Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 2, 2023

By |

The Denver Nuggets play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $6,787,240 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic was almost perfect from the field against the Boston Celtics #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…3:26 AM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
“We were fucking up the whole game.”
My story on the Celtics defense getting shredded, Jaylen Brown’s attempt to bring his team energy and Boston’s inability to take anything away from Jokic: theathletic.com/4051141/2023/0…3:24 AM
Adam Mares
@Adam_Mares
Bruce Brown is shooting a career-best 41.2% from 3 this season and has already taken a career-high 114 attempts. – 3:01 AM

