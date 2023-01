Julius Randle: It's good to be on the good side of The Garden

“I’m just trying to focus on the team, helping us get wins, day by day, how I can improve as a player and a leader, and how we can improve as a team,” Randle said. “Those things, if they happen, whatever it is, it’s great. But I’m more focused on the team.” Still, Randle admitted his first career All-Star designation with the Knicks meant a lot to him in 2020. “Absolutely, it’s an accomplishment to be able to do it, it’s obviously great,” he said. “So it would be a great thing, but like I said, my focus is more on the team.” -via New York Post / December 31, 2022