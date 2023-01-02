Pelicans 81, 76ers 84: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-13) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-14) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 81, Philadelphia 76ers 84 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
84-81 Sixers after three quarters.
Maxey (understandably) looks super rusty. Zion has been excellent but appeared to have some sort of injury at the end of the third. Embiid with a business-like 33, but the Sixers are about to play their second-half stint with him on the bench. – 8:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Sixers 84, Pelicans 81
Williamson 26 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assts
McCollum 16 pts, 4 assts
Hernangomez 9 pts, 8 rebs
Embiid 33 pts, 9 rebs – 8:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Zion Williamson looked to be injured toward the end of that 3rd quarter. He was grimacing before being taken out of the game. The Pelicans star has been terrific with 26 points on 10/12 shooting with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Philly carries an 84-81 lead into the 4th. #Sixers – 8:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion scored 10 points in the third. He’s 10 of 12 from the field. Good minutes from The Knife again. Pels trail by 3 going into the fourth. – 8:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 84, Pelicans 81 at the end of the third. Embiid up to 33-9-4. Harden with 16 and 5. Zion flirting with a triple-double, with 26 (on 10-of-12 from the floor), 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Pelicans have a 42-30 edge in points in the paint. – 8:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3-point game going into the 4th 🏀
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/zVWgbiekzy – 8:47 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Naji getting down hill is just putting body blows on the 76ers defense – 8:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker is going to need a couple beers and an ice bath after this game for the beating he’s taking trying to slow Zion down. – 8:38 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Loving the way Zion is bringing out that pull-up mid-range shot from about 12 feet on a regular basis lately. He’s got defenders backing up so that comes in handy – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion cruising through traffic 🚗 pic.twitter.com/G6MZok2Pvj – 8:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion had 12 points in the 2nd Q and he’s already got 8 of the Pels’ first 12 points to start the 3rd Q.
Foul trouble on Harden, Embiid and Tucker has opened up the lane for him. – 8:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
24 points for Zion Williamson on 9-11 shooting and 6-8 from the line. Has made a bunch of tough floaters in transition. Harden giving him a straight-line drive with his left hand was not one of then.
Good game brewing here. – 8:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Zion is Zion-ing. Another crafty finish gives him 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting and gets the Pelicans within 68-64 about midway through the third. – 8:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Melton struggles fighting around screens. So McCollum is a tough cover. Matisse’s best skill is zone D and screen navigation so it’s a much better matchup for him. Id suggest putting Matisse in for Melton but even better let them both play at same time. Why isn’t that a thing? – 8:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not sure what that counted as to end first half, but CJ McCollum is 14/21 on three-pointers in 1.5 games vs. 76ers. #Pelicans were getting outplayed but make a big push to get within 57-52 at break – 8:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Sixers 57, Pelicans 52
Williamson 16 pts (5-7 FG)
McCollum 12 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts, 5 rebs
Pels recovered pretty well after falling behind by 15. They’ve gotta get the turnovers (11) under control. Also gotta attack Embiid and Tucker. Both have 3 fouls. – 8:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans were down by as many as 15, but they trail by 5 at halftime. Zion has 16 points. CJ has 12. Embiid has 18 and also 3 fouls. – 8:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans 52, 76ers 57 at halftime.
Zion Williamson scores 10 of the team’s final 15 points of the first half (CJ McCollum had the other 5) to cut the deficit to just 5. (Could have been 3 had Herb and Z connected successfully on a fastbreak.) – 8:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Sixers 57, Pelicans 52
– Zion: 16p, 3r, 2a, 5/7 FG, 6/8 FT
– CJ: 12p, 3a, 3/5 3P
– JV: 8p, 5r, 3b
Pels: 11 TOs into 16p for PHI
Sixers: 9 TOs into 9p for NOP
Pels: 45.2 FG%, 7/14 3P, 7/10 FT
Sixers: 45.2 FG%, 8/18 3P, 11/12 FT
Tucker, Embiid, Harden: 3 fouls each – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 57, Pelicans 52. Embiid with 18-7-3. Harden with 16. Niang with 12 off the bench on 4-of-6 from deep. Sixers have scored 16 points off 11 Pelicans turnovers and have 16 transition points. McCollum only (ha) has three 3-pointers. – 8:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Halftime in Philly 🏀
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/i4rvZkJAH8 – 8:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I know it’s foul trouble this time but here’s a little more evidence that No Harden And No Embiid at the same time makes opposing coaches very happy with Doc – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rusty first half for Maxey. He’s 2-of-7 from the floor, and on the last two possessions had a bad pass that should have led to a Zion alley-oop and an offensive foul. – 8:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
time to pull out this folder again…
📂Videos
└📁 Tyrese Maxey
└📁 Crazy Body Contortions for Buckets pic.twitter.com/jQaPiaRidq – 8:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
And Joel Embiid just picked up his third personal foul of this first half, joining James Harden and PJ Tucker with 3, but Doc still has him curiously out there on the floor. – 8:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Embiid picks up his third foul. Pels immediately go to a 4-5 PnR. Zion bucket. Love that call. – 8:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Challenge unsuccessful. I thought Harden beat Zion to his spot and got flattened, but what do I know. – 7:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden completes another 3-point play, giving him and Embiid 16 points each thus far. Embiid and Harden shimmy their shoulders at each other after Harden makes the tough layup. Philly up 15 with 3:41 to go before halftime. – 7:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Little burst from James, even with Embiid on the floor, no pick and roll. Don’t hate it. pic.twitter.com/Jy1z92yBHJ – 7:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels have done a pretty poor job of identifying Georges Niang on the perimeter. He’s already 4-5 from deep on mostly open looks.
Pels gotta do a better job of communicating on D. – 7:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I don’t know why any team would defend Zion traditionally. If he beats you making wide-open 3s, so be it. Why not just play off and double on the drive? – 7:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
4 of 5 from deep for Georges Niang, who had been struggling a little bit recently. Working well with Harden in the double drag.
Also notable: Doc did not go all-bench. Harden checked in as soon as Embiid left the game. – 7:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado gets run over by Montrezl Harrell for Alvarado’s fifth drawn charge of season. Herb Jones leads #Pelicans with nine – 7:49 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
you wanna play Hard(en)ball? we’re game. pic.twitter.com/FJ3Y33QBKf – 7:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
We asked Willie Green on Friday about if it was a priority to have Z on the court when Embiid was off and he said it was. Seeing the same thing tonight. – 7:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
That quarter looked a lot like the Memphis game. New Orleans with 7 turnovers. Philly has scored 15 off of them. – 7:40 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joel Embiid — who averaged just under 36 points in December — has 13 in the first quarter against New Orleans. Six rebounds and a pair of assists, too. Another MVP candidate playing well. – 7:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trailed 24-23 with 2:31 left in the first quarter. They’ll start the second down 8 points. Turnovers have been the source of trouble as New Orleans has 7 already — Philly has scored 15 points off them! – 7:39 PM
The Pelicans trailed 24-23 with 2:31 left in the first quarter. They’ll start the second down 8 points. Turnovers have been the source of trouble as New Orleans has 7 already — Philly has scored 15 points off them! – 7:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 33, Pelicans 25 at the end of the first. Embiid with 13 and 5. Sixers flipping a major issue from Friday’s game, scoring 15 points off seven NO turnovers. They went 11-of-18 from the floor, 4-of-7 from deep and scored 10 fastbreak points. – 7:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
End of the 1st
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/MHpmPNm7S7 – 7:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Sixers 33, Pelicans 25
McCollum 7 pts, 3 assts
Hayes 5 pts
Williamson 4 pts (1-1 FG), 3 TOs
Embiid 13 pts (4-5 FG), 6 rebs
Philly scored 15 points off 7 Pelicans turnovers. – 7:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Maxey’s first bucket at home? A layup plus foul on Hernangomez on an absolute bullet of a drive to the basket. – 7:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers had played the four-man unit of Harden, Maxey, Melton and Embiid just nine possessions before tonight.
Saw the three-guard look for a few minutes here. Obvious questions on the defensive end but definitely has some potential once Maxey rounds back into form. – 7:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willy Hernangomez just doubled the Pelicans rebounding total on one possession. And we’re nearly 10 minutes through the first quarter. – 7:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herb Jones has one steal but several other defensive plays with no stats involved – 7:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Loud standing O for Tyrese Maxey as he checks in at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time since November 18 #Sixers – 7:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another massive first quarter percolating for Embiid. He’s got 11 of the Sixers’ first 16 points and four rebounds at the 6:27 mark. – 7:23 PM
Another massive first quarter percolating for Embiid. He’s got 11 of the Sixers’ first 16 points and four rebounds at the 6:27 mark. – 7:23 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A standing ovation for @Tyrese Maxey as he checks in in Philadelphia for the first time in ~6 weeks.
🥹 – 7:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Big ovation for Maxey on his first home check in since November.
Also notable — Sixers going 3 guard lineup. – 7:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Big pop for Tyrese Maxey as he checks into his first home game in six weeks. – 7:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Big ovation for Tyrese Maxey making his home return from his fractured foot. – 7:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
And here comes Tyrese Maxey for his first home action since breaking his foot. A huge ovation. – 7:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid just did the Luke Kornet contest. It did not work, but I enjoyed it. – 7:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Fresh off a career-high 9 turnovers in Saturday’s loss to Memphis, Zion Williamson already has two turnovers in the first few minutes of tonight’s game.
Both turnovers turned into 3s for Philly on the other end. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Willie Green clearly frustrated with the Pelicans’ defense there. Melton’s 3 gives the Sixers an early 10-4 lead. They’re 4-of-5 from the floor and 2-of-2 from deep and have scored six points off Pelicans turnovers. – 7:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
P.J. Tucker starting on Zion again…and he gets right to the bucket for the layup. – 7:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
your daily reminder to vote Joel & James for NBA All-Star: https://t.co/kNf5hhEIQx
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/s9o8dPdUFf – 6:57 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Joel Embiid is playing tonight for Philly.
Pels going with CJ, Herb, Trey, Z and JV. – 6:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Joel Embiid, who was listed as questionable, will play. – 6:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starters in Philly!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/0zykRyWAAX – 6:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/2Z4tjtvYIr – 6:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid (back soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans. Same starting lineup, with Maxey coming off the bench. – 6:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will play tonight vs. the #NewOrleansPelicans. – 6:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid just wrapped up his routine before Sixers-Pels: pic.twitter.com/smuaRxGzGA – 6:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid has been trying to stretch his back throughout his pregame workout. Game time decision. We’ll know shortly, although it seems positive that he’s done his entire pregame routine. pic.twitter.com/Xm03OaUYJz – 6:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
FWIW when #Pelicans and Suns started a two-game series Dec. 9, New Orleans was 16-8, only a half game ahead of Phoenix at 16-9. Since then, Pels are 7-5 (with Ingram out for all games). Suns are 4-9 (with Booker out for nine of those games. Phx is 2-7 in those DNPs) – 6:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has begun his preparing #Sixers pic.twitter.com/d8jwJuyFv8 – 6:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden preparing for work tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nTCTC6X4FM – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Remember: early tipoff in Philly! 6PM CST
Tune In:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/XIBKjO7ksu – 5:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On the streets of Philadelphia 🥶
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/yPGDQsh43e – 5:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Couple notes from Rivers:
– Maxey will continue off the bench while they work his minutes up to normal
– They like the all-bench lineups and won’t overreact to a few bad games
– Sixers almost hired Willie Green as an assistant a few years ago, but Golden State got him – 5:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said Embiid will be a game-time decision (as per usual in these situations). Rivers added Tyrese Maxey will continue to come off the bench for the time being. – 5:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is a game time decision. Started feeling it in his back during the OKC game.
Oh, and Doc Rivers is guaranteeing the Eagles go to the Super Bowl. – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid will be a game-time decision, per Doc Rivers.
Rivers says Embiid started feeling his back soreness in the OKC game. – 5:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is a “We’ll see” according to Rivers. Said that Embiid told him he started feeling a bit of pain during the OKC game – 5:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns season low for points is a game is 88 at Philadelphia.
They’re at 80 with a minute left at #Knicks.. – 5:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Switch over to the #Pelicans app to answer 5 questions with your predictions… you could win!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/A18ju7hUQz – 5:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid, who is listed as questionable to play tonight with back soreness, out here getting some early light shooting in. Sixers just had a team walk-thru because they did not have a shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/CfRXzyOr30 – 4:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wally szczerbiak just tried to say julius randle had a better december than giannis, jokic, tatum, embiid, etc. – 4:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Can the Pelicans find their early season road magic in Philadelphia? https://t.co/3D1nbQZl5V pic.twitter.com/cS2zCrV2P8 – 4:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Some motivation from the guys on this Monday
#PelsonSocial | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/ezgbxhoxsU – 4:01 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
How much NBA basketball has LeBron James played?
Steph Curry is the Warriors all-time leading scorer.
Hal Greer is the 76ers all-time leading scorer.
LeBron has played more regular season and playoff minutes than both of them combined. – 3:49 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
new year. same grind.
🎥The Grind, hydrated by @BioSteelSports 💪 pic.twitter.com/sqrEn9nybj – 3:49 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Shoutout to all the Pelicans fans here in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl. It’s a Green Wave weekend with a lit of Pels love too. – 3:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers list Joel Embiid as questionable for tonight’s game against the Pelicans inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
hoops in the city of brotherly love
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/RudEgpQaQo – 1:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with lower back soreness in tonight’s game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. – 1:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/hm7jtxx61X – 1:01 PM
