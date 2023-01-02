Wolves players frustrated with Rudy Gobert turnovers?

“They knew that Gobert had limitations,” Windhorst said. “They didn’t expect him to walk in and everything would be perfect. They knew it was going to take some time. But he has really frustrated the fans there and frustrated his teammates because earlier this season, he kept having turnovers. They would run plays, pick-and-rolls for him and the ball would go through his hands. I don’t have the number in front of me to tell you how many of those turnovers he had, but for the Wolves and their fans, it felt like 100. There was some frustration there and then his defense was good, but wasn’t game-changing like they thought.”
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves matching Kyle Anderson on Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert on Aaron Gordon. – 8:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray is NOT on the injury report for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, and Jordan McLaughlin are all OUT.
Expect the Wolves to start D’Lo, Austin Rivers, Ant, McDaniels, and Gobert. – 3:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight, Nikola Jokić extended his streak of shooting at least 50% from the field to 27 games.
There have only been 13 LONGER streaks in NBA history, the longest being by Rudy Gobert at 64 games.
Those other streaks featured 3,553 total shots attempted.
9 were three-pointers. – 12:57 AM
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27
Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2023 ! The journey continues 💫🙏🏽☀️ – 2:48 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert when asked what Chris Finch has been challenging the players to do during this rut the Wolves have been in… pic.twitter.com/BQSgws86Kp – 12:18 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert when asked where the spirit is at right now: “We’ve got 2 options; we can sit back and feel sorry for ourselves or we can just look ahead and understand that it’s still a long season and we’ve got a lot of time left if we keep that mindset of just keep getting better” – 12:15 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Wolves haven’t won a game with Rudy Gobert in the lineup since Dec. 9.
Complete disaster. pic.twitter.com/iBG24VNknL – 10:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Diallo blocks an Edwards lob attempt to Gobert. That was huge. – 10:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like the Pistons are trying to force the Wolves to feed Gobert. Diallo is guarding him and McGruder just got switched. Fouling him, obviously, is a good idea. – 9:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Three fouls on Gobert. DLo coming down to Earth a little. Pistons just need a starter or two to get hot. – 8:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert and Russell each pick up 2 fouls here in the early going. Finch letting them play through it. – 8:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Edwards, Gobert and Anderson are all available for Minnesota. – 7:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kevin Knox II was questionable with a right knee contusion, but he’s available tonight against the #Timberwolves.
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are available tonight against the #Pistons. – 7:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are all gametime decisions tonight – 6:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ Kevin Knox is questionable. Timberwolves have Gobert, Edwards and Anderson listed as questionable. – 2:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards (left hip contusion), Rudy Gobert (illness) and Kyle Anderson (back spasms) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Detroit. – 2:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Shots starting to fall for Milwaukee. And 19 offensive rebounds is just insane. (Think they don’t miss Gobert and KAT?) – 10:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Interesting how differently the Wolves five centers function as the roll man in pick and roll
Gobert: almost exclusively a lob threat
Towns: pop or catch and slash attack
Reid: screen slipper, finishes w/ finesse
Knight: straight force to rim
Garza: pop or slow roll into a hook – 9:11 PM
Dane Moore: Austin Rivers on where the fault for the underachieving this season falls: “Everyone has had an opinion. When Rudy was out, it was Rudy’s fault. And then when he came back, then it was this guy’s fault, and now it’s this guy’s fault. It’s nobody’s fault; it’s all of us.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 2, 2023
Dane Moore: Every conversation I’ve had with people in the Wolves org since the day the hired Tim Connelly is that they’re committed to a long-term vision with Rudy Gobert and Chris Finch. Which is to say, as I get many questions, that I’d be shocked if they make a big change any time soon. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 1, 2023
Dane Moore: When we asked Naz Reid postgame about the players meeting in the locker room after the game, he said they had a productive conversation. Talked to Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson as well — Rudy said they’re always talking after games and Kyle declined to go into details. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 1, 2023
