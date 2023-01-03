Bol Bol enters health and safety protocols

Khobi Price: Bol Bol has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, per league source.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Bol Bol placed in league’s health and safety protocols orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 12:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic center Bol Bol has been placed in the health and safety protocol. – 12:12 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic’s Bol Bol has entered health and safety protocols. – 12:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, per league source. – 12:10 PM
Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris served their suspensions Friday, leaving Markelle Fultz, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Terrence Ross, Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner as the eight available players. “I won’t say it’s easy,” Mosley said about the temporary roster limitations. “Obviously, guys playing different positions, different spots. We talked about guys having the next-man-up mentality. For the most part, these guys battled. They competed. Being undermanned definitely takes it toll at some point.” -via Orlando Sentinel / December 31, 2022
Cody Taylor: The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Mo Wagner tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. He said the plan is to eventually get Wendell back in the starting lineup, but he will still be on a minute restriction tonight. -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / December 27, 2022
Bol Bol claims he has always been able to do all this. Now, he just gets a chance to do it, over and over again, bending preconceived notions of what can be done at that size. “Yeah, I had all of this,” he told The Athletic. “It’s just I haven’t really been able to show it because I’ve been on the bench for the last couple of years. Now that they’ve given me the opportunity, I’ve just been trying to get better each game and I think it’s been showing.” -via The Athletic / December 16, 2022
