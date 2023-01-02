Spurs vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $8,157,209 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $7,838,365 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has shot 50% or better from the field in 27-straight games, trailing only Nic Claxton (28) for the longest such streak in the NBA this season, per Nuggets PR. – 1:36 AM