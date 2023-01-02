Suns vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,438,470 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $7,587,235 per win
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN
