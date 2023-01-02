Raptors vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Toronto Raptors are spending $9,191,730 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,896,818 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: SN

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

