Spurs vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 2, 2023

By |

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $8,157,209 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $7,838,365 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

