Raptors vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 2, 2023

By |

The Toronto Raptors play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Toronto Raptors are spending $9,191,730 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,896,818 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

