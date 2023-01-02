Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $6,787,240 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Eurohoops

@Eurohoopsnet

Nikola Jokic was almost perfect from the field against the Boston Celtics

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:26 AM Nikola Jokic was almost perfect from the field against the Boston Celtics #NBA

Jay King

@ByJayKing

“We were fucking up the whole game.”

My story on the Celtics defense getting shredded, Jaylen Brown’s attempt to bring his team energy and Boston’s inability to take anything away from Jokic: 3:24 AM “We were fucking up the whole game.”My story on the Celtics defense getting shredded, Jaylen Brown’s attempt to bring his team energy and Boston’s inability to take anything away from Jokic: theathletic.com/4051141/2023/0…