Raptors 83, Pacers 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (16-20) play against the Indiana Pacers (17-17) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Toronto Raptors 83, Indiana Pacers 77 (Q3 03:25)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

O.G. Anunoby never takes any guff. Never has. He’s pretty chill most of the time, but no one puts a hand in his chest and doesn’t get a shove back. But Mathurin seems unbothered. Two guys who don’t rattle. – O.G. Anunoby never takes any guff. Never has. He’s pretty chill most of the time, but no one puts a hand in his chest and doesn’t get a shove back. But Mathurin seems unbothered. Two guys who don’t rattle. – 8:47 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Officials to the monitor to review that brief incident. Looks to me like Anunoby should get a technical for shoving Mathurin.

Officials to the monitor to review that brief incident. Looks to me like Anunoby should get a technical for shoving Mathurin.

We shall see. – 8:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Mikey Schlitt's in-laws are visiting from Poland, and he brought them to their first NBA game tonight.🇵🇱🙌 8:43 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

As As @John Schuhmann noted, Friday’s win over Phoenix was just the 8th time this season that the Raptors won the opening 6 minutes of both the 1st and 3rd quarters. They just did it again. Closing quarters has been an issue tonight, though, so crucial minutes coming up here. – 8:43 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors guarding, up 7

Raptors guarding, up 7

Funny how that works – 8:40 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers can’t stop the bleeding.

It’s a 19-2 run by the Raptors over the last five minutes.

Pacers can't stop the bleeding.

It's a 19-2 run by the Raptors over the last five minutes.

And the Raptors lead 82-75. – 8:40 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

A really, really good stretch from the Raptors. Locked in defensively. Some massive bench minutes are coming. – A really, really good stretch from the Raptors. Locked in defensively. Some massive bench minutes are coming. – 8:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors tie it up about 7 minutes into the second half; how they handle bench minutes and rotations is going to be huge. Second unit got shredded in the first half – Raptors tie it up about 7 minutes into the second half; how they handle bench minutes and rotations is going to be huge. Second unit got shredded in the first half – 8:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Gary Trent Jr. feeling it just loosens things up so much for the Raptors. – Gary Trent Jr. feeling it just loosens things up so much for the Raptors. – 8:34 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors just got about 3 calls in a row, right? – Raptors just got about 3 calls in a row, right? – 8:33 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Do the Raptors intend to be a serious defensive team or not? It seems like NOT. – Do the Raptors intend to be a serious defensive team or not? It seems like NOT. – 8:30 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

63 seconds in the third quarter, Pacers call timeout as Raptors start on a 4-0 run – 63 seconds in the third quarter, Pacers call timeout as Raptors start on a 4-0 run – 8:26 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors in the 1st half: 10-for-21 from 3, 9-for-21 from 2.

Pacers in the 1st half: 4-for-16 from 3, 23-for-35 from 2 (20-for-29 in the paint).

Siakam and Trent: 35 points, 11-19 FG, 5-7 3P.

Everybody else: 22 points, 8-23 FG, 5-14 3P. – Raptors in the 1st half: 10-for-21 from 3, 9-for-21 from 2.Pacers in the 1st half: 4-for-16 from 3, 23-for-35 from 2 (20-for-29 in the paint).Siakam and Trent: 35 points, 11-19 FG, 5-7 3P.Everybody else: 22 points, 8-23 FG, 5-14 3P. – 8:14 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

GOT ‘EM‼️

GOT 'EM‼️

Tyrese Haliburton fakes the lob pass to set himself up for the easy layup. 8:13 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

66-57 for Indy at half. Concern for the Raptors: Indy is shooting 52 per cent from the floor even though they are just 4-of-16 from deep. Toronto struggling with Pacers … pace. Also Indiana has 10-5 edge on offensive glass. Raps 10/21 from deep and trail. Yikes. – 66-57 for Indy at half. Concern for the Raptors: Indy is shooting 52 per cent from the floor even though they are just 4-of-16 from deep. Toronto struggling with Pacers … pace. Also Indiana has 10-5 edge on offensive glass. Raps 10/21 from deep and trail. Yikes. – 8:12 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Bench scoring right now at the half

Indiana- 29

Toronto- 4 – Bench scoring right now at the halfIndiana- 29Toronto- 4 – 8:11 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Not sure that Siakam buzzer beater is going to count, and assuming it doesn’t, Pacers closed the 2nd Q on a 14-2 run (and the Raptors went more than 4 minutes without a FG). Indy has a 40-14 edge in paint points, 29-4 in bench scoring, 28-15 in rebounding and a 9-pt halftime lead – Not sure that Siakam buzzer beater is going to count, and assuming it doesn’t, Pacers closed the 2nd Q on a 14-2 run (and the Raptors went more than 4 minutes without a FG). Indy has a 40-14 edge in paint points, 29-4 in bench scoring, 28-15 in rebounding and a 9-pt halftime lead – 8:11 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

pacers bench has outscored the raptors bench 29-4, on the whole raps just getting bludgeoned inside – pacers bench has outscored the raptors bench 29-4, on the whole raps just getting bludgeoned inside – 8:11 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

a 37-point second quarter has us up 9 at the half. 8:10 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors give up 66 in the half and only Siakam’s 40-footer at the buzzer keeps ’em within six, pending review – Raptors give up 66 in the half and only Siakam’s 40-footer at the buzzer keeps ’em within six, pending review – 8:08 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers keep the Raptors to without a FG in the final 4mins, closed the half on a 16-3 run.

They’re up 66-57 by attacking and dominating points in the paint, 40-14.

Siakam has 18pts; Mathurin has 12, Haliburton with 11 and Turner has 10. – Pacers keep the Raptors to without a FG in the final 4mins, closed the half on a 16-3 run.They’re up 66-57 by attacking and dominating points in the paint, 40-14.Siakam has 18pts; Mathurin has 12, Haliburton with 11 and Turner has 10. – 8:08 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Buddy Hield has now hit a three in 50 consecutive games.🎯

Buddy Hield has now hit a three in 50 consecutive games.🎯

BUDDY BUCKETS. 8:05 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors are losing the possession battle, getting hammered on the glass, being crushed in transition and aren’t turning the Pacers over

Wonder how they’re doing? – Raptors are losing the possession battle, getting hammered on the glass, being crushed in transition and aren’t turning the Pacers overWonder how they’re doing? – 8:03 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors by 2, might not be the game of the year stylistically but it’s close and has had its moments – Raptors by 2, might not be the game of the year stylistically but it’s close and has had its moments – 7:57 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin rises up over the taller defender for two. 7:56 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers’ outside shots aren’t falling and yet it’s just a 1-point game. They’re 2 for 14 and being outscored by 21 from deep.

They’ve got good minutes from their bench. Mathurin with 10pts, TJM has 9. – Pacers’ outside shots aren’t falling and yet it’s just a 1-point game. They’re 2 for 14 and being outscored by 21 from deep.They’ve got good minutes from their bench. Mathurin with 10pts, TJM has 9. – 7:55 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Getting more difficult for the Pacers to score at will right at the rim and Raptors back up 5 – Getting more difficult for the Pacers to score at will right at the rim and Raptors back up 5 – 7:49 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Need Nembhard to replace McConnell in the lineup for all four Canadian Pacers to be on the floor at the same time.

Nembhard, Mathurin, Duarte, Brissett.

(yes.. these are the random things I think about.) – Need Nembhard to replace McConnell in the lineup for all four Canadian Pacers to be on the floor at the same time.Nembhard, Mathurin, Duarte, Brissett.(yes.. these are the random things I think about.) – 7:46 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Certainly not the greatest of Malachi Flynn shifts there

And wth injured guys coming back, he’s not gonna get a ton of chances – Certainly not the greatest of Malachi Flynn shifts thereAnd wth injured guys coming back, he’s not gonna get a ton of chances – 7:42 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors were up 13 but Pacers close fast, getting anythig they want in transition and a steady diet of basket cuts in the halfcourt. 33-29 after 1Q; Siakam with 15 points, three rebounds and 2 assists so far. Too easy for him. – Raptors were up 13 but Pacers close fast, getting anythig they want in transition and a steady diet of basket cuts in the halfcourt. 33-29 after 1Q; Siakam with 15 points, three rebounds and 2 assists so far. Too easy for him. – 7:39 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

When the Raptors start their ‘best 5’, they need at least 1 of those guys to sacrifice & be a connector. It was FVV early in the year. Tonight, it’s been Barnes. Only 1 FGA in 10 mins, despite Indy playing off him, but made some great reads, set screens & was generally good on D – When the Raptors start their ‘best 5’, they need at least 1 of those guys to sacrifice & be a connector. It was FVV early in the year. Tonight, it’s been Barnes. Only 1 FGA in 10 mins, despite Indy playing off him, but made some great reads, set screens & was generally good on D – 7:39 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Raptors from 3:

Last meeting: 7/35

1Q tonight: 6/10

Season: 33%, 10.5 makes/game

Siakam got what he wanted and has 15pts. Raptors up 33-29. – Raptors from 3:Last meeting: 7/351Q tonight: 6/10Season: 33%, 10.5 makes/gameSiakam got what he wanted and has 15pts. Raptors up 33-29. – 7:38 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Bulls lead the Cavs and Raptors lead the Pacers at the end of the 1st Q. Which team is more likely to win? – Bulls lead the Cavs and Raptors lead the Pacers at the end of the 1st Q. Which team is more likely to win? – 7:38 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors defence is, well, offensive

They’re up 4 at the end of the first because they made a bunch of 3s early, hardly sustainable – Raptors defence is, well, offensiveThey’re up 4 at the end of the first because they made a bunch of 3s early, hardly sustainable – 7:36 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Raptors from 3:

Last meeting: 7/35

1Q tonight: 6/10

Season: 33%, 10.5 makes/game

Siam got what he wanted and has 15pts. Raptors up 33-29. – Raptors from 3:Last meeting: 7/351Q tonight: 6/10Season: 33%, 10.5 makes/gameSiam got what he wanted and has 15pts. Raptors up 33-29. – 7:36 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton with the razzle-dazzle to set up Myles Turner for the easy dunk.💥 7:35 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The Raptors strategy of not really making Turner guard anyone and letting him have all kinds of space offensively seems a bit risky – The Raptors strategy of not really making Turner guard anyone and letting him have all kinds of space offensively seems a bit risky – 7:26 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors’ first 7 FGA have all come from beyond the arc, and they’ve hit 5 of ’em. Through 5 minutes, 4 of the 5 starters have hit a 3. The other, Scottie Barnes, has 3 of the team’s 5 assists. An early 19-8 lead. – The Raptors’ first 7 FGA have all come from beyond the arc, and they’ve hit 5 of ’em. Through 5 minutes, 4 of the 5 starters have hit a 3. The other, Scottie Barnes, has 3 of the team’s 5 assists. An early 19-8 lead. – 7:23 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors come out hitting 5/7 from 3 … lead Pacers 19-8. – Raptors come out hitting 5/7 from 3 … lead Pacers 19-8. – 7:22 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Andrew Nembhard looks off the defense to set up the dish to Aaron Nesmith.👀

Andrew Nembhard looks off the defense to set up the dish to Aaron Nesmith.👀

watch on @BallySportsIN or stream here: 7:22 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

pacers not worried about scottie’s 3pt shot at all but everybody else makin em pay

scottie doing a bit of the draymond special running into hand offs to negate the lack of respect for the outside shot – pacers not worried about scottie’s 3pt shot at all but everybody else makin em payscottie doing a bit of the draymond special running into hand offs to negate the lack of respect for the outside shot – 7:21 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Every basket the Raptors have made — and every FG they’ve attempted — has been a three-pointer

Damn the stats, they say

Up 19-8 at first timeout – Every basket the Raptors have made — and every FG they’ve attempted — has been a three-pointerDamn the stats, they sayUp 19-8 at first timeout – 7:20 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Raptors have only launched 3s in the first five minutes, 5 of 7, helping them to a 19-8 start against the Pacers, who are 0 for 2.

Nick Nurse has OG Anunoby on Haliburton to start. – Raptors have only launched 3s in the first five minutes, 5 of 7, helping them to a 19-8 start against the Pacers, who are 0 for 2.Nick Nurse has OG Anunoby on Haliburton to start. – 7:19 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors have 20 games before the trade deadline. It’s not a particularly difficult schedule. It’s pretty much now-or-never or this season. – The Raptors have 20 games before the trade deadline. It’s not a particularly difficult schedule. It’s pretty much now-or-never or this season. – 7:03 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s matchup against the Raptors:

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) 6:41 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

With Fred VanVleet (back spasms) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle sprain/ligament damage) back in the lineup, the Raptors return to their most-used starting lineup to start in Indianapolis: VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. – With Fred VanVleet (back spasms) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle sprain/ligament damage) back in the lineup, the Raptors return to their most-used starting lineup to start in Indianapolis: VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. – 6:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

They did put the band back together

VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam start for Toronto in Indianapolis – They did put the band back togetherVanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam start for Toronto in Indianapolis – 6:35 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers host the Raptors tonight, their first game in 2023 6:24 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Word out of Indy is that VanVleet and Achiuwa are back and available for Raptors vs. Pacers coming up soon – Word out of Indy is that VanVleet and Achiuwa are back and available for Raptors vs. Pacers coming up soon – 6:24 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

lifelong Pacers fan Dave Shatkowski and his family had a chance to meet T.J. McConnell and Oshae Brissett before tonight's game.💙 6:17 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Oshae Brissett getting the assist from a young fan in pregame warmups.🪙 6:01 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 5:56 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

This is close to full strength as the Raptors have been for a while. VanVleet will play vs the Pacers tonight, and after missing 7.5 weeks/24 games, Achiuwa makes his return. Would imagine he’ll be on a pretty tight minutes restriction for a bit, as they ease him back in. – This is close to full strength as the Raptors have been for a while. VanVleet will play vs the Pacers tonight, and after missing 7.5 weeks/24 games, Achiuwa makes his return. Would imagine he’ll be on a pretty tight minutes restriction for a bit, as they ease him back in. – 5:54 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Precious Achiuwa finally returns tonight for Raptors. Fred VanVleet back too. – Precious Achiuwa finally returns tonight for Raptors. Fred VanVleet back too. – 5:53 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks begin 2023 by playing six of their first nine games at home. The three road contests are all against teams currently on the outside of the playoff picture (Washington, Detroit and Toronto).

NY currently up 19 on the Suns – Knicks begin 2023 by playing six of their first nine games at home. The three road contests are all against teams currently on the outside of the playoff picture (Washington, Detroit and Toronto).NY currently up 19 on the Suns – 3:45 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

from a career milestone and game-winner to a dunk of the year candidate.

take a look back at our top 10 plays from December. 3:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Three Pacers were nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, a first that I can remember.

Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner – Three Pacers were nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, a first that I can remember.Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner – 3:33 PM