Mavericks 25, Rockets 39: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) play against the Houston Rockets (26-26) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 25, Houston Rockets 39 (Q2 08:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon’s second 3 moves him past Wesley Mathews and to 23rd in NBA history in career 3s. – 8:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
12 minutes in
Rockets: 26
Mavericks: 18
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/AcbJupCJyj – 8:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets up 26-18 after a quarter. Quality 12 minutes of basketball – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 26, Mavericks 18 after one. Rockets close quarter on an 8-0 run. Luka with five points, one assist. Sengun with six points, four rebounds three assists. Rockets 1 of 7 on 3s, but just one — can you believe it? — turnover. – 8:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Might not be the worst quarter of the season for the Mavericks, but it’s on the short list. They trail 26-18 and shot 35 percent, 25 percent from three-point land and got outrebounded 15-12. – 8:36 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rookie TyTy Washington knocks down the floater — that’s his strength. Love seeing TyTy get first quarter minutes. pic.twitter.com/4DTAbZaPrK – 8:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the SPEED 🤯
@Jalen Green | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/GH9V2IAR0i – 8:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
McKinley Wright IV and Davis Bertans are the first two Mavericks off the bench, along with Dwight Powell. Mavericks are down 21-18 with 1:47 left in the quarter. – 8:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Gordon out, Tari Eason gets the Luka assignment. Probably will have that task many times in the years to come. – 8:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Alperen Sengun has so many Jokic characteristics, more specifically: the ability to make you frown and say “wtf was that?” to nobody. you then rewind, watch three more times, and still dont get any answers. but it worked. so you continue with your day in a slight trance. – 8:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
throwing down the one-hand 𝗝𝗔𝗠!
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/KGtA276W6d – 8:28 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun is off to a great start — he works over Dwight Powell in the post here pic.twitter.com/v0hOX5O9E8 – 8:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Alperen Sengun has so many Jokic characteristics, more specifically: the ability to make you frown and say “wtf was that?” you then rewind, watch three more times, and still dont get any answers. but it worked. so you continue with your day in a slight trance. – 8:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
If I’m a ref and listen to one Luka Doncic complaint on the court, it would be about transition take fouls. The guy knows a transition take foul. – 8:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavs in a zone. Rockets handled it pretty well but Eason missed a couple shots in the lane. – 8:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sengun dime‼️
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0Xog2PBCOB – 8:24 PM
Sengun dime‼️
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for Sengun in the game’s first 8 minutes – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets sticking with starters past the first time out. This is when Gordon normally sits so he can return to start the second quarter or late in the first. Guessing he is staying in to match up with Doncic. – 8:23 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
When Alperen Sengun has the ball, the #Rockets need guys to move. If you cut, good things can happen. Jabari Smith shows that here. pic.twitter.com/a71JEv7szn – 8:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
EG from three 🎯
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0WuFGIoKmS – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks sending some help against Alperen Sengun. He has assists on three of Rockets first four buckets. – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with Gordon on Doncic. And after a switch, they double team. Doncic must be on something of a hot streak. – 8:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets start with Porter on Doncic. Gordon comes into double and the Rockets do a good job of recovering and force a Dinwiddie miss from 3 – 8:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Showtime.
@Christian Wood // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/j1JQx8Hhpo – 8:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Extremely loud pregame cheers for Luka Doncic. That’s because there is an extremely large crowd of Mavericks fans on the Dallas end of Toyota Center (and they are very fond of him.) – 8:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Besties 🤞#MFFL
@Luka Doncic // @Boban Marjanovic pic.twitter.com/C2UiTqFZAT – 8:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
JaVale McGee (non-Covid illness) has been downgraded to Out for tonight’s game in Houston. – 7:56 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
first hoops of 2023. let’s get to it. pic.twitter.com/S3CJ7rLl02 – 7:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
King of the intentionally missed free throws practiced making some during warm-ups in Houston. pic.twitter.com/cKIWHzMTrB – 7:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Mavericks starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic. – 7:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5️⃣ for tonight!
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/W0ZpuGfKGs – 7:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/Ag5hk8TMfy – 7:39 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The face says it all 😂
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/CjA73J38B4 – 7:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie Doncic
HOU starters: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and whether the Mavericks try to target him against certain defenders: “He believes he can score on everybody, which is probably true.” – 7:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rockets coach Stephen Silas on game-planning vs. Christian Wood this year: “His pick-and-pops are really, really hard to guard … which is difficult when the person passing to him is scoring 50 every night. He’s definitely finding his rhythm.” – 7:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Before 3rd Mavs-Rockets game in last 11 days, Jason Kidd on ex-Rocket Christian Wood’s growth: “To have him start [the season] coming off the bench, I thought he killed that role for us as a sixth man, and now being able to start, he’s checked that box and is killing that.” – 7:02 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s @lockedonlions podcast: They really did it. #Lions put on #SNF this week. How will they fare? Houston/Hutch combo and PFF grades as well. #firstlisten. JAN 2.
Audio: https://t.co/zjHJaiZB4K
Video: https://t.co/ynaYXXcAzd pic.twitter.com/RIZa05vdY4 – 7:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Rockets, Alperen Sengun was questionable with back soreness that kept him out of the last game. Head coach Stephen Silas said he will be available tonight – 6:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said he and Eric Gordon had a “good” conversation today. I’ll post a full transcript of what Silas said in reaction to Gordon’s postgame comments on Saturday. – 6:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is available to play against the Mavs tonight. Still no time table on Jae’Sean Tate, though Silas said he’s hopeful he may be able to practice tomorrow. Rockets haven’t practiced at all the last week or so and that’s a hurdle he needs to clear – 6:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Silas hopeful Jae’Sean Tate will go five-on-five at practice tomorrow. Laughed when he said yet again “getting closer.” – 6:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun good to go for Rockets vs. Mavericks tonight. Missed last game with back pain and was questionable. – 6:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will score the first point of the new year?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:50 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
In the least surprising news of the day, Luka is West Player of the Week for the 2nd straight week. In 3 games that were all Mavs wins, he avg 48.7 ppg (61.7%FG, 48% on 3s), 13 rpg, 10.7 apg, 2.3 spg, 1.3 bpg. 2 triple-doubles including the league’s first ever 60-point 20-reb TD. – 5:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Are rebuilding Rockets showing improvement or not? It’s complicated. ift.tt/UoctXih – 5:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Bills, Broncos and Cowboys head coach, and interim coach of the Texans, Falcons and Saints Wade Phillips to take the ‘First Shot’ before Rockets-Mavericks tonight. Phillips is the head coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. – 5:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m not sure Joe Montana and Notre Dame’s rally vs Houston, and Michigan State’s 21 pt rally to beat Baylor hasn’t just been moved aside by @GreenWaveFB vs USC, as the greatest comeback in @CottonBowlGame annals – 4:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Are rebuilding Rockets showing improvement or not? It’s complicated. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:15 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans will face starting QB Sam Ehlinger for the Colts on Sunday. This season, Houston has faced Ryan, Wilson, Fields, Herbert, Lawrence, Carr, Willis, Hurts, D. Jones, Heinicke, Tagovailoa, Watson, Prescott & Mahomes. They’ve all beaten the Texans, except for Ryan (20-20 tie) – 4:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting the new year off at home 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/3ouF11eocH – 4:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Luka Doncic won the award. – 3:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Shoutout to all the Pelicans fans here in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl. It’s a Green Wave weekend with a lit of Pels love too. – 3:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Mavericks guard Luka Dončić & Wizards big man Kristaps Porziņģis are NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the week. He averaged 48.7 points per game last week and the Mavs went 3-0 – 3:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
This man is on a tear.
For the second week in a row, @Luka Doncic is your Western Conference Player of the Week! 🪄
@ModeloUSA | #ModeloMilestone pic.twitter.com/OOKFnD1Pvk – 3:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from 12/26 through 1/1.
Dončić led the Mavericks to a 3-0 week with averages of 48.7 points (.617 FG%, .480 3FG%), 13.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. pic.twitter.com/lOOr9UGT8W – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Washington Wizards forward-center Kristaps Porziņģis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1). pic.twitter.com/4b8pRwaaan – 3:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Washington Wizards forward-center Kristaps Porziņģis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1). pic.twitter.com/4b8pRwaaan – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Luka Dončić (for the second week in a row) and Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
Dallas’ Luka Dončić (for the second week in a row) and Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA reportedly to return to Abu Dhabi for preseason game with Doncic, Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/02/nba… – 2:36 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka had his highest scoring quarter this season Saturday, 22 in 1Q at SA. Player per quarter scoring stats are avail back to 1996. Best since 96 are:
11.7 – Luka, 1Q (2022-23)
11.4 – Steph Curry, 3Q (20-21)
10.2 – SGA, 3Q (22-23)
10.1 – Luka, 3Q (22-23)
10.0 – Durant, 1Q (09-10) – 2:29 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per @Marc Stein NBA sources say there are plans for Mavericks to play a preseason game next season in Abu Dhabi.
The expected date there, sources say, would be part of a 2 game trip abroad that includes a game against perennial Spanish League power Real Madrid. – 2:21 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
First game of 2023 🥳
🆚 @Houston Rockets
⌚ 7PM
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/H4eP4OeDaa – 2:00 PM
