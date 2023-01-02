Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named Players of the Week

Marc Stein: Dallas’ Luka Dončić (for the second week in a row) and Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Luka Doncic won the award. – 3:42 PM
Domantas Sabonis was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Luka Doncic won the award. – 3:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. This is his third time winning the honor and first since March 2, 2020 with the Mavs. – 3:39 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. This is his third time winning the honor and first since March 2, 2020 with the Mavs. – 3:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Dec. 26-Jan. 1. – 3:34 PM
Kristaps Porziņģis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Dec. 26-Jan. 1. – 3:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Mavericks guard Luka Dončić & Wizards big man Kristaps Porziņģis are NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:34 PM
Mavericks guard Luka Dončić & Wizards big man Kristaps Porziņģis are NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for 12/26-1/1.
24.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.5 bpg, 4-0 record for the Wizards – 3:33 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for 12/26-1/1.
24.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.5 bpg, 4-0 record for the Wizards – 3:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the week. He averaged 48.7 points per game last week and the Mavs went 3-0 – 3:31 PM
Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the week. He averaged 48.7 points per game last week and the Mavs went 3-0 – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Washington Wizards forward-center Kristaps Porziņģis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1). pic.twitter.com/4b8pRwaaan – 3:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Washington Wizards forward-center Kristaps Porziņģis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1). pic.twitter.com/4b8pRwaaan – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Luka Dončić (for the second week in a row) and Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Dallas’ Luka Dončić (for the second week in a row) and Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA reportedly to return to Abu Dhabi for preseason game with Doncic, Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/02/nba… – 2:36 PM
NBA reportedly to return to Abu Dhabi for preseason game with Doncic, Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/02/nba… – 2:36 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka had his highest scoring quarter this season Saturday, 22 in 1Q at SA. Player per quarter scoring stats are avail back to 1996. Best since 96 are:
11.7 – Luka, 1Q (2022-23)
11.4 – Steph Curry, 3Q (20-21)
10.2 – SGA, 3Q (22-23)
10.1 – Luka, 3Q (22-23)
10.0 – Durant, 1Q (09-10) – 2:29 PM
Luka had his highest scoring quarter this season Saturday, 22 in 1Q at SA. Player per quarter scoring stats are avail back to 1996. Best since 96 are:
11.7 – Luka, 1Q (2022-23)
11.4 – Steph Curry, 3Q (20-21)
10.2 – SGA, 3Q (22-23)
10.1 – Luka, 3Q (22-23)
10.0 – Durant, 1Q (09-10) – 2:29 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Need Giannis and Luka on the same team.
They could win 5-7 rings. No joke. pic.twitter.com/pP7kUyLanH – 12:21 PM
Need Giannis and Luka on the same team.
They could win 5-7 rings. No joke. pic.twitter.com/pP7kUyLanH – 12:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
3 Mavericks predictions for 2023:
— Christian Wood’s new contract in Dallas or elsewhere?
— Luka Doncic will continue to grow by … doing less?
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:18 PM
3 Mavericks predictions for 2023:
— Christian Wood’s new contract in Dallas or elsewhere?
— Luka Doncic will continue to grow by … doing less?
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
6 times since 2012, Mavs have had nothing longer than a 6 game win streak. Will their 7th attempt, tonight in HOU be the breakthrough? And what does this night hold for Luka? 85 pts, 21 rebs, 22 assts in last 2 vs HOU. @PeasRadio pre at 6:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:10 @971TheFreak – 11:24 AM
6 times since 2012, Mavs have had nothing longer than a 6 game win streak. Will their 7th attempt, tonight in HOU be the breakthrough? And what does this night hold for Luka? 85 pts, 21 rebs, 22 assts in last 2 vs HOU. @PeasRadio pre at 6:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:10 @971TheFreak – 11:24 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
3 Mavericks predictions for 2023: Christian Wood’s contract, Luka Doncic’s next evolution dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:17 AM
From @Callie Caplan:
3 Mavericks predictions for 2023: Christian Wood’s contract, Luka Doncic’s next evolution dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:17 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic MVP case:
— 34/9/9 (!)
— Top 5 in PPG, APG and SPG
— Most RPG by a guard
— 1st in PPG
— 1st in 50-point games
— 1st in 40-point games
The Mavs are a top 4 seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/nhxwDPJ6D7 – 10:28 AM
Luka Doncic MVP case:
— 34/9/9 (!)
— Top 5 in PPG, APG and SPG
— Most RPG by a guard
— 1st in PPG
— 1st in 50-point games
— 1st in 40-point games
The Mavs are a top 4 seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/nhxwDPJ6D7 – 10:28 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Ahead of another Mavs-Rockets showdown, @Tim Cato and I got together to discuss the season series and its intricacies, starting with Christian Wood and a potential extension — and ending with attempting to defend Luka Doncic. theathletic.com/4050344/2023/0… – 10:08 AM
Ahead of another Mavs-Rockets showdown, @Tim Cato and I got together to discuss the season series and its intricacies, starting with Christian Wood and a potential extension — and ending with attempting to defend Luka Doncic. theathletic.com/4050344/2023/0… – 10:08 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Good Morning It’s Basketball: Luka’s on an all-time heater, LeBron punches Father Time in the mouth, Jokic is better than ever and more ziller.substack.com/p/lukas-on-an-… – 8:36 AM
Good Morning It’s Basketball: Luka’s on an all-time heater, LeBron punches Father Time in the mouth, Jokic is better than ever and more ziller.substack.com/p/lukas-on-an-… – 8:36 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kristaps Porzingis vs Joe Ingles got heated & the Antetokounmpo brothers were enjoying the view 😆🍿 pic.twitter.com/yFzsJSCSDt – 3:26 AM
Kristaps Porzingis vs Joe Ingles got heated & the Antetokounmpo brothers were enjoying the view 😆🍿 pic.twitter.com/yFzsJSCSDt – 3:26 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Porzingis, Gafford and Hachimura had a field day in the paint against a Bucks team missing Giannis, and now the Wizards have won a season-high 5 straight.
5 takeaways: trib.al/LkFjoLl – 10:28 PM
Porzingis, Gafford and Hachimura had a field day in the paint against a Bucks team missing Giannis, and now the Wizards have won a season-high 5 straight.
5 takeaways: trib.al/LkFjoLl – 10:28 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Milwaukee Bucks at the half.
#DCAboveAll 68
#FearTheDeer 50
Rui Hachimura leads the team with 16.
Kristaps Porzingis has 14, and Daniel Gafford has 13. – 9:07 PM
The Washington Wizards lead the Milwaukee Bucks at the half.
#DCAboveAll 68
#FearTheDeer 50
Rui Hachimura leads the team with 16.
Kristaps Porzingis has 14, and Daniel Gafford has 13. – 9:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 68, Bucks 50. The Wiz led by as many as 26 in the second.
Hachimura: 16p
Porzingis: 14p 3r
Gafford: 13p 3r
Wiz shooting 57.4% from the field – 9:07 PM
Halftime: Wizards 68, Bucks 50. The Wiz led by as many as 26 in the second.
Hachimura: 16p
Porzingis: 14p 3r
Gafford: 13p 3r
Wiz shooting 57.4% from the field – 9:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards take a 68-50 lead over the Bucks into halftime. Rui has 16 pts, Porzingis with 14 and Gafford with 13. Total domination in the paint: 36-to-14 in PITP – 9:07 PM
Wizards take a 68-50 lead over the Bucks into halftime. Rui has 16 pts, Porzingis with 14 and Gafford with 13. Total domination in the paint: 36-to-14 in PITP – 9:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Bucks 68-50. Rui Hachimura has scored a game-high 16 points, followed by Kristaps Porziņģis (14 pts.) and Daniel Gafford (13 pts.). – 9:06 PM
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Bucks 68-50. Rui Hachimura has scored a game-high 16 points, followed by Kristaps Porziņģis (14 pts.) and Daniel Gafford (13 pts.). – 9:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis tried to get away with one 😂 pic.twitter.com/WdYOvxm4si – 8:56 PM
Kristaps Porzingis tried to get away with one 😂 pic.twitter.com/WdYOvxm4si – 8:56 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one: The Wizards lead the shorthanded Bucks 34-17.
Gafford: 13p
Porzingis: 11p
Kuzma: 0p 3r 5a
Wiz are shooting 50% and have an 18-2 edge in the paint with no Giannis – 8:39 PM
After one: The Wizards lead the shorthanded Bucks 34-17.
Gafford: 13p
Porzingis: 11p
Kuzma: 0p 3r 5a
Wiz are shooting 50% and have an 18-2 edge in the paint with no Giannis – 8:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Another game with a big lead for the Wizards, as they top the Bucks 34-17 at the end of the 1st quarter. Gafford already has 13 pts, Porzingis with 11. – 8:38 PM
Another game with a big lead for the Wizards, as they top the Bucks 34-17 at the end of the 1st quarter. Gafford already has 13 pts, Porzingis with 11. – 8:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the first quarter, Washington leads short-handed Milwaukee 34-17. Daniel Gafford has scored a game-high 13 points. Kristaps Porziņģis has 11 points. – 8:38 PM
At the end of the first quarter, Washington leads short-handed Milwaukee 34-17. Daniel Gafford has scored a game-high 13 points. Kristaps Porziņģis has 11 points. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kristaps Porziņģis and Daniel Gafford have combined for 22 points for Washington. The #Wizards lead the #Bucks 27-14. – 8:35 PM
Kristaps Porziņģis and Daniel Gafford have combined for 22 points for Washington. The #Wizards lead the #Bucks 27-14. – 8:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
If you were busy with TCU, New Year’s Eve, football today, or just an #MFFL who can’t get enough, here’s some highlights of Luka’s latest and greatest, 51 pts in San Antonio as we called it on our telecast last night twitter.com/NBA/status/160… – 8:32 PM
If you were busy with TCU, New Year’s Eve, football today, or just an #MFFL who can’t get enough, here’s some highlights of Luka’s latest and greatest, 51 pts in San Antonio as we called it on our telecast last night twitter.com/NBA/status/160… – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gafford had the Wizards’ first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two center lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Gafford had the Wizards’ first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two center lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gafford had the Wizards’ first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two big lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Gafford had the Wizards’ first 8 points, now Porzingis has scored 11 of their last 16. Two big lineup is off to a hot start with Giannis out for the Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Porzingis and Ingles earn themselves techs after a foul from Ingles. Porzingis got a little snippy! – 8:30 PM
Porzingis and Ingles earn themselves techs after a foul from Ingles. Porzingis got a little snippy! – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kristaps Porziņģis gets sent to floor by Joe Ingles and the pair each get hit with Ts. – 8:29 PM
Kristaps Porziņģis gets sent to floor by Joe Ingles and the pair each get hit with Ts. – 8:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards’ likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:27 PM
With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards’ likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards’ likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:26 PM
With Bradley Beal (left hamstring) out for the third consecutive game, this is the Washington Wizards’ likely starting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Is the Luka-Wood combo starting to hit its stride? Certainly looks that way.
mavs.com/luka-wood-dyna… – 4:20 PM
Is the Luka-Wood combo starting to hit its stride? Certainly looks that way.
mavs.com/luka-wood-dyna… – 4:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic in December:
✅ 526 PTS
✅ 128 REB
✅ 139 AST
Only three other players in NBA history have recorded at least 500p/125r/125a in a month (a total of 11 instances):
Oscar Robertson (8x)
Russell Westbrook (2x)
Michael Jordan
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
Luka Doncic in December:
✅ 526 PTS
✅ 128 REB
✅ 139 AST
Only three other players in NBA history have recorded at least 500p/125r/125a in a month (a total of 11 instances):
Oscar Robertson (8x)
Russell Westbrook (2x)
Michael Jordan
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
More on this storyline
To be sure, during their 10-game losing streak, Unseld and Wizards players often said none of their opponents were concerned about the Wizards’ misfortunes. Sunday night, the Wizards tried to take advantage of the Bucks’ absences. “I think we had the right mindset when we came out,” Porziņģis said. “We said, ‘OK, we’ve got to win this one. They’re missing some important guys, so we cannot let one game slip away again.’ We came out ready. We came out playing our basketball. I think we’re in a good rhythm now. Yeah, I can’t wait until we get Brad back, and then we’re full force.” -via The Athletic / January 2, 2023
“Even if you jump in the air, you come down and you’re still there for the defense because he’s coming at you and you still have that space. I got a deflection and we got the ball. I know the coaches on the bench were excited about that one, so I think it’s going to be a thing that we’ll have to keep using more,” Porzingis said. -via NBC Sports / December 28, 2022
Kristaps Porzingis: 60/20/10?? este tio no es normal @luka7doncic -via Twitter @kporzee / December 28, 2022
The Mavericks’ expected preseason date there, sources say, would be part of a two-game trip abroad that includes a game against perennial Spanish League power Real Madrid, Dončić’s first professional club. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been determined to arrange a preseason game in Madrid on behalf of his franchise player. Sources tell me that USA Basketball, furthermore, is in the process of arranging a preparatory stay in Abu Dhabi in August before it proceeds to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will be staged from Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2023, in Indonesia, Japan and The Philippines. USAB found out in December that it will be playing all of its games in the tournament in basketball-crazed Manila. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 2, 2023
Grant Afseth: Luka Doncic on relationship with Christian Wood: “He doesn’t get mad at me when sometimes I yell at him, and that’s what I appreciate. … Sometimes it’s hard to be with me on the court probably. I just want to win. He appreciates that, he never gets mad. … It’s working great.” -via Twitter / January 2, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Players to average 45-plus points on 59-plus percent shooting in a five-game span since the ABA-NBA merger: Michael Jordan (1990) Luka Doncic (2022) -via Twitter @hoopshype / January 1, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.