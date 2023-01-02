Spurs 47, Nets 74: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Spurs 47, Nets 74: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Spurs 47, Nets 74: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 2, 2023

By |

The San Antonio Spurs (12-24) play against the Brooklyn Nets (12-12) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

San Antonio Spurs 47, Brooklyn Nets 74 (Q3 12:00)

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Better dunk: Kyrie or LeBron? – 8:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
J BOOGIE DELIVERED
@Jalen McDaniels | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WPget12dCI8:46 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Nets by 27
BKN takes the 2Q 37-22
Keldon 15 pts
Kyrie 21 pts
Durant 16 pts
Curry 11 pts
BKN shot 60% in first half pic.twitter.com/cGfGKXD67e8:45 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
We’ve got @KMbappe and @AchrafHakimi in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/CySuzDKo3M8:40 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs, with one of their worst first half outputs of the season, trail 74-47 at the break. Nets scored 37 in both quarters.
Irving led Brooklyn with 21 points on 9 of 10 (3 of 4 from deep). – 8:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Fresh 2️⃣4️⃣ after the break pic.twitter.com/ykdfa0kEOV8:36 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Nets look like a team going for their 12th win in a row and the Spurs look like a team that has won 12 games total this season.
74-47 Brooklyn at halftime – 8:35 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
More hoops coming after the break! pic.twitter.com/GKW0sgZqgz8:35 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 74, Spurs 47
Irving: 21 pts, 9/10 shooting
Durant: 16 pts, 6 ast, 6/10 shooting
Curry: 11 pts, 3/6 from three
Simmons: 2 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast
Complete domination from Brooklyn against a far inferior team. Barclays Center is rocking watching the show. – 8:34 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Still thinking about this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OXIk9vSvBg8:34 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets 74, Spurs 47 at halftime. Nets shoot 60% and are 24 minutes from being a game back of Boston for the best record in the NBA. – 8:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Spurs 74-47. 74! Pop not going to be happy at halftime. This is shaping up for a repeat of Charlotte where KD and Kyrie sit the fourth. Kyrie has 21, KD has 16. – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brooklyn’s effort level on both ends against a 12-24 Spurs team has been outstanding tonight. And that’s definitely noteworthy if you’ve watched the Nets over the last 2-plus seasons.
Jacque Vaughn and recent success has this team playing all out on a night-to-night basis. – 8:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are facing their 10th 25-point deficit of the season – 8:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyrie is absurdly good. And this Nets team looks really, really good. – 8:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons’ nine first-half assists match the most assists recorded by a Net in any half this season.
Kevin Durant dished out nine assists in the first half on 11/9 vs. New York. – 8:27 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Totally disjointed tonight. Bad offensive possessions leading to great pace/scoring opportunities for the Nets — a team with pretty decent scorers. – 8:26 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
This 1st half has been FULL of highlights for the @Brooklyn Nets! Everybody has had a moment! – 8:24 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving rocked Barclays Center and all of Atlantic Avenue with a putback dunk 👀 pic.twitter.com/sWB2kV8s588:22 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Yuta was all of us after that KAI dunk pic.twitter.com/0dXHhR8nh78:19 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has nine assists with 5:35 left in the first half. – 8:19 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Not ready to celebrate the basketball genius of Kyrie Irving, sry. – 8:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Spurs are an expertly constructed team for a tank. – 8:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Yuta Watanabe’s contract gets guaranteed a week from tomorrow. – 8:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Barclays Center just exploded louder than I’ve heard all year on a Kyrie Irving putback slam.
The arena is packed and the crowd is amped for a Monday matchup with the 12-24 Spurs.
The buzz around this team is real. – 8:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Mbappé sitting courtside tonight @Brooklyn Nets game!
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Kyrie Irving putback dunk (???) to put the Nets up 19 over the Spurs early in the second quarter – 8:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Barclays Center just exploded louder than I’ve heard all year on a Kyrie Irving putback slam.
The arena is packed and the crowd is amped for a Monday matchup with the 12-14 Spurs.
The buzz around this team is real. – 8:12 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Kyrie Irving, noted follow-up dunker – 8:12 PM
Royce O’Neale @BucketsONeale00
Nahhhhh Ky ain’t just do that 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨
Omg! – 8:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Nets by 19 now, their largest lead of the game.
Kyrie has 19 points – 8:11 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyrie!!!! This place just went crazy!! – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Barclays Center just erupted after Kyrie Irving’s one handed put back dunk on Yuta Watanabe’s missed shot. – 8:11 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
kyrie just threw down a put-back dunk that i did *not* know he had in him – 8:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
An emphatic tip-dunk from Kyrie Irving has the Nets up 46-27 early in the second quarter here in Brooklyn against the Spurs. Irving is already up to 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting on the night, as this one is quickly getting out of hand like the game across town did. – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving with a putback dunk. My goodness. – 8:10 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
OHHHH MY KYRIE – 8:10 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
And now, I’m back in #worldcup mode after getting word #mbappé is here at @Brooklyn Nets game, so I’ve spent last 2 minutes of first Qtr scanning courtside seats instead of watching game. He is where the Tsai’s usually sit near #Nets bench. Far from … me. #lesbleus #france pic.twitter.com/xU1vYk1ML08:09 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rolling with Simmons, Harris, Irving Yuta and Seth right now. Four shooters and Ben. – 8:09 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
POV: You’re attempting to guard Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/8XwmZFnqm08:09 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Nets by 12
Brooklyn scores 37 in opening quarter
Kyrie 15 pts
BKN winning 3PT line, paint, and mid-range
Keldon 6 pts
Sochan/Branham 5 pts each pic.twitter.com/04WD2GpI8B8:08 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
JRich with the Euro step! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3heAS3vsKV8:06 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Plenty of points in the first 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xMJzopF1CQ8:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Spurs 37-25. Joe Harris beat the buzzer on a mid-range shot off a feed from Mills. Kyrie Irving is on one. He’s six-for-six for 15 points in eight minutes. – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris hits his first 3 back. For those wondering him and I are on good terms after my erroneous tweet earlier today. He got me good in the pregame locker room. – 8:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris fights for a steal and knocks down a pull-up three in transition upon checking in. – 8:02 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Welcome back JO3 – 8:02 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
World Cup is over. My Christmas vacation is over. Finally at @Brooklyn Nets in person, and my goodness, is Kyrie lighting it up in the 1st Q w 15 pts.
Seeing the footwork in person … just hits different. #BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/RexuxJtuy58:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris checks in for the first time since missing the last four games due to knee soreness. As does Day’Ron Sharpe. – 8:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Day’Ron Sharpe getting some early run here in the 1st. Joe Harris also enters after four-game absence. – 8:01 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving is 6 for 6, with three 3-pointers, late in the first quarter in Brooklyn. Nets up 14 on Spurs. – 7:58 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyrie Irving can’t be stopped! Quick 15pts for Irving in the first 6 minutes of the game – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Some early action for Patty Mills tonight. – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving has 15 points on 6/6 shooting from the field and 3/3 from deep.
There’s 4:04 left in the 1st. – 7:58 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
KAI is dialed in early 🎯
12 PTS
5/5 FG – 7:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Nets by 10.
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 62% of their games this season.
SA enters 0-22 when trailing by 10 – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton’s recent block party stretch has him a hair behind Brook Lopez for the league-lead at 2.6 per game. He’s at 2.5. Going to be very interesting to see what he gets in the mix for if he keeps this up. – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Spurs 12-7 with 8:24 left in the first quarter. Every starter has a basket. Kyrie has a pair. – 7:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Here comes The Mustang! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/BmvLsuobvH7:47 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
starting things off with a CLAX ATTACK pic.twitter.com/oD7I1ZobEh7:45 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
The @Brooklyn Nets back at The Clays looking for a 12th straight ..
Join us on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES !! pic.twitter.com/t8GYfMwrA87:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Spurs about to tip. Nets going for a dozen in a row. No Royce O’Neale. Updates to come. – 7:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Welcome to the Big Apple 🍎
Join the DA tonight for a chance to win some Spurs Pay! 💵 https://t.co/t0QxPvjKFd pic.twitter.com/PaIMAN0aLQ7:32 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
I asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich when he’d know it’s time to retire.
“That’s a good question. Retire next week, 6 years from now, or after the season, I don’t think about that stuff. I think the little voice in my head will tell me that’s enough.”
Full video is classic Pop 😂 pic.twitter.com/8ih62d9vMX7:12 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
While waiting to say hello to Patty Mills in the locker room, I noticed a Nets staffer come by his space to drop off a cup of coffee for him to drink after warmups.
It made me miss the old “Coffee Gang.” Thinking Jakob is the only member still around. – 7:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight: Irving, Curry, Durant, Simmons and Claxton.
Seth will start in place of Royce O’Neale, who was ruled out with a non-Covid illness. Markieff Morris also out. – 7:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
New group to start tonight ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YPDgAn1J9d7:07 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry will start in place of Royce O’Neale. Joe Harris will come off the bench. #Nets7:03 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Just 2 days into 2023 and @Kevin Durant already made their year pic.twitter.com/s5gVX2JlzE7:02 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale is now OUT with a non Covid illness, which means Joe Harris will likely start in his place tonight against the Spurs. – 6:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Royce O’Neale out tonight. – 6:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
New Year, new fits 😎🎆
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/BCAFcCd3VN6:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Oladipo reveals message to himself, ‘Bro, you had a pretty different journey, champ’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:36 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Ringing in the new year with Mr. and Mrs. Whammy pic.twitter.com/ZCsnRmgNPa6:29 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Gregg Popovich confirms Devin Vassell will play tonight against the Nets after a few games out. – 6:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Gregg Popovich on Nets amid 11-game win streak:
“I don’t have anything new to use to stop them. Don’t tell anyone I said that, because I’m supposed to know things.”
Lots of jokes from Pop here. – 6:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Play Call Your Shot tonight for a shot at 2️⃣ Club Level Tickets!
🔗: https://t.co/8DKwFk141H pic.twitter.com/PXYJxiw0U86:17 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Royce O’Neale is also questionable with a non-Covid illness. – 6:05 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We are excited to welcome our newest additions into the Spurs Family, the first babies born in 2023 at Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan, & Methodist Hospital | Stone Oak!
We can’t wait to cheer on The Spurs with you as you grow! 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/q5M3slPeBV6:03 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Royce O’Neale (non-Covid illness) is questionable for the #Nets tonight vs the #Spurs. – 6:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder list Eugene Omoruyi and Lindy Waters III as OUT with the GL, the Blue play on Tuesday morning before the Thunder game.
Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Chet Holmgren, and Ousmane Dieng remain OUT – 5:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris will come off the bench tonight.
Nets sticking with the same starting five. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris will come off the bench tonight. Same starting five as in Charlotte. – 5:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Gregg Popovich:
“I’m in this position because of him. He saw something in me… He’s a very important person in my life and I wouldn’t be here without him.”
JV spent his final 2 seasons as a player and first 2 as a coach under Pop in San Antonio. – 5:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Markieff Morris is out tonight with a non-Covid illness.
The injury-free status report continues to elude Brooklyn. – 5:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Markieff Morris is out tonight against the Spurs tonight with a non-COVID illness. – 5:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris (left knee soreness) is available for the #Nets tonight. Markieff Morris (non-Covid illness) is questionable vs the #Spurs. – 3:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Joe Harris is available tonight while Markieff Morris is questionable against the Spurs with a non-Covid illness. – 3:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Updates to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio:
Harris (left knee soreness) – AVAILABLE
Morris (non-Covid illness) – QUESTIONABLE – 3:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Nets are favored by 12 tonight against the Spurs – 3:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Wanna hear an awful take I had?
In my preseason over/under picks story, I told people not to bet the Nets either way. Bet high-end/low-end outcomes. If you don’t like the Nets? Bet them to miss the playoffs.
If you do like the Nets? Steve Nash Coach of the Year… lmao. – 2:53 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka had his highest scoring quarter this season Saturday, 22 in 1Q at SA. Player per quarter scoring stats are avail back to 1996. Best since 96 are:
11.7 – Luka, 1Q (2022-23)
11.4 – Steph Curry, 3Q (20-21)
10.2 – SGA, 3Q (22-23)
10.1 – Luka, 3Q (22-23)
10.0 – Durant, 1Q (09-10) – 2:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Big disparity in MVP odds across books right now if you’re looking for value plays:
Example: DK has Jokic at +350 and Durant at +700. FD has them at +440 and +850. If you want either of those guys, I’d suggest jumping on them now before that gap closes. – 2:17 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have been clicking since they ended that 11-game losing streak. They’ve been healthy-ish, rookies are playing big roles, and they’ve been the fifth-most efficient offense in the NBA since Dec. 6.
Growth is there, just gotta squint to see it (free)
matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-mavs-g…2:14 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Daily reminder to get those #NBAAllStar votes in!
⭐️ https://t.co/a5e0asv7xQ pic.twitter.com/UsK9kOoNoJ2:12 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: Get prepped for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers with the Hornets Hive Cast crew.
@SamFarberLive @Rob_Longo
🎧⬇️
#LetsFly
omny.fm/shows/hornets-…1:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Vassell (sore left knee) from questionable to available for tonight at the Nets. – 1:53 PM

