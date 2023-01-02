Mavericks vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 2, 2023

By |

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $8,034,934 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

