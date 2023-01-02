Pelicans vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,422,256 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $7,259,941 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Away TV: Bally Sports NO

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!