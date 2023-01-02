Mavericks 25, Rockets 39: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) play against the Houston Rockets (26-26) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Dallas Mavericks 25, Houston Rockets 39 (Q2 08:29)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eric Gordon’s second 3 moves him past Wesley Mathews and to 23rd in NBA history in career 3s. – Eric Gordon’s second 3 moves him past Wesley Mathews and to 23rd in NBA history in career 3s. – 8:44 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets up 28-18 early in the 2nd. 6 team assists to 1 turnover. Winning the boards battle so far. Things are looking…pretty good? – Rockets up 28-18 early in the 2nd. 6 team assists to 1 turnover. Winning the boards battle so far. Things are looking…pretty good? – 8:39 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets up 26-18 after a quarter. Quality 12 minutes of basketball – Rockets up 26-18 after a quarter. Quality 12 minutes of basketball – 8:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 26, Mavericks 18 after one. Rockets close quarter on an 8-0 run. Luka with five points, one assist. Sengun with six points, four rebounds three assists. Rockets 1 of 7 on 3s, but just one — can you believe it? — turnover. – Rockets 26, Mavericks 18 after one. Rockets close quarter on an 8-0 run. Luka with five points, one assist. Sengun with six points, four rebounds three assists. Rockets 1 of 7 on 3s, but just one — can you believe it? — turnover. – 8:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Might not be the worst quarter of the season for the Mavericks, but it’s on the short list. They trail 26-18 and shot 35 percent, 25 percent from three-point land and got outrebounded 15-12. – Might not be the worst quarter of the season for the Mavericks, but it’s on the short list. They trail 26-18 and shot 35 percent, 25 percent from three-point land and got outrebounded 15-12. – 8:36 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rookie TyTy Washington knocks down the floater — that’s his strength. Love seeing TyTy get first quarter minutes. 8:35 PM Rookie TyTy Washington knocks down the floater — that’s his strength. Love seeing TyTy get first quarter minutes. pic.twitter.com/4DTAbZaPrK

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

McKinley Wright IV and Davis Bertans are the first two Mavericks off the bench, along with Dwight Powell. Mavericks are down 21-18 with 1:47 left in the quarter. – McKinley Wright IV and Davis Bertans are the first two Mavericks off the bench, along with Dwight Powell. Mavericks are down 21-18 with 1:47 left in the quarter. – 8:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Gordon out, Tari Eason gets the Luka assignment. Probably will have that task many times in the years to come. – With Gordon out, Tari Eason gets the Luka assignment. Probably will have that task many times in the years to come. – 8:29 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Looks like Houston is sending additional help on Luka on drives. The “Anyone but Doncic” approach. Rockets lead by one. – Looks like Houston is sending additional help on Luka on drives. The “Anyone but Doncic” approach. Rockets lead by one. – 8:29 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Alperen Sengun has so many Jokic characteristics, more specifically: the ability to make you frown and say “wtf was that?” to nobody. you then rewind, watch three more times, and still dont get any answers. but it worked. so you continue with your day in a slight trance. – Alperen Sengun has so many Jokic characteristics, more specifically: the ability to make you frown and say “wtf was that?” to nobody. you then rewind, watch three more times, and still dont get any answers. but it worked. so you continue with your day in a slight trance. – 8:29 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Alperen Sengun is off to a great start — he works over Dwight Powell in the post here 8:28 PM Alperen Sengun is off to a great start — he works over Dwight Powell in the post here pic.twitter.com/v0hOX5O9E8

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Alperen Sengun has so many Jokic characteristics, more specifically: the ability to make you frown and say “wtf was that?” you then rewind, watch three more times, and still dont get any answers. but it worked. so you continue with your day in a slight trance. – Alperen Sengun has so many Jokic characteristics, more specifically: the ability to make you frown and say “wtf was that?” you then rewind, watch three more times, and still dont get any answers. but it worked. so you continue with your day in a slight trance. – 8:28 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

We got Luka Garza on Nikola Jokic for the rest of the quarter. – We got Luka Garza on Nikola Jokic for the rest of the quarter. – 8:28 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

If I’m a ref and listen to one Luka Doncic complaint on the court, it would be about transition take fouls. The guy knows a transition take foul. – If I’m a ref and listen to one Luka Doncic complaint on the court, it would be about transition take fouls. The guy knows a transition take foul. – 8:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mavs in a zone. Rockets handled it pretty well but Eason missed a couple shots in the lane. – Mavs in a zone. Rockets handled it pretty well but Eason missed a couple shots in the lane. – 8:25 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Sengun forcing the issue — 6-4-3 to start this one. – Sengun forcing the issue — 6-4-3 to start this one. – 8:25 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for Sengun in the game’s first 8 minutes – 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for Sengun in the game’s first 8 minutes – 8:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets sticking with starters past the first time out. This is when Gordon normally sits so he can return to start the second quarter or late in the first. Guessing he is staying in to match up with Doncic. – Rockets sticking with starters past the first time out. This is when Gordon normally sits so he can return to start the second quarter or late in the first. Guessing he is staying in to match up with Doncic. – 8:23 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

When Alperen Sengun has the ball, the #Rockets need guys to move. If you cut, good things can happen. Jabari Smith shows that here. 8:20 PM When Alperen Sengun has the ball, the #Rockets need guys to move. If you cut, good things can happen. Jabari Smith shows that here. pic.twitter.com/a71JEv7szn

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mavericks sending some help against Alperen Sengun. He has assists on three of Rockets first four buckets. – Mavericks sending some help against Alperen Sengun. He has assists on three of Rockets first four buckets. – 8:16 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets open with Gordon on Doncic. And after a switch, they double team. Doncic must be on something of a hot streak. – Rockets open with Gordon on Doncic. And after a switch, they double team. Doncic must be on something of a hot streak. – 8:12 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets start with Porter on Doncic. Gordon comes into double and the Rockets do a good job of recovering and force a Dinwiddie miss from 3 – Rockets start with Porter on Doncic. Gordon comes into double and the Rockets do a good job of recovering and force a Dinwiddie miss from 3 – 8:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Extremely loud pregame cheers for Luka Doncic. That’s because there is an extremely large crowd of Mavericks fans on the Dallas end of Toyota Center (and they are very fond of him.) – Extremely loud pregame cheers for Luka Doncic. That’s because there is an extremely large crowd of Mavericks fans on the Dallas end of Toyota Center (and they are very fond of him.) – 8:07 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

JaVale McGee (non-Covid illness) has been downgraded to Out for tonight’s game in Houston. – JaVale McGee (non-Covid illness) has been downgraded to Out for tonight’s game in Houston. – 7:56 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

King of the intentionally missed free throws practiced making some during warm-ups in Houston. 7:50 PM King of the intentionally missed free throws practiced making some during warm-ups in Houston. pic.twitter.com/cKIWHzMTrB

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and whether the Mavericks try to target him against certain defenders: “He believes he can score on everybody, which is probably true.” – Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and whether the Mavericks try to target him against certain defenders: “He believes he can score on everybody, which is probably true.” – 7:24 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Rockets coach Stephen Silas on game-planning vs. Christian Wood this year: “His pick-and-pops are really, really hard to guard … which is difficult when the person passing to him is scoring 50 every night. He’s definitely finding his rhythm.” – Rockets coach Stephen Silas on game-planning vs. Christian Wood this year: “His pick-and-pops are really, really hard to guard … which is difficult when the person passing to him is scoring 50 every night. He’s definitely finding his rhythm.” – 7:04 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Before 3rd Mavs-Rockets game in last 11 days, Jason Kidd on ex-Rocket Christian Wood’s growth: “To have him start [the season] coming off the bench, I thought he killed that role for us as a sixth man, and now being able to start, he’s checked that box and is killing that.” – Before 3rd Mavs-Rockets game in last 11 days, Jason Kidd on ex-Rocket Christian Wood’s growth: “To have him start [the season] coming off the bench, I thought he killed that role for us as a sixth man, and now being able to start, he’s checked that box and is killing that.” – 7:02 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Mark Followill @MFollowill

For Mavs vs Rockets, Alperen Sengun was questionable with back soreness that kept him out of the last game. Head coach Stephen Silas said he will be available tonight – For Mavs vs Rockets, Alperen Sengun was questionable with back soreness that kept him out of the last game. Head coach Stephen Silas said he will be available tonight – 6:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas said he and Eric Gordon had a “good” conversation today. I’ll post a full transcript of what Silas said in reaction to Gordon’s postgame comments on Saturday. – Stephen Silas said he and Eric Gordon had a “good” conversation today. I’ll post a full transcript of what Silas said in reaction to Gordon’s postgame comments on Saturday. – 6:31 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is available to play against the Mavs tonight. Still no time table on Jae’Sean Tate, though Silas said he’s hopeful he may be able to practice tomorrow. Rockets haven’t practiced at all the last week or so and that’s a hurdle he needs to clear – Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is available to play against the Mavs tonight. Still no time table on Jae’Sean Tate, though Silas said he’s hopeful he may be able to practice tomorrow. Rockets haven’t practiced at all the last week or so and that’s a hurdle he needs to clear – 6:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Silas hopeful Jae’Sean Tate will go five-on-five at practice tomorrow. Laughed when he said yet again “getting closer.” – Silas hopeful Jae’Sean Tate will go five-on-five at practice tomorrow. Laughed when he said yet again “getting closer.” – 6:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Alperen Sengun good to go for Rockets vs. Mavericks tonight. Missed last game with back pain and was questionable. – Alperen Sengun good to go for Rockets vs. Mavericks tonight. Missed last game with back pain and was questionable. – 6:18 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau said Derrick Rose took hit in the Houston game in the knee and then it flared up before the game today, which is why Rose was ruled out. – Tom Thibodeau said Derrick Rose took hit in the Houston game in the knee and then it flared up before the game today, which is why Rose was ruled out. – 6:07 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will score the first point of the new year?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:50 PM Which team will score the first point of the new year?

Mark Followill @MFollowill

In the least surprising news of the day, Luka is West Player of the Week for the 2nd straight week. In 3 games that were all Mavs wins, he avg 48.7 ppg (61.7%FG, 48% on 3s), 13 rpg, 10.7 apg, 2.3 spg, 1.3 bpg. 2 triple-doubles including the league’s first ever 60-point 20-reb TD. – In the least surprising news of the day, Luka is West Player of the Week for the 2nd straight week. In 3 games that were all Mavs wins, he avg 48.7 ppg (61.7%FG, 48% on 3s), 13 rpg, 10.7 apg, 2.3 spg, 1.3 bpg. 2 triple-doubles including the league’s first ever 60-point 20-reb TD. – 5:28 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Former Bills, Broncos and Cowboys head coach, and interim coach of the Texans, Falcons and Saints Wade Phillips to take the ‘First Shot’ before Rockets-Mavericks tonight. Phillips is the head coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. – Former Bills, Broncos and Cowboys head coach, and interim coach of the Texans, Falcons and Saints Wade Phillips to take the ‘First Shot’ before Rockets-Mavericks tonight. Phillips is the head coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. – 5:03 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Starting the new year off at home 🤘

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN 4:00 PM Starting the new year off at home 🤘⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off📺 @ATTSportsNetSW📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/3ouF11eocH

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Luka Doncic won the award. – Domantas Sabonis was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Luka Doncic won the award. – 3:42 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks have allowed only 64 points over their last four quarters played (three against Houston and one against Phoenix) – The Knicks have allowed only 64 points over their last four quarters played (three against Houston and one against Phoenix) – 3:35 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Mavericks guard Luka Dončić & Wizards big man Kristaps Porziņģis are NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – Mavericks guard Luka Dončić & Wizards big man Kristaps Porziņģis are NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:34 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the week. He averaged 48.7 points per game last week and the Mavs went 3-0 – Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the week. He averaged 48.7 points per game last week and the Mavs went 3-0 – 3:31 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Luka Dončić was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from 12/26 through 1/1.

Dončić led the Mavericks to a 3-0 week with averages of 48.7 points (.617 FG%, .480 3FG%), 13.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. 3:30 PM Luka Dončić was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from 12/26 through 1/1.Dončić led the Mavericks to a 3-0 week with averages of 48.7 points (.617 FG%, .480 3FG%), 13.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. pic.twitter.com/lOOr9UGT8W

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Washington Wizards forward-center Kristaps Porziņģis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1). 3:30 PM Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Washington Wizards forward-center Kristaps Porziņģis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1). pic.twitter.com/4b8pRwaaan

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Dallas’ Luka Dončić (for the second week in a row) and Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.

More NBA from me: 3:30 PM Dallas’ Luka Dončić (for the second week in a row) and Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

NBA reportedly to return to Abu Dhabi for preseason game with Doncic, Mavericks 2:36 PM NBA reportedly to return to Abu Dhabi for preseason game with Doncic, Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/02/nba…

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Luka had his highest scoring quarter this season Saturday, 22 in 1Q at SA. Player per quarter scoring stats are avail back to 1996. Best since 96 are:

11.7 – Luka, 1Q (2022-23)

11.4 – Steph Curry, 3Q (20-21)

10.2 – SGA, 3Q (22-23)

10.1 – Luka, 3Q (22-23)

10.0 – Durant, 1Q (09-10) – Luka had his highest scoring quarter this season Saturday, 22 in 1Q at SA. Player per quarter scoring stats are avail back to 1996. Best since 96 are:11.7 – Luka, 1Q (2022-23)11.4 – Steph Curry, 3Q (20-21)10.2 – SGA, 3Q (22-23)10.1 – Luka, 3Q (22-23)10.0 – Durant, 1Q (09-10) – 2:29 PM