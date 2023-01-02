Kawhi Leonard will not play against Miami

Kawhi Leonard will not play against Miami

Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard (non-COVID illness) is now out for tonight against Miami. Nic Batum (ankle) is available to play.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM

Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi is out tonight vs Miami. Terrance Mann will start in his place. – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard is out for tonight’s game vs Miami with a non-Covid illness. Terance Mann will start in his place – 8:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Terance Mann will start for Kawhi Leonard tonight. – 8:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard (non-COVID illness) will not play tonight against the Heat. – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard (illness) is out tonight. – 8:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (non-COVID illness) is now out for tonight against Miami. Nic Batum (ankle) is available to play. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: After mostly positive meeting with a doctor in LA over the weekend, Heat’s Jimmy Butler says the work to “maintain” his right knee will need to continue miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Nikola Jovic back in Miami and Kawhi Leonard added to Clippers injury report for tonight – 4:18 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Miami with non-COVID illness. Nicolas Batum also is questionable with a sprained ankle. – 3:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Clippers have added Kawhi Leonard to the injury report for tonight’s game against the Heat. He’s questionable with a non-COVID illness. – 3:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Clippers now listing Kawhi Leonard as questionable for tonight vs. Heat due non-COVID illness. Leonard missed Clippers’ loss in Miami. – 3:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have downgraded Kawhi Leonard for tonight’s game to questionable due to a non-COVID illness. – 3:10 PM
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue wouldn’t say definitively that Kawhi no longer has a minutes restriction but he acknowledged after Kawhi played 33, 34 and 36 min. in his last three games that he’s basically playing the equivalent of a normal game right now. That’s allowed Lue to stagger him and PG more. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 31, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Powell: “Kawhi is Kawhi, no matter what.” He did say that Leonard has been a bit more interactive with his teammates, joking around and whatnot, with the Clippers than he was in Toronto, where he was “all business” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / December 28, 2022

