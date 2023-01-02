Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $6,787,240 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
