally szczerbiak just tried to say julius randle had a better december than giannis, jokic, tatum, embiid, etc. – 4:39 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle is getting loud MVP chants at the free-throw line. 2023 is starting off with a bang. – 4:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Randle 3. #Suns down 72-43. – 4:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Randle + Brunson: 36 points, 12-26 FG
Phoenix Suns: 39 points, 17-50 FG
We are midway through the 3rd quarter. – 4:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Knicks 54 #Suns 31 Half
(Fewest points in a half for Phoenix).
#PHX: Ayton 12 points (2 rebounds), Bridges 8. Team: 3-of-17 on 3s) Paul, Shamet and Craig = combined 0-for-13 FGs, zero points.
NYK: Brunson 16, Randle 11. Team: 8-of-17 on 3s. – 4:16 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Suns 54-31.
• Brunson 16-3-4
• Randle 11-8-2
• Quickley 8 & 4
• Robinson 6 & 6
• Ayton 12 pts
Suns shooting 33% on FGs and 3-17 on 3s. – 4:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Things Deuce does that don’t show up on the stat sheet:
Switch and then sprint out to shooter to contest the 3. Then hustle back and tip the ball to Randle l: pic.twitter.com/gUqhgeV9u93:37 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Julius Randle with 11 points, 8 rebounds in first quarter… matching the entire Phoenix Suns team 😳 – 3:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Suns 23-11.
• Randle 11-8-2
• Quickley 5 & 2
• Ayton 6 pts
• Bridges 5 & 2
Suns shoot 5-22 from the field. Only two Suns have scored. – 3:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: NYK 23, PHX 11
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3-6 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts, 2-4 FG
Rest of Suns: 0 Pts, 0-12 FG
Randle: 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 3-6 FG – 3:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton: 6 points, 3-6 FG
Rest of Suns: 3 points, 1-11 FG
Julius Randle: 9 points, 3-4 FG – 3:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
All-Time NBA players rankings:
1. First-quarter Julius Randle
2. MJ
3. LeBron – 3:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Randle 3. Has 9. #Suns have 9. – 3:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Great sequence here for the Knicks.
Randle with a good close out on one end. Mitch Rob hustles for an offensive board and a no-look(?!) pass for a IQ corner 3-ball pic.twitter.com/iiRqMyMnbX3:22 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Jalen Brunson
Immanuel Quickley
Quentin Grimes
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 2:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK today, team says. – 2:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks starters: Brunson, Quickley, Grimes, Randle and Robinson. – 2:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle has been reminding us of the 2020-21 version
He’s back to the player he was two years ago, when he had a breakout season for the Knicks. newsday.com/sports/basketb…8:10 PM

Tim Bontemps: Final: Knicks 102, Suns 83. The Knicks led by as many as 32 while improving to 20-18 on the season, as Jalen Brunson returns from missing the past week with hip soreness & finishes with 24 points and six assists. Julius Randle had 28-16-6, while Phoenix shot 39% & 10-37 from 3. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / January 2, 2023
Steve Popper: Monty Williams throwing flowers at the Knicks: “Julius is playing at an all-star level. Quickley’s like Jamal Crawford in so many ways, can just get it going. Grimes Is just a tough dude on both ends of the floor. He can guard, he can shoot.” -via Twitter @StevePopper / January 2, 2023
“I’m just trying to focus on the team, helping us get wins, day by day, how I can improve as a player and a leader, and how we can improve as a team,” Randle said. “Those things, if they happen, whatever it is, it’s great. But I’m more focused on the team.”  Still, Randle admitted his first career All-Star designation with the Knicks meant a lot to him in 2020.  “Absolutely, it’s an accomplishment to be able to do it, it’s obviously great,” he said. “So it would be a great thing, but like I said, my focus is more on the team.”  -via New York Post / December 31, 2022

