Suns 31, Knicks 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (20-17) play against the New York Knicks (18-18) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Phoenix Suns 31, New York Knicks 54 (Half)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne back in.
Ayton turnaround jumper ended 21-0 #Knicks run.
#Suns down 54-31 at half after being down as many as 32.
Ended half on 11-2 run . – 4:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2001, the @Phoenix Suns Tony Delk recorded one of the most surprising 50-point games in NBA history:
✅ 53 PTS
✅ 20-27 FG
✅ 13-15 FT
Delk did not score more than 27 points in any other game in his NBA career.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: NYK 54, PHX 31
Ayton: 12 Pts, 6-11 FG
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-6 FG
Rest of Suns: 11 Pts, 5-25 FG
Brunson: 16 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-9 FG – 4:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Turbo with the finger roll high off the glass. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/DPTHHl0YEG – 4:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns down 32. 18-0 Knicks run in the second quarter.
One step forward three steps back the last month-plus. Signs of progress in Denver and Memphis only to regress the last 3 games. – 3:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Something about Jalen Brunson and the Suns seems to go this way going back to last season’s playoffs. – 3:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is the first time Jalen Brunson is seeing Chris Paul since Game 7… and it shows – 3:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 52-20.
50-freaking-2 to 20.
Wow. Timeout #Suns with 4:28 left in half.
This is after two days in between games.
This is after an 11-point 1st quarter. Have just 9 in 2nd.
Haven’t scored since 9:09 left in 2nd quarter on Okogie follow. – 3:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Missing shots makes it a lot more difficult to stay locked in defensively. We’ve been seeing it a lot lately, and it’s part of why the Suns are 27th in defensive rating since the start of December – 3:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks are 11-for-12 from the field in the second quarter – including 5-for-5 from 3. They have outscored the Suns 29-9 in the quarter and have a 32-point lead. – 3:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Suns are 9-for-32 from the field, have scored 20 points in 19 minutes, and the Knicks lead 49-20 with 5 minutes to go in the second quarter. – 3:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have 20 points midway through the 2nd quarter. They’re shooting 29% overall and 2-for-14 from 3-point range – 3:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jericho Sims just picked up a long rebound and raced the ball upcourt, then fired a pass at the top of the key to Mitchell Robinson and I honestly was afraid to see what happened next (spoiler: McBride 3 pointer) – 3:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lee in transition passes ball out to Saric for 3.
Miss
McBride 3. #Suns down 42-20. – 3:47 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
HE’S BAAAAACK‼️ Back 2 back triples for JB
HE'S BAAAAACK‼️ Back 2 back triples for JB
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks begin 2023 by playing six of their first nine games at home. The three road contests are all against teams currently on the outside of the playoff picture (Washington, Detroit and Toronto).
NY currently up 19 on the Suns – 3:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brunson having his way with Okogie. Has 12.
#Suns down 39-20. Timeout 7:48 left in half.
Shooting 9-of-28 FGs (2-of-12 on 3s).
Assists: 6. PFs: 5.
Wow. – 3:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I think we’ve reached the point where Lee and Okogie each need 25 MPG while Booker is out – 3:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie hasn’t been a great finisher for his career, but he embraces contact attacking the basket more than anybody on the Suns roster – 3:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brunson goes by Okogie, who just checked in for Bridges.
#Suns down 14. – 3:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Julius Randle with 11 points, 8 rebounds in first quarter… matching the entire Phoenix Suns team 😳 – 3:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Things Deuce does that don’t show up on the stat sheet:
Switch and then sprint out to shooter to contest the 3. Then hustle back and tip the ball to Randle l: pic.twitter.com/gUqhgeV9u9 – 3:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s less than ideal that the Suns were a 1-seed with a healthy Devin Booker and without him, they barely look like a play-in team. Other injuries obviously play a part in that, but the difference with Book vs. without Book is glaring – 3:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns score a season-low 11 points in the first quarter. A 1-of-10 stretch from 3 with zero FT attempts. You would hope to see more pressure on the rim coming out of the break. – 3:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns manage just 11 points in the first quarter on 5-of-22 FGs (1-of-10 from 3).
That’s a season-low for #Suns in any quarter. – 3:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: NYK 23, PHX 11
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3-6 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts, 2-4 FG
Rest of Suns: 0 Pts, 0-12 FG
Randle: 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 3-6 FG – 3:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Suns are 5-for-21 — 1-for-9 from 3. New York is an exciting city. – 3:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That corner 3 by Saric. He has to make that shot to stay on the floor.
His minutes are matchup driven. So in order to play regardless of who is playing he has to make that corner 3. #Suns down 12 – 3:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton: 6 points, 3-6 FG
Rest of Suns: 3 points, 1-11 FG
Julius Randle: 9 points, 3-4 FG – 3:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
All-Time NBA players rankings:
1. First-quarter Julius Randle
2. MJ
3. LeBron – 3:27 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
3️⃣0️⃣ to 2️⃣3️⃣ ALL DAY 💪🏾
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/8hMm0OqLE3 pic.twitter.com/KC3KX5vLj0 – 3:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Great sequence here for the Knicks.
Randle with a good close out on one end. Mitch Rob hustles for an offensive board and a no-look(?!) pass for a IQ corner 3-ball pic.twitter.com/iiRqMyMnbX – 3:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s been a 14-0 Knicks run since the Suns led 4-0. Suns are 2-for-12 overall and 0-for-5 from 3 – 3:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet trying to shake off some rust after missing the last few games, he’s 0-for-3 to start. Suns are shooting 2-for-10 out of the gate, but the defense has been there at least – 3:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Much better defense from the Suns to start. Second possession of the game they seamlessly switched through a downhill Knicks action. Then later CP3 got the help on Robinson for a steal. That’s the type of stuff they’ve been screwing up. – 3:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton 4. #Knicks 0.
Matches point total he had in last game at #Raptors. #Suns – 3:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Knicks starting offense through Mitchell Robinson.
Misses in close with Ayton guarding him.
Ayton scores on other end. 2-0 #Suns – 3:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Suns playing the Knicks at 3pm ET on a Monday was probably my first hint that I probably shouldn’t have gone to the post office today 🫥 – 3:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Monty Williams throwing flowers at the Knicks: “Julius is playing at an all-star level. Quickley’s like Jamal Crawford in so many ways, can just get it going. Grimes Is just a tough dude on both ends of the floor. He can guard, he can shoot.” – 2:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson starting for NYK today, team says. – 2:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks starters: Brunson, Quickley, Grimes, Randle and Robinson. – 2:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Last year, I felt like we won, but we didn’t learn. I love winning, but I think it’s a benefit to your program to continue to learn, and win. I think Chris understands that process better than most.”
Monty Williams on what Chris Paul brings during rough patches. #Suns pic.twitter.com/U0EQkZkhK0 – 2:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
First Suns game of 2023! Join us for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show:
https://t.co/LsnENHnm4j pic.twitter.com/e84A6HjYTq – 2:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) is available to play today against Phoenix after being sidelined since Christmas.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Brunson is available — which figured if they were sitting D-Rose. – 2:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson, who missed the last three games with a sore hip, is AVAILABLE to play for the Knicks today against the Suns, according to a source. – 2:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne, Mikal Bridges and Dario Saric pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/w4iQPZUati – 2:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat with 3 nat. TV games in next 9 days & ESPN is using lead analysts Jeff Van Gundy/Mark Jackson on both Wednesday’s 10 p.m. game at Lakers and Friday’s 10 p.m. game at Phoenix. Mike Breen calls the Lakers game, Mark Jones the Friday game… Reid/Crotty call both on Bally Sun. – 2:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Derrick Rose is out today vs PHX due to a knee contusion. – 2:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Derrick Rose (contused knee) is out
Still awaiting word on Brunson – 2:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau was asked today about Cam Reddish getting DNPs on nights when other out-of-rotation players get fourth-quarter minutes late in blowouts. “We just want him to stay ready. It’s a coach’s decision,” Thibodeau said. – 2:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Monty Williams says both Cam Payne and Landry Shamet will play today for Phoenix. Devin Booker and Cam Johnson remain out. – 1:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Brunson (hip) will warmup and a decision will be made, Coach Tom Thibodeau said. He’s listed as questionable. #Suns #Knicks – 1:18 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson will warm up and then the Knicks will see where he is for today’s matinee at MSG against the Suns. Brunson has been out since hurting his hip on Christmas Day. RJ Barrett (finger) and Obi Toppin (leg) remain out. – 1:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson is TBD today. Knicks will see where he is after he warms up, Tom Thibodeau says. – 1:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA odds per @betonline_ag
Nets 8/1
Knicks 150/1 pic.twitter.com/VoUuePpShe – 12:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Patrick Ewing. #Suns #Knicks pic.twitter.com/gLtqWLXoR1 – 12:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FYI: Latest #Suns #Knicks injury report. pic.twitter.com/Ow0NfB8MKa – 12:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“If you don’t have a sizable guy to guard him, he can bury you.”
The way Rui Hachimura has played over the last 5 games (21.4 ppg, 60% FG) reminds me of some really high praise Suns coach Monty Williams gave him last week. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:22 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Immanuel Quickley is just the second Knicks PG in the last 40 years to tally at least 25 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds in consecutive contests.
IQ is the first PG in franchise history with 25/7/5 and two or fewer turnovers in back-to-back games.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Businessman Avery Johnson Jr.’s connection with Kyler Murray, Devin Booker goes beyond sports #Suns #Cardinals azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:27 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s huge. Everybody’s seen how our season is going with injuries. It’s good we have two of our key guys come back and try to get a win.” Torrey Craig
#Suns Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (Achilles) set to return Monday at #Knicks azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:26 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: i made a few nba predictions for 2023…
🌶️ wemby + zion = apocalypse
🌶️🌶️ jokic wins 3rd mvp
🌶️🌶️🌶️ kawhi wins 3rd finals mvp
🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️the suns make a king-sized splash
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Cam Johnson will be joining the broadcast crew from Madison Square Garden on Suns Live Pregame this afternoon!
📺 Tune in at 12:30pm on @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/6pLrrBlYR0 – 9:50 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Tipping-off the new year in NYC!
🆚 @New York Knicks
🕐 1 PM | Pregame at 12:30 PM
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ
📻 ESPN 620 | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/CL0JClLdO0 – 9:07 AM
