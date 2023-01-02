Julius Randle: It's good to be on the good side of The Garden

Tim Bontemps: Julius Randle, with a big smile: “It’s good to be on the good side of The Garden.” Randle, after yet another big game today, received MVP chants today. Randle added he’d love to be an All-Star again, in part to be able to celebrate it with his son.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle was asked about MVP chants/cheers he heard today in win vs. Suns & how they were probably the loudest he’s heard at MSG since 2020-21. “It’s good to be on the good side of the Garden,” Randle said w/a laugh. “It’s definitely a lot better feeling to be on that side.” – 6:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Randle, with a big smile: “It’s good to be on the good side of The Garden.” Randle, after yet another big game today, received MVP chants today.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson returns from injury, Julius Randle continues excellent play in win against Suns nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle today:
28 PTS
16 REB
6 AST
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle (28p, 16r, 6a) leads 5 Knicks in double figures as NYK tops PHX at MSG. Jalen Brunson had 24p & 6a in 1st game back following 3G absence w/hip injury. NYK (20-18) held a PHX team missing Devin Booker to 39% shooting (27% from 3). NYK had 26 assists & 7 turnovers. – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: NYK 102, PHX 83
Ayton: 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-13 FG
Bridges: 10-4-4, 4-11 FG
Lee: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Big time stretch from Julius Randle. Scoring, rebounding, playmaking. Suns making this one a little interesting, Randle is beating them back. – 5:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As he’s playing to “MVP” chants today, worth mentioning this story in Newsday today — Julius Randle has been reminding us of the 2020-21 version newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: NYK 79, PHX 58
Ayton: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 6-13 FG
Bridges: 10-4-4, 4-10 FG
Lee: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wally szczerbiak just tried to say julius randle had a better december than giannis, jokic, tatum, embiid, etc. – 4:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Randle + Brunson: 36 points, 12-26 FG
Phoenix Suns: 39 points, 17-50 FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Knicks 54 #Suns 31 Half
(Fewest points in a half for Phoenix).
#PHX: Ayton 12 points (2 rebounds), Bridges 8. Team: 3-of-17 on 3s) Paul, Shamet and Craig = combined 0-for-13 FGs, zero points.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Things Deuce does that don’t show up on the stat sheet:
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Julius Randle with 11 points, 8 rebounds in first quarter… matching the entire Phoenix Suns team 😳 – 3:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: NYK 23, PHX 11
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3-6 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts, 2-4 FG
Rest of Suns: 0 Pts, 0-12 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton: 6 points, 3-6 FG
Rest of Suns: 3 points, 1-11 FG
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
All-Time NBA players rankings:
1. First-quarter Julius Randle
2. MJ
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Great sequence here for the Knicks.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK today, team says. – 2:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks starters: Brunson, Quickley, Grimes, Randle and Robinson. – 2:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle has been reminding us of the 2020-21 version
Tim Bontemps: Final: Knicks 102, Suns 83. The Knicks led by as many as 32 while improving to 20-18 on the season, as Jalen Brunson returns from missing the past week with hip soreness & finishes with 24 points and six assists. Julius Randle had 28-16-6, while Phoenix shot 39% & 10-37 from 3. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / January 2, 2023
Steve Popper: Monty Williams throwing flowers at the Knicks: “Julius is playing at an all-star level. Quickley’s like Jamal Crawford in so many ways, can just get it going. Grimes Is just a tough dude on both ends of the floor. He can guard, he can shoot.” -via Twitter @StevePopper / January 2, 2023
“I’m just trying to focus on the team, helping us get wins, day by day, how I can improve as a player and a leader, and how we can improve as a team,” Randle said. “Those things, if they happen, whatever it is, it’s great. But I’m more focused on the team.” Still, Randle admitted his first career All-Star designation with the Knicks meant a lot to him in 2020. “Absolutely, it’s an accomplishment to be able to do it, it’s obviously great,” he said. “So it would be a great thing, but like I said, my focus is more on the team.” -via New York Post / December 31, 2022
