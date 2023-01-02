Pistons 74, Blazers 92: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (10-29) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (17-17) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Detroit Pistons 74, Portland Trail Blazers 92 (Q3 03:21)
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
JERAMI GRANT
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey with two head-scratching turnovers in a row. Jerami Grant and-1 3. Pistons briefly showed life but keep shooting themselves in the foot. – 11:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jerami Grant is going off tonight. He has 27 points on 5-of-7 from the 3-point line after that last triple. – 11:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That layup from Bogey was Detroit’s first points since the 3:06 mark of the 2nd. First field goal since Duren’s dunk at the 3:40 mark – 11:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That Bogey layup was Detroit’s first basket in almost five minutes of game action. – 11:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Blazers have outscored the Pistons 20-0 since the 2:50 mark of the 2nd quarter. Pistons are down 66-52. No punch, no energy right now – 11:28 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Blazers have increased their lead out of the break to 14 after a quick 5-0 run. They’ve scored 20 unanswered points since the 3-minute mark of the second quarter. – 11:28 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
22 points in 17 minutes so far for Jerami Grant in his first game against the Pistons. Second half just started. – 11:27 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Put this in the Louvre, and put JG in #NBAAllStar
Put this in the Louvre, and put JG in #NBAAllStar
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s a grown man’s put back 💪
That’s a grown man’s put back 💪
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s a grown man’s put back 💪
That’s a grown man’s put back 💪
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
15-0 run to end the half for YOUR Portland Trail Blazers
15-0 run to end the half for YOUR Portland Trail Blazers
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q2 📊
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 11 PTS / 3 AST
🔹@Alec Burks: 11 PTS / 3-6 FG
📊 Q2 📊
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 11 PTS / 3 AST
🔹@Alec Burks: 11 PTS / 3-6 FG
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Blazers 61, Pistons 52. Detroit went scoreless during the last 3:06 of the half, allowing Portland to close the 2nd quarter with a 15-0 run. Jerami Grant (19 points, 6-8 overall, 3-4 from 3) is going off against his former team.
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Halftime: Blazers 61, Pistons 52. Detroit went scoreless during the last 3:06 of the half, allowing Portland to close the 2nd quarter with a 15-0 run. Jerami Grant (19 points, 6-8 overall, 3-4 from 3) is going off against his former team.
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Blazers 61, #Pistons 52.
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts
Burks: 11 pts
Ivey: 10 pts
Halftime: #Blazers 61, #Pistons 52.
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts
Burks: 11 pts
Ivey: 10 pts
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 61, Pistons 52: halftime. 19 points, 1 rebound for @Jerami Grant. 11 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks/steals for @Drew Eubanks. – 11:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Blazers 61, Pistons 52. Detroit was the better team for all but three minutes and that is why Portland leads. – 11:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers closed the half on a 15-0 run to erase a 6-point Detroit lead and go up 9. – 11:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III (right hand) won’t return tonight, Pistons announce – 11:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons announce Marvin Bagley III (right hand) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley III will not return with a right hand injury, per team. – 11:09 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Marvin Bagley III (right hand) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Blazers are on an 11-0 run after that score by Eubanks. They lead 57-52 with 40.4 seconds left in the half. – 11:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons doing a lot of not-smart things to end the first half. Blazers now up five after Detroit led for a little bit. – 11:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Blazers are on a bit of a run here, six straight points to tie the game at 52. – 11:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is really in his perfect role in Portland. Pistons needed him to do too much. – 11:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey is making stuff happen after a slow start. Putting pressure on the rim, forcing the Blazers to foul or give up a layup. – 11:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
12-2 Pistons run after the dunk from Duren. They’re up 50-46. Nice response after the Blazers took a six-point lead – 11:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Staying active
Staying active
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
HAMI AGAIN 😤
HAMI AGAIN 😤
Casey Holdahl @CHold
That’s a 10-0 Portland run, though a second delay of game call 🙄🙄🙄 against the home team in the first half is going to end that. – 10:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lillard hits a deep 3. Only his second bucket of the night. Pistons don’t need him to get going – 10:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
There’s Damian Lillard’s first 3-pointer. He has 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – 10:58 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Pistons getting good, wide-open shots but just aren’t making them. – 10:55 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
GP2’s first shift was 6:24. Billups didn’t say what his minutes limit is but I would guess it winds up somewhere between 16-20 for the night. – 10:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons’ bench has scored 19 of their 33 points so far. Been an instant offense unit for nearly two months now – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heck of a half-look lob from @Gary Payton II and it was within 10 feet of the basket so an easy finish for @Shaedon Sharpe – 10:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
GARRRRYY!!!!!!!! 👌
GARRRRYY!!!!!!!! 👌
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pistons 27, Blazers 22: end of first quarter. 7 points for @Jerami Grant. 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 40 percent, DET 48 percent. – 10:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 27, Blazers 22. Detroit shot 11-23 overall. Bogdanovic (9 points) and Burks (7 points) carrying most of the load so far – 10:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 27, #Blazers 22.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Burks: 7 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 27, #Blazers 22.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Burks: 7 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 27, Blazers 22.
Portland hasn’t shot the ball well but Detroit also hasn’t allowed the Blazers to get comfortable, either.
Bogey: 9 points
END OF 1Q: Pistons 27, Blazers 22.
Portland hasn’t shot the ball well but Detroit also hasn’t allowed the Blazers to get comfortable, either.
Bogey: 9 points
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Alec Burks’ ability to draw those shooting fouls might be a magic trick – 10:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
INJURY UPDATE: Jusuf Nurkic (Nasal Contusion) – Will Return – 10:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
GP2 makes his first shot as a full-fledged Trail Blazer, a three from the corner – 10:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Gary Payton II has entered the game with about 3 minutes to go in the first quarter. Blazers up 15-14. Blazers will win 114-14. – 10:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jalen Duren didn’t grab a single rebound in his last game against Minnesota, but he’s already got 6 here in the first nine minutes of the first quarter. – 10:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Blazers 15, Pistons 14 with 3:17 to play in the 1st. Portland is 6-16 overall and 1-6 from 3. Pistons are 6-17 overall, 1-4 from 3. – 10:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jabari Walker is extremely high-floor. Doesn’t make a lot of rookie mistakes. Even the games where he isn’t effective it’s because he’s missing good looks. – 10:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit trails 15-14 with 3:17 left in the first quarter. The Pistons aren’t shooting well, just 6-16 from the field. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 7 points. – 10:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit’s defense has been fairly good to start, but both teams are missing some good looks. – 10:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bojan feeds it to Stew to get things going 🤝
Bojan feeds it to Stew to get things going 🤝
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jabari Walker continuing to get early run. Shaedon Sharpe in too. The substitution everyone is waiting for has not taken place yet. – 10:26 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ant doing it all!
Ant doing it all!
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Gary Payton II – good at basketball.
Gary Payton II – good at basketball.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ transition defense has been phenomenal to start this game. – 10:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The call on the floor stands, just an offensive foul for Ivey. No flagrant, but that’s Ivey’s second and Cory Joseph checks into the game. – 10:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nurkic slow to get up after that foul from Ivey. Being reviewed for a flagrant – 10:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Nurkic is down, holding his face. The play is under review for a flagrant foul. – 10:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
These Pistons jerseys look like Blazers jerseys on the Blazers floor – 10:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
✨ QUALITY CONTENT ✨
✨ QUALITY CONTENT ✨
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Donovan Mitchell now has the highest career scoring game of any active player.
71 – Mitchell
70 – Booker
62 – Curry
Donovan Mitchell now has the highest career scoring game of any active player.
71 – Mitchell
70 – Booker
62 – Curry
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Game time is finally here in PNW‼️
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @SaddiqBey
🔹 Bojan Bogdanović
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
Game time is finally here in PNW‼️
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @SaddiqBey
🔹 Bojan Bogdanović
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
New year, same drip💧
New year, same drip💧
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Detroit Pistons
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Detroit Pistons
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/v1gxZ5in5O – 9:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said before tonight’s game against Detroit that Gary Payton II is already to go. Payton informed Billups late last week that he would be ready to play on Monday. Payton will be on a minutes restriction. Also back are Nurkic, K.Johnson and Brown. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/BTi1rlxn56 – 8:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
With Billy Bayno and Jimmy Moran, Pistons boast two of the best former Trail Blazers’ assistant coaches on their staff – 8:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Billups on Jerami Grant’s impact on the #Blazers: “Jerami’s changed our team. He’s one of the best two-way players in the league, in my opinion. We can put him on the tough matchups and we count on him to score as well.” – 8:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
New Year, new drip. Let’s see what you’re rockin’ #RipCity
New Year, new drip. Let’s see what you’re rockin’ #RipCity
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#TrailBlazers coach Chauncey Billups on his time in Detroit: “The best time of my life, playing in that city with those fans. Everybody knows how I feel about the organization. I’m always going to be a Piston.” – 8:26 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers host Pistons at 7pm tonight. Pregame show starts at 6:30pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/HJ1fQYIsM7 – 8:26 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups said GP2 told him before the Warriors game that he was going to be ready to go vs. Detroit tonight. – 8:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Billups said Jerami Grant has “changed” the Blazers this season. “He’s one of the best two-way players in the league in my opinion. We give him the tough matchups and then we depend on him to score as well … and his best quality is just the person he is.” – 8:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Chauncey Billups reflects on his time in Detroit: “Best time of my life, playing in that city and for those fans. Everybody knows how I feel about the organization and the city. Always going to be a Piston. Other than when I’m playing against y’all, I’m always pulling for y’all.” – 8:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
S/O to the Portland DJ for playing Slum Village “Get Dis Money” early in individual warmups. Respect. – 8:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Gary Payton II will be on a minutes restriction tonight he declined to say what that restriction is. “We had big plans for Gary to join our squad. Even on a minutes restriction, he should have some type of impact.” – 8:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jusuf Nurkic, Keon Johnson and Greg Brown III, who were all stricken with non-COVID illness, are available for tonight’s game. And Gary Payton II will be on a minutes restriction. – 8:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Lost in the madness of this season is Mason Plumlee is matching his career highs from the 2017 season with Portland across the board. He’s unpopular at no fault of his own, simply because there’s young bigs with “potential” behind him but he turns up every night – 7:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Preparation and work 🤝
Preparation and work 🤝
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account.