Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named Players of the Week

The Mavericks’ expected preseason date there, sources say, would be part of a two-game trip abroad that includes a game against perennial Spanish League power Real Madrid, Dončić’s first professional club. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been determined to arrange a preseason game in Madrid on behalf of his franchise player. Sources tell me that USA Basketball, furthermore, is in the process of arranging a preparatory stay in Abu Dhabi in August before it proceeds to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will be staged from Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2023, in Indonesia, Japan and The Philippines. USAB found out in December that it will be playing all of its games in the tournament in basketball-crazed Manila. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 2, 2023