Zion WIlliamson suffers hamstring injury, does not return

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans game with right hamstring strain, does not return nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/02/zio… – 10:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson leaves injured…Now what for the Pelicans?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green didn’t provide much of an update on Zion’s hamstring injury.
Said the team will get some imaging done to determine how bad the strain was. – 9:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on Zion leaving late in the third with a hamstring strain: “That was extremely difficult. It was at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him. Hopefully, he’s OK. Tough loss for us.” – 9:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green had no update on Zion Williamson’s hamstring postgame but did say they would get some imaging done and hopefully Z would be fine. – 9:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum deposit 26 pts apiece for #Pelicans, but Williamson exits with hamstring strain in third quarter. 76ers expand one-possession lead in fourth period to secure 120-111 home victory. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/B18OKJg6xE pic.twitter.com/9UKJkbWems – 9:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
What a disappointing Monday night. Pelicans not only lose 120-111 to the 76ers, Zion Williamson left the game at the end of the third quarter with a strained right hamstring.
Brandon Ingram should be back any game now, but who knows when we’ll see Z and BI together again. – 9:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
Embiid scored 42 points. Thankfully, it’s the last time the Pels have to see him in the regular season.
Zion with 26-6-7 in 28 minutes. Left the game at the end of the third quarter with a hamstring strain.
New Orleans 7-10 on the road. – 9:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Sixers 120, Pelicans 111
Williamson 26 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assts
McCollum 26 pts, 6 assts
Valanciunas 12 pts, 12 rebs
Embiid scores 42 to take down the Pels, but the big story is Zion leaving this game with a right hamstring strain in the 4th. Still unclear how severe it was – 9:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Sixers 120, Pelicans 111
– Zion: 26p, 7a, 6r, 10/12 FG (DNP 4Q – right hamstring strain)
– CJ: 24p, 6a
– JV: 12p, 12r, 3b
– Jax and Naji: 10p each
Pels: 50.0 FG%, 11/29 3P, 14/18 FT
Sixers: 47.7 FG%, 15/35 3P, 23/28 FT
– Embiid: 42p, 11r – 9:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 120, Pelicans 111. Nice bounce-back win for the Sixers after how Friday’s game in NO went. Embiid with 42-11-5. Harden (27 and 8) and Melton (11 and 4) with clutch shots down the stretch. Pelicans clearly missed Zion (26 pts) late.
Up next: Wednesday vs. Indiana – 9:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans still showing tons of fight and making this one close despite no Zion – 9:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Right hamstring strain for Zion and he won’t return. My rule of thumb is if a player has to leave a game with a muscle injury during the regular season it’s at least a 2-week injury. – 9:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Break for the Sixers: Zion Williamson (hamstring strain) is out for the rest of the game. Sixers lead 101-94 with about 6 to play. – 9:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Right hamstring strain for Zion, per Pelicans. He’s out for the rest of New Orleans game against Philadelphia. – 9:03 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will not return to game at Philadelphia – 9:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Zion Williamson is out for the rest of the game (right hamstring strain) – 9:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will not return to tonight’s game against Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will not return to tonight’s game – 9:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion will not return. Pelicans calling it a right hamstring strain. Subbed out with 24.1 seconds left in the third. – 9:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Zion Williamson strained his right hamstring and will not return tonight. – 9:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans say Zion Williamson has suffered a right hamstring strain and is out for remainder of game vs. 76ers. – 9:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really feeling Brandon Ingram’s absence for the Pelicans right now, especially if Zion isn’t able to return tonight. Pels just need a guy who can get an easy bucket. – 8:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Zion Williamson is going to the New Orleans’ locker room. Unknown if he’ll return to this one. – 8:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Looked like Zion came up limping at the end of the third quarter. Pulled up before he handed the ball off. Immediately checked out after the JV foul and he’s not on the Pels bench to start the 4th. – 8:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
84-81 Sixers after three quarters.
Maxey (understandably) looks super rusty. Zion has been excellent but appeared to have some sort of injury at the end of the third. Embiid with a business-like 33, but the Sixers are about to play their second-half stint with him on the bench. – 8:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Sixers 84, Pelicans 81
Williamson 26 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assts
McCollum 16 pts, 4 assts
Hernangomez 9 pts, 8 rebs
Embiid 33 pts, 9 rebs – 8:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Zion Williamson looked to be injured toward the end of that 3rd quarter. He was grimacing before being taken out of the game. The Pelicans star has been terrific with 26 points on 10/12 shooting with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Philly carries an 84-81 lead into the 4th. #Sixers – 8:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion scored 10 points in the third. He’s 10 of 12 from the field. Good minutes from The Knife again. Pels trail by 3 going into the fourth. – 8:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 84, Pelicans 81 at the end of the third. Embiid up to 33-9-4. Harden with 16 and 5. Zion flirting with a triple-double, with 26 (on 10-of-12 from the floor), 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Pelicans have a 42-30 edge in points in the paint. – 8:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker is going to need a couple beers and an ice bath after this game for the beating he’s taking trying to slow Zion down. – 8:38 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Loving the way Zion is bringing out that pull-up mid-range shot from about 12 feet on a regular basis lately. He’s got defenders backing up so that comes in handy – 8:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion had 12 points in the 2nd Q and he’s already got 8 of the Pels’ first 12 points to start the 3rd Q.
Foul trouble on Harden, Embiid and Tucker has opened up the lane for him. – 8:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
24 points for Zion Williamson on 9-11 shooting and 6-8 from the line. Has made a bunch of tough floaters in transition. Harden giving him a straight-line drive with his left hand was not one of then.
Good game brewing here. – 8:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Zion is Zion-ing. Another crafty finish gives him 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting and gets the Pelicans within 68-64 about midway through the third. – 8:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Sixers 57, Pelicans 52
Williamson 16 pts (5-7 FG)
McCollum 12 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts, 5 rebs
Pels recovered pretty well after falling behind by 15. They’ve gotta get the turnovers (11) under control. Also gotta attack Embiid and Tucker. Both have 3 fouls. – 8:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans were down by as many as 15, but they trail by 5 at halftime. Zion has 16 points. CJ has 12. Embiid has 18 and also 3 fouls. – 8:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans 52, 76ers 57 at halftime.
Zion Williamson scores 10 of the team’s final 15 points of the first half (CJ McCollum had the other 5) to cut the deficit to just 5. (Could have been 3 had Herb and Z connected successfully on a fastbreak.) – 8:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Sixers 57, Pelicans 52
– Zion: 16p, 3r, 2a, 5/7 FG, 6/8 FT
– CJ: 12p, 3a, 3/5 3P
– JV: 8p, 5r, 3b
Pels: 11 TOs into 16p for PHI
Sixers: 9 TOs into 9p for NOP
Pels: 45.2 FG%, 7/14 3P, 7/10 FT
Sixers: 45.2 FG%, 8/18 3P, 11/12 FT
Tucker, Embiid, Harden: 3 fouls each – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rusty first half for Maxey. He’s 2-of-7 from the floor, and on the last two possessions had a bad pass that should have led to a Zion alley-oop and an offensive foul. – 8:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Embiid picks up his third foul. Pels immediately go to a 4-5 PnR. Zion bucket. Love that call. – 8:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Challenge unsuccessful. I thought Harden beat Zion to his spot and got flattened, but what do I know. – 7:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I don’t know why any team would defend Zion traditionally. If he beats you making wide-open 3s, so be it. Why not just play off and double on the drive? – 7:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Sixers 33, Pelicans 25
McCollum 7 pts, 3 assts
Hayes 5 pts
Williamson 4 pts (1-1 FG), 3 TOs
Embiid 13 pts (4-5 FG), 6 rebs
Philly scored 15 points off 7 Pelicans turnovers. – 7:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Fresh off a career-high 9 turnovers in Saturday’s loss to Memphis, Zion Williamson already has two turnovers in the first few minutes of tonight’s game.
Both turnovers turned into 3s for Philly on the other end. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
P.J. Tucker starting on Zion again…and he gets right to the bucket for the layup. – 7:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Joel Embiid, who was listed as questionable, will play. – 6:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: i made a few nba predictions for 2023…
🌶️ wemby + zion = apocalypse
🌶️🌶️ jokic wins 3rd mvp
🌶️🌶️🌶️ kawhi wins 3rd finals mvp
🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️the suns make a king-sized splash
more! theringer.com/nba/2023/1/2/2… – 10:10 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans had their ugliest offensive performance of the season Saturday. They shot 35% from the field. Zion had 9 turnovers. Memphis slowed him using a similar strategy Milwaukee employed a few weeks ago. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:08 AM
Will Guillory: CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson are also the first Pelicans teammates in franchise history to go for 40+ points in back-to-back games. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / December 31, 2022
“I want to win. I can’t just sit here and always say that I want to win. I’ve got to show it,” Williamson said. “It was just one of those things where my coach and my teammates were like, ‘Hey, go to work.’ They trusted what I would do with the basketball.” -via The Athletic / December 29, 2022
