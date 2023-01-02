Suns vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,438,470 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $7,587,235 per win

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

