Nuggets 29, Timberwolves 33: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (24-12) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-21) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Denver Nuggets 29, Minnesota Timberwolves 33 (Q2 09:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Katy Winge @katywinge
KCP questionable to return for the Nuggets with a right wrist sprain. – 8:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Notebook: Before tonight’s game, Michael Malone offered some perspective on how Tim Connelly operates during tough times. Also, Austin Rivers speaks after shootaround: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 8:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
After the first quarter, we’re tied at 23.
Anderson leads the way with 6 points while McDaniels is up to 4 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Minnesota is outscoring Denver in the paint after the first quarter, 18-10. – 8:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
All tied up after one
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/LYitVw92va – 8:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ugly first quarter here in Minny, with 13 combined turnovers, and 2-of-16 combined from 3-point range.
23-23.
In slightly better news, Denver’s bench might have something again with Bones, Bruce, Vlatko, Zeke + starter. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the dime. the finish. that’s beautiful!
@WickedKitchenWW Wicked Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/ZPwzYWlvbp – 8:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
After that ugly start, the Nuggets finish the quarter tied at 23.
Feels like with KCP questionable, Braun should finish this game as a starter IMO. Just rest KCP on the B2B. That’s why CB is here. – 8:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Strong defense to offense sequence from Bones there. Using every bit of that wingspan. – 8:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: KCP is QUESTIONABLE to return with a right wrist sprain.
#MileHighBasketball – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
KCP is questionable to return with a right wrist sprain, I’m told. – 8:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
You can feel Christian Braun’s confidence on offense growing by the game. Started the year so conservative on that end — was turning down shots, not being aggressive — now he’s trying to dunk everything. – 8:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon has not yet arrived. He’s playing like he’s tired. – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
dominating the paint. 💪
🌟 » https://t.co/z1SUydWpml pic.twitter.com/G4AbDHyKyC – 8:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the bucket getting buckets.
🪣🪣🪣 pic.twitter.com/2mIFEhfNOs – 8:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A couple of gross turnovers and possessions offensively + several missed assignments defensively, and the Nuggets have immediately given a bad team life and energy. – 8:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Tons of gaps in Denver’s defense so far tonight. Driving lanes, defensive rebounds, etc. Wolves have 16 of their 18 points in the paint. – 8:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves with an 18-11 lead to open this one. Taking advantage of what might be a tired Denver team that played last night. Anderson with 6, Jaden with a putback dunk just before a Denver timeout. – 8:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets starting this game with the level of energy and urgency you might expect following last night’s contest. – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the big fella gets us started.
VOTE » https://t.co/z1SUydWpml pic.twitter.com/0bhzY3PY8C – 8:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves matching Kyle Anderson on Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert on Aaron Gordon. – 8:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Former #Nuggets president (and now Wolves top exec) Tim Connelly spent about 45 minutes pre-game chatting with Denver’s staffers and players. It’s safe to say he’s keeping tabs on how well Denver’s done so far this year. – 8:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I’m taking a couple of days to hang with family in town, so no Nuggets coverage from me for a few days. Enjoy your break. – 7:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
On the podcast with @_JasonLT we just recorded, I explained in detail why Nikola Jokic needs to be a legit MVP candidate for the third straight year.
He’s like if you made Dirk Nowitzki also the best passer in the world.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/KHjRK9qx1K pic.twitter.com/D8eYsNFhqd – 7:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Obviously can’t mess around on a SEGABABA if you’re the Nuggets, though Jaylen Nowell is absolutely getting 20+ points as the starter tonight whether Michael Malone likes it or not.
KCP and AG will share the Anthony Edwards assignment tonight, who’s averaging 24-6-4 on 57.0 TS%. – 7:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Naz Reid (Back Spasms), D’Angelo Russell (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Denver. pic.twitter.com/qZbFEIABbW – 7:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pregame Lounge – Nuggets/Wolves is going live
– Game Notes
– Tim Connelly
– NuggHype
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=k_AYeQ… – 7:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“There is a reason we are 10 and 2 in our last 12.”
Coach before the game 🎙 pic.twitter.com/brYF9DO6PS – 7:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The T’Wolves have the 24th ranked Adjusted Net Rating on Dunks and Threes so far this year, which accounts for Strength of Schedule.
The Nuggets are currently ranked 10th by the same metric, which accounts for the subpar defense. – 6:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Denver:
QUESTIONABLE
Naz Reid – Back Spasms
D’Angelo Russell – Illness
OUT
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation
Karl-Anthony Towns – Right Calf Strain – 6:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
first fits of the new year. pic.twitter.com/6I2wSzvAd8 – 6:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves have just added D’Angelo Russell to the injury report and listed him as questionable with an illness. – 5:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Denver:
QUESTIONABLE
D’Angelo Russell – Illness
OUT
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation
Karl-Anthony Towns – Right Calf Strain – 5:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves are 6-10 without Karl-Anthony Towns this season. Over 8 seasons in games he’s missed because of injury, illness, suspension, etc, they are 23-57 (.288).
In games he has played: 224-279 (.445). 44-30 with him last year. – 4:47 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s the outcome going to be?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GlMbdJ0ZeC – 4:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“I try to fly as much as I can.”
In between the crazy schedule and the weather, Pilot Pablo is enjoying his hobby!
Wolves+ with @Pablo Prigioni premieres following tonight’s game on @BallySportsNOR. pic.twitter.com/IsWJQ1TzWQ – 4:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“I try to fly as much as I can.”
In between the crazy schedule and the weather, Pilot Pablo is enjoying his hobby!
Wolves+ with @Pablo Prigioni premieres tonight following tonight’s game on @BallySportsNOR. pic.twitter.com/perz9QAqbX – 4:42 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wally szczerbiak just tried to say julius randle had a better december than giannis, jokic, tatum, embiid, etc. – 4:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray is NOT on the injury report for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, and Jordan McLaughlin are all OUT.
Expect the Wolves to start D’Lo, Austin Rivers, Ant, McDaniels, and Gobert. – 3:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray is good to go tonight in Minnesota. He’s off the Nuggets’ injury report. – 3:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green is the only rotation player on the Nuggets injury report.
Jeff Green (L hand fracture/L finger sprain) is out.
Collin Gillespie is still out and Payton Watson is in the G-League. – 2:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
see y’all tonight. let’s get it.
🎟 » https://t.co/jTg3Xfwpt5 pic.twitter.com/tCBr4fJdHK – 2:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
No surprises on the #Nuggets injury report: Jeff Green, Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie are all out today.
Jamal Murray off the report. – 2:37 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker is your Nuggets @Gatorade player of the month 🤝
29.2 PTS, 12.3 REBS, 10.1 AST last month pic.twitter.com/5mGc506zCe – 2:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Big disparity in MVP odds across books right now if you’re looking for value plays:
Example: DK has Jokic at +350 and Durant at +700. FD has them at +440 and +850. If you want either of those guys, I’d suggest jumping on them now before that gap closes. – 2:17 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
This is very cool: Former Hopkins HS star and #Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji invited the Hopkins boys varsity and JV teams and the coaches to tonight’s game as his guests. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/Na9V9TFjsp – 2:13 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown grew up a Celtics fan. He’s got a Red Sox tattoo. Last night, he knew his family was watching when he buried four 3-pointers in Denver’s resounding win over the Celtics.
“Hopefully we see them in the future,” he not-so-subtly said.
denverpost.com/2023/01/02/nug… – 2:10 PM
