Bol Bol enters health and safety protocols

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Bol Bol placed in league’s health and safety protocols orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…12:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic center Bol Bol has been placed in the health and safety protocol. – 12:12 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic’s Bol Bol has entered health and safety protocols. – 12:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, per league source. – 12:10 PM

Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris served their suspensions Friday, leaving Markelle Fultz, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Terrence Ross, Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner as the eight available players. “I won’t say it’s easy,” Mosley said about the temporary roster limitations. “Obviously, guys playing different positions, different spots. We talked about guys having the next-man-up mentality. For the most part, these guys battled. They competed. Being undermanned definitely takes it toll at some point.” -via Orlando Sentinel / December 31, 2022

