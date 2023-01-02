Raptors vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Toronto Raptors are spending $9,191,730 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,896,818 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590
