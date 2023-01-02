Pistons 74, Blazers 92: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (10-29) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (17-17) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Detroit Pistons 74, Portland Trail Blazers 92 (Q3 03:21)

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jerami Grant has 30 points on 14 shots in 21 minutes – Jerami Grant has 30 points on 14 shots in 21 minutes – 11:37 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ivey with two head-scratching turnovers in a row. Jerami Grant and-1 3. Pistons briefly showed life but keep shooting themselves in the foot. – Ivey with two head-scratching turnovers in a row. Jerami Grant and-1 3. Pistons briefly showed life but keep shooting themselves in the foot. – 11:36 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Jerami Grant is going off tonight. He has 27 points on 5-of-7 from the 3-point line after that last triple. – Jerami Grant is going off tonight. He has 27 points on 5-of-7 from the 3-point line after that last triple. – 11:35 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That layup from Bogey was Detroit’s first points since the 3:06 mark of the 2nd. First field goal since Duren’s dunk at the 3:40 mark – That layup from Bogey was Detroit’s first points since the 3:06 mark of the 2nd. First field goal since Duren’s dunk at the 3:40 mark – 11:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

That Bogey layup was Detroit’s first basket in almost five minutes of game action. – That Bogey layup was Detroit’s first basket in almost five minutes of game action. – 11:31 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Blazers have outscored the Pistons 20-0 since the 2:50 mark of the 2nd quarter. Pistons are down 66-52. No punch, no energy right now – Blazers have outscored the Pistons 20-0 since the 2:50 mark of the 2nd quarter. Pistons are down 66-52. No punch, no energy right now – 11:28 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Blazers have increased their lead out of the break to 14 after a quick 5-0 run. They’ve scored 20 unanswered points since the 3-minute mark of the second quarter. – The Blazers have increased their lead out of the break to 14 after a quick 5-0 run. They’ve scored 20 unanswered points since the 3-minute mark of the second quarter. – 11:28 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

22 points in 17 minutes so far for Jerami Grant in his first game against the Pistons. Second half just started. – 22 points in 17 minutes so far for Jerami Grant in his first game against the Pistons. Second half just started. – 11:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Blazers 61, Pistons 52. Detroit went scoreless during the last 3:06 of the half, allowing Portland to close the 2nd quarter with a 15-0 run. Jerami Grant (19 points, 6-8 overall, 3-4 from 3) is going off against his former team.

Bogdanovic: 11 points

Burks: 11 points – Halftime: Blazers 61, Pistons 52. Detroit went scoreless during the last 3:06 of the half, allowing Portland to close the 2nd quarter with a 15-0 run. Jerami Grant (19 points, 6-8 overall, 3-4 from 3) is going off against his former team.Bogdanovic: 11 pointsBurks: 11 points – 11:13 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Halftime:

Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts

Burks: 11 pts

Ivey: 10 pts

Jerami Grant just knocked down a 3-pointer with three seconds left to total 19 first-half points. – Halftime: #Blazers 61, #Pistons 52.Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 2 rebs, 3 astsBurks: 11 ptsIvey: 10 ptsJerami Grant just knocked down a 3-pointer with three seconds left to total 19 first-half points. – 11:12 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Blazers 61, Pistons 52. Detroit was the better team for all but three minutes and that is why Portland leads. – HALFTIME: Blazers 61, Pistons 52. Detroit was the better team for all but three minutes and that is why Portland leads. – 11:11 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers closed the half on a 15-0 run to erase a 6-point Detroit lead and go up 9. – Blazers closed the half on a 15-0 run to erase a 6-point Detroit lead and go up 9. – 11:11 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That’s a 15-0 Portland run to end the first half – That’s a 15-0 Portland run to end the first half – 11:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Marvin Bagley III will not return with a right hand injury, per team. – Marvin Bagley III will not return with a right hand injury, per team. – 11:09 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Blazers are on an 11-0 run after that score by Eubanks. They lead 57-52 with 40.4 seconds left in the half. – The Blazers are on an 11-0 run after that score by Eubanks. They lead 57-52 with 40.4 seconds left in the half. – 11:07 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons doing a lot of not-smart things to end the first half. Blazers now up five after Detroit led for a little bit. – Pistons doing a lot of not-smart things to end the first half. Blazers now up five after Detroit led for a little bit. – 11:07 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Blazers are on a bit of a run here, six straight points to tie the game at 52. – The Blazers are on a bit of a run here, six straight points to tie the game at 52. – 11:05 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jerami Grant is really in his perfect role in Portland. Pistons needed him to do too much. – Jerami Grant is really in his perfect role in Portland. Pistons needed him to do too much. – 11:05 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Drew Eubanks pleading with the Pistons to call a timeout – Drew Eubanks pleading with the Pistons to call a timeout – 11:05 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ivey is making stuff happen after a slow start. Putting pressure on the rim, forcing the Blazers to foul or give up a layup. – Ivey is making stuff happen after a slow start. Putting pressure on the rim, forcing the Blazers to foul or give up a layup. – 11:03 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

12-2 Pistons run after the dunk from Duren. They’re up 50-46. Nice response after the Blazers took a six-point lead – 12-2 Pistons run after the dunk from Duren. They’re up 50-46. Nice response after the Blazers took a six-point lead – 11:03 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That’s a 10-0 Portland run, though a second delay of game call 🙄🙄🙄 against the home team in the first half is going to end that. – That’s a 10-0 Portland run, though a second delay of game call 🙄🙄🙄 against the home team in the first half is going to end that. – 10:58 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Lillard hits a deep 3. Only his second bucket of the night. Pistons don’t need him to get going – Lillard hits a deep 3. Only his second bucket of the night. Pistons don’t need him to get going – 10:58 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

There’s Damian Lillard’s first 3-pointer. He has 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – There’s Damian Lillard’s first 3-pointer. He has 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – 10:58 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

Pistons getting good, wide-open shots but just aren’t making them. – Pistons getting good, wide-open shots but just aren’t making them. – 10:55 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons trail 41-38 with 6:57 left in the half. – The Pistons trail 41-38 with 6:57 left in the half. – 10:55 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

GP2’s first shift was 6:24. Billups didn’t say what his minutes limit is but I would guess it winds up somewhere between 16-20 for the night. – GP2’s first shift was 6:24. Billups didn’t say what his minutes limit is but I would guess it winds up somewhere between 16-20 for the night. – 10:52 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Pistons’ bench has scored 19 of their 33 points so far. Been an instant offense unit for nearly two months now – The Pistons’ bench has scored 19 of their 33 points so far. Been an instant offense unit for nearly two months now – 10:48 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Pistons 27, Blazers 22. Detroit shot 11-23 overall. Bogdanovic (9 points) and Burks (7 points) carrying most of the load so far – End of 1: Pistons 27, Blazers 22. Detroit shot 11-23 overall. Bogdanovic (9 points) and Burks (7 points) carrying most of the load so far – 10:41 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast

Burks: 7 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast

Duren: 1 pt, 6 rebs, 2 asts – End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 27, #Blazers 22.Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 reb, 1 astBurks: 7 pts, 1 reb, 1 astDuren: 1 pt, 6 rebs, 2 asts – 10:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Pistons 27, Blazers 22.

Portland hasn’t shot the ball well but Detroit also hasn’t allowed the Blazers to get comfortable, either.

Bogey: 9 points

Burks: 7 points – END OF 1Q: Pistons 27, Blazers 22.Portland hasn’t shot the ball well but Detroit also hasn’t allowed the Blazers to get comfortable, either.Bogey: 9 pointsBurks: 7 points – 10:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Alec Burks’ ability to draw those shooting fouls might be a magic trick – Alec Burks’ ability to draw those shooting fouls might be a magic trick – 10:38 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers say Jusuf Nurkic is available to return. – Blazers say Jusuf Nurkic is available to return. – 10:36 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

GP2 makes his first shot as a full-fledged Trail Blazer, a three from the corner – GP2 makes his first shot as a full-fledged Trail Blazer, a three from the corner – 10:35 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Gary Payton II has entered the game with about 3 minutes to go in the first quarter. Blazers up 15-14. Blazers will win 114-14. – Gary Payton II has entered the game with about 3 minutes to go in the first quarter. Blazers up 15-14. Blazers will win 114-14. – 10:34 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Sean Highkin @highkin

GP2 checking in and the place explodes. – GP2 checking in and the place explodes. – 10:33 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Jalen Duren didn’t grab a single rebound in his last game against Minnesota, but he’s already got 6 here in the first nine minutes of the first quarter. – Jalen Duren didn’t grab a single rebound in his last game against Minnesota, but he’s already got 6 here in the first nine minutes of the first quarter. – 10:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Blazers 15, Pistons 14 with 3:17 to play in the 1st. Portland is 6-16 overall and 1-6 from 3. Pistons are 6-17 overall, 1-4 from 3. – Blazers 15, Pistons 14 with 3:17 to play in the 1st. Portland is 6-16 overall and 1-6 from 3. Pistons are 6-17 overall, 1-4 from 3. – 10:32 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Jabari Walker is extremely high-floor. Doesn’t make a lot of rookie mistakes. Even the games where he isn’t effective it’s because he’s missing good looks. – Jabari Walker is extremely high-floor. Doesn’t make a lot of rookie mistakes. Even the games where he isn’t effective it’s because he’s missing good looks. – 10:32 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Detroit trails 15-14 with 3:17 left in the first quarter. The Pistons aren’t shooting well, just 6-16 from the field. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 7 points. – Detroit trails 15-14 with 3:17 left in the first quarter. The Pistons aren’t shooting well, just 6-16 from the field. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 7 points. – 10:32 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Detroit’s defense has been fairly good to start, but both teams are missing some good looks. – Detroit’s defense has been fairly good to start, but both teams are missing some good looks. – 10:31 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Sean Highkin @highkin

Jabari Walker continuing to get early run. Shaedon Sharpe in too. The substitution everyone is waiting for has not taken place yet. – Jabari Walker continuing to get early run. Shaedon Sharpe in too. The substitution everyone is waiting for has not taken place yet. – 10:26 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons’ transition defense has been phenomenal to start this game. – Pistons’ transition defense has been phenomenal to start this game. – 10:22 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The call on the floor stands, just an offensive foul for Ivey. No flagrant, but that’s Ivey’s second and Cory Joseph checks into the game. – The call on the floor stands, just an offensive foul for Ivey. No flagrant, but that’s Ivey’s second and Cory Joseph checks into the game. – 10:18 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Nurkic slow to get up after that foul from Ivey. Being reviewed for a flagrant – Nurkic slow to get up after that foul from Ivey. Being reviewed for a flagrant – 10:16 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Nurkic is down, holding his face. The play is under review for a flagrant foul. – Nurkic is down, holding his face. The play is under review for a flagrant foul. – 10:16 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

These Pistons jerseys look like Blazers jerseys on the Blazers floor – These Pistons jerseys look like Blazers jerseys on the Blazers floor – 10:14 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Had to do a triple take at these Pistons jerseys – Had to do a triple take at these Pistons jerseys – 10:13 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Donovan Mitchell now has the highest career scoring game of any active player.

71 – Mitchell

70 – Booker

62 – Curry

61 – LeBron, Harden (2x), Dame (2x) – Donovan Mitchell now has the highest career scoring game of any active player.71 – Mitchell70 – Booker62 – Curry61 – LeBron, Harden (2x), Dame (2x) – 10:05 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers warming up to some Dino Merlin as chosen by Jusuf Nurkic – Blazers warming up to some Dino Merlin as chosen by Jusuf Nurkic – 9:48 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Chauncey Billups said before tonight’s game against Detroit that Gary Payton II is already to go. Payton informed Billups late last week that he would be ready to play on Monday. Payton will be on a minutes restriction. Also back are Nurkic, K.Johnson and Brown. #RipCity 8:36 PM Chauncey Billups said before tonight’s game against Detroit that Gary Payton II is already to go. Payton informed Billups late last week that he would be ready to play on Monday. Payton will be on a minutes restriction. Also back are Nurkic, K.Johnson and Brown. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/BTi1rlxn56

Casey Holdahl @CHold

With Billy Bayno and Jimmy Moran, Pistons boast two of the best former Trail Blazers’ assistant coaches on their staff – With Billy Bayno and Jimmy Moran, Pistons boast two of the best former Trail Blazers’ assistant coaches on their staff – 8:32 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Billups on Jerami Grant’s impact on the Billups on Jerami Grant’s impact on the #Blazers : “Jerami’s changed our team. He’s one of the best two-way players in the league, in my opinion. We can put him on the tough matchups and we count on him to score as well.” – 8:31 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#TrailBlazers coach Chauncey Billups on his time in Detroit: “The best time of my life, playing in that city with those fans. Everybody knows how I feel about the organization. I’m always going to be a Piston.” – 8:26 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers host Pistons at 7pm tonight. Pregame show starts at 6:30pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW 8:26 PM Blazers host Pistons at 7pm tonight. Pregame show starts at 6:30pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/HJ1fQYIsM7

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups said GP2 told him before the Warriors game that he was going to be ready to go vs. Detroit tonight. – Chauncey Billups said GP2 told him before the Warriors game that he was going to be ready to go vs. Detroit tonight. – 8:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Billups said Jerami Grant has “changed” the Blazers this season. “He’s one of the best two-way players in the league in my opinion. We give him the tough matchups and then we depend on him to score as well … and his best quality is just the person he is.” – Billups said Jerami Grant has “changed” the Blazers this season. “He’s one of the best two-way players in the league in my opinion. We give him the tough matchups and then we depend on him to score as well … and his best quality is just the person he is.” – 8:24 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Chauncey Billups reflects on his time in Detroit: “Best time of my life, playing in that city and for those fans. Everybody knows how I feel about the organization and the city. Always going to be a Piston. Other than when I’m playing against y’all, I’m always pulling for y’all.” – Chauncey Billups reflects on his time in Detroit: “Best time of my life, playing in that city and for those fans. Everybody knows how I feel about the organization and the city. Always going to be a Piston. Other than when I’m playing against y’all, I’m always pulling for y’all.” – 8:22 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

S/O to the Portland DJ for playing Slum Village “Get Dis Money” early in individual warmups. Respect. – S/O to the Portland DJ for playing Slum Village “Get Dis Money” early in individual warmups. Respect. – 8:19 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says Gary Payton II will be on a minutes restriction tonight he declined to say what that restriction is. “We had big plans for Gary to join our squad. Even on a minutes restriction, he should have some type of impact.” – Chauncey Billups says Gary Payton II will be on a minutes restriction tonight he declined to say what that restriction is. “We had big plans for Gary to join our squad. Even on a minutes restriction, he should have some type of impact.” – 8:18 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Jusuf Nurkic, Keon Johnson and Greg Brown III, who were all stricken with non-COVID illness, are available for tonight’s game. And Gary Payton II will be on a minutes restriction. – Jusuf Nurkic, Keon Johnson and Greg Brown III, who were all stricken with non-COVID illness, are available for tonight’s game. And Gary Payton II will be on a minutes restriction. – 8:18 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Lost in the madness of this season is Mason Plumlee is matching his career highs from the 2017 season with Portland across the board. He’s unpopular at no fault of his own, simply because there’s young bigs with “potential” behind him but he turns up every night – Lost in the madness of this season is Mason Plumlee is matching his career highs from the 2017 season with Portland across the board. He’s unpopular at no fault of his own, simply because there’s young bigs with “potential” behind him but he turns up every night – 7:58 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

