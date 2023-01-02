Pistons vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $12,450,767 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $8,375,245 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

