Celtics 54, Thunder 74: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (26-11) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-21) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 3, 2023

Boston Celtics 54, Oklahoma City Thunder 74 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

All 17 of Isaiah Joe’s points came in the second quarter. His career high is 23, which came in the SGA-less Grizzlies game a couple of weeks ago. – All 17 of Isaiah Joe’s points came in the second quarter. His career high is 23, which came in the SGA-less Grizzlies game a couple of weeks ago. – 9:13 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

I enjoyed Malcolm Brogdon dribbling like my son’s kindergarten team for a moment. 9:11 PM I enjoyed Malcolm Brogdon dribbling like my son’s kindergarten team for a moment. pic.twitter.com/M5k0C02Gtz

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Joe has 17 at the half, career-high is 23 set this year. OKC leads 74-54 at the break against the Championship contending Celtics without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski, Chet Holmgren, and Ousmane Dieng. – Isaiah Joe has 17 at the half, career-high is 23 set this year. OKC leads 74-54 at the break against the Championship contending Celtics without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski, Chet Holmgren, and Ousmane Dieng. – 9:11 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Giving up 74 in the first half of this game is absolutely embarrassing. The effort OKC is giving is incredible. The Celtics spent more time looking at the back of OKC jerseys in the 2nd quarter than the front of them – Giving up 74 in the first half of this game is absolutely embarrassing. The effort OKC is giving is incredible. The Celtics spent more time looking at the back of OKC jerseys in the 2nd quarter than the front of them – 9:11 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

3 point shooting at the half

Celtics starters: 1-11

Thunder fan $20,000 halfcourt shooter: 1-1 – 3 point shooting at the halfCeltics starters: 1-11Thunder fan $20,000 halfcourt shooter: 1-1 – 9:11 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Oklahoma City — without SGA — takes a 74-54 lead into the locker room over Boston at halftime. Thunder shooting 57% from the floor and has 38 points in the paint – Oklahoma City — without SGA — takes a 74-54 lead into the locker room over Boston at halftime. Thunder shooting 57% from the floor and has 38 points in the paint – 9:11 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Thunder without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just scored 38 points in the paint against the Celtics in the first half. They’re on pace for the most points in the paint by a Boston opponent this season. (The Lakers scored 68 in an overtime game.) – The Thunder without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just scored 38 points in the paint against the Celtics in the first half. They’re on pace for the most points in the paint by a Boston opponent this season. (The Lakers scored 68 in an overtime game.) – 9:10 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Just like everyone thought, Celtics vs Thunder without SGA is a 20 point game at the half. – Just like everyone thought, Celtics vs Thunder without SGA is a 20 point game at the half. – 9:10 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Thunder 74, Celtics 54

Joe – 17 points

JDub – 10 points, 4 assists

Dort – 11 points

Mann – 9 points

Brown – 17 points

Tatum – 11 points – HALF: Thunder 74, Celtics 54Joe – 17 pointsJDub – 10 points, 4 assistsDort – 11 pointsMann – 9 pointsBrown – 17 pointsTatum – 11 points – 9:10 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder had a 21-point halftime lead (season-high) against the Grizzlies a couple of weeks ago.

The Thunder leads the Celtics by 20 at halftime tonight.

No SGA in either game. Sometimes things don’t make sense. – The Thunder had a 21-point halftime lead (season-high) against the Grizzlies a couple of weeks ago.The Thunder leads the Celtics by 20 at halftime tonight.No SGA in either game. Sometimes things don’t make sense. – 9:10 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

22 point game on a 3 point miss, rebound, OKC runout for 2. 22 point game on a 3 point miss, rebound, OKC runout for 2. #Thunder score 74 in 1st half. 40-18 2Q. C’s 4/17 from 3. – 9:10 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Good decision by Brogdon finding a trailer. I don’t know what’s going on with him at the basket though. – Good decision by Brogdon finding a trailer. I don’t know what’s going on with him at the basket though. – 9:07 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Marcus Smart called for a technical foul – Marcus Smart called for a technical foul – 9:05 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

someone might need to trick the Celtics into thinking it’s still 2022 or something – someone might need to trick the Celtics into thinking it’s still 2022 or something – 9:05 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

This isn’t the hottest cup of Joe in the building tonight. Isaiah Joe is red hot shooting the ball. OKC is up 20. 9:04 PM This isn’t the hottest cup of Joe in the building tonight. Isaiah Joe is red hot shooting the ball. OKC is up 20. pic.twitter.com/NOZdvv6d9w

Royce Young @royceyoung

There is nothing I believe in more than every Isaiah Joe shot going in. – There is nothing I believe in more than every Isaiah Joe shot going in. – 9:03 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Celtics really present for three half-court fan shots this season? Road fans taking one during future C’s game gotta be feeling good – Celtics really present for three half-court fan shots this season? Road fans taking one during future C’s game gotta be feeling good – 9:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Joe with a transition three! Almost got as big of an ovation as Johnny! OKC up 65-47 – Isaiah Joe with a transition three! Almost got as big of an ovation as Johnny! OKC up 65-47 – 9:02 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Zai attacks the lane to find KRich alone in the corner 🎯 9:02 PM Zai attacks the lane to find KRich alone in the corner 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0FX4UdnpsF

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

This is the kind of moment where I’d like to see Marcus Smart get the team into gear – This is the kind of moment where I’d like to see Marcus Smart get the team into gear – 9:01 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Brogdon setting a screen on Tatum there while playing defense kind of sums it up for Celtics this quarter. – Brogdon setting a screen on Tatum there while playing defense kind of sums it up for Celtics this quarter. – 9:00 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Oh man. Tatum and Brogdon fall over each other guarding Jalen Williams.

Oh man. Tatum and Brogdon fall over each other guarding Jalen Williams. #Thunder up 15 and on their way to 70 – 9:00 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Miserable 2Q for the Miserable 2Q for the #Celtics . They look like they don’t want to be here or assumed OKC would fold once SGA was scratched. – 9:00 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

OKC leads Boston 62-47 with 3:12 left in the second quarter.

OKC also had a 15-point first half lead in Boston on Nov. 14. – OKC leads Boston 62-47 with 3:12 left in the second quarter.OKC also had a 15-point first half lead in Boston on Nov. 14. – 8:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart looks like he cares. Al Horford looks like he cares. The rest of the Celtics look like they are mentally in Dallas already. – Marcus Smart looks like he cares. Al Horford looks like he cares. The rest of the Celtics look like they are mentally in Dallas already. – 8:59 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Me to Tre Mann this game

pic.twitter.com/J25fc1opnk – 8:53 PM Me to Tre Mann this game

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Poor shooting + no TimeLord doesn’t help, but the Celtics are beating themselves tonight – Poor shooting + no TimeLord doesn’t help, but the Celtics are beating themselves tonight – 8:52 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

The Celtics need to start drinking coffee at the first quarter break because they keep falling apart in second quarters in head-shaking ways – The Celtics need to start drinking coffee at the first quarter break because they keep falling apart in second quarters in head-shaking ways – 8:52 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Credit to OKC, still a lot of game left, but without so many key contributors and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they have brought the first punch to the Celtics. They are up 13. – Credit to OKC, still a lot of game left, but without so many key contributors and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they have brought the first punch to the Celtics. They are up 13. – 8:52 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

it is the Isaiah Joe heat check game. – it is the Isaiah Joe heat check game. – 8:49 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

4/13 start from 3. Just haven’t had that shot going early in games lately. 4/13 start from 3. Just haven’t had that shot going early in games lately. #Celtics did a good job getting away from them vs. Denver to other shots. – 8:46 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jaylin Williams turning his body to bump Joe’s defender before getting the ball inside to him on the give and go gave Joe the look to make it at the rim. Best minutes of Jaylin Williams NBA career. – Jaylin Williams turning his body to bump Joe’s defender before getting the ball inside to him on the give and go gave Joe the look to make it at the rim. Best minutes of Jaylin Williams NBA career. – 8:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I don’t even understand what the hell Boston is doing on some of these turnovers. – I don’t even understand what the hell Boston is doing on some of these turnovers. – 8:45 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jalen Williams steals the ball and has an open fast break with Lu Dort running right beside him.

JDub’s instinct was to pass it to Dort for the easy slam but Dort gave him the “you got this” look. JDub smiles mid-break and dunks it. – Jalen Williams steals the ball and has an open fast break with Lu Dort running right beside him.JDub’s instinct was to pass it to Dort for the easy slam but Dort gave him the “you got this” look. JDub smiles mid-break and dunks it. – 8:45 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Joe with seven points in seven minutes off the bench. – Isaiah Joe with seven points in seven minutes off the bench. – 8:45 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Miss or turnover, you have to get back against OKC and find a man. they put a lot of pressure on defenses and get some easy points out of it – Miss or turnover, you have to get back against OKC and find a man. they put a lot of pressure on defenses and get some easy points out of it – 8:44 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Joe might have just hit the best shot of his NBA career. HE is on a personal 5-0 run. – Isaiah Joe might have just hit the best shot of his NBA career. HE is on a personal 5-0 run. – 8:43 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Pretty pass from Jaylin Williams to Jalen Williams for a layup. – Pretty pass from Jaylin Williams to Jalen Williams for a layup. – 8:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Thunder run a lot of good stuff. Mark Daigneault can really coach. – The Thunder run a lot of good stuff. Mark Daigneault can really coach. – 8:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jaylin Williams just made an unreal pass to Jalen Williams down low. That is the high post playmaking Jaylin has shown at the G-League. – Jaylin Williams just made an unreal pass to Jalen Williams down low. That is the high post playmaking Jaylin has shown at the G-League. – 8:41 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Some nice Jaylin Williams to Jalen Williams action – Some nice Jaylin Williams to Jalen Williams action – 8:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Thunder lead 34-33 after one

Brown – 10 points

Tatum – 9 points

Smart – 6 points

Celtics – 52% FGs

Celtics – 3-10 3Ps

Celtics – 4 TOs

Wiggins – 8 points

Dort – 7 points

Mann – 7 points

Giddey – 7 points

Thunder – 50% FGs

Thunder – 3-10 3Ps

Thunder – 2 TOs – Thunder lead 34-33 after oneBrown – 10 pointsTatum – 9 pointsSmart – 6 pointsCeltics – 52% FGsCeltics – 3-10 3PsCeltics – 4 TOsWiggins – 8 pointsDort – 7 pointsMann – 7 pointsGiddey – 7 pointsThunder – 50% FGsThunder – 3-10 3PsThunder – 2 TOs – 8:40 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Darius Bazley cuts back door and immediately gets a slam…OKC up 34-33 at the end of one. – Darius Bazley cuts back door and immediately gets a slam…OKC up 34-33 at the end of one. – 8:39 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Thunder 34, Celtics 33

Wiggins – 8 points

Dort – 7 points

Mann – 7 points

Brown – 10 points

Tatum – 9 points – End of 1Q: Thunder 34, Celtics 33Wiggins – 8 pointsDort – 7 pointsMann – 7 pointsBrown – 10 pointsTatum – 9 points – 8:39 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Something about playing the Celtics at Paycom brings the best out of Tre Mann – Something about playing the Celtics at Paycom brings the best out of Tre Mann – 8:36 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann absolutely loves playing the Celtics in the Paycom Center. Deep Three. – Tre Mann absolutely loves playing the Celtics in the Paycom Center. Deep Three. – 8:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics clearly thought just showing up at the arena was enough tonight. Not gonna work against a scrappy Thunder team, even without SGA. – Celtics clearly thought just showing up at the arena was enough tonight. Not gonna work against a scrappy Thunder team, even without SGA. – 8:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault is back to his winning ways, he won his coaches challenge. Thunder ball – Mark Daigneault is back to his winning ways, he won his coaches challenge. Thunder ball – 8:32 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brogdon caught a break getting fouled there, but Brogdon caught a break getting fouled there, but #Thunder will likely erase it with a rare 1Q challenge. He has struggled around the rim for much of this season. – 8:30 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

This was an obvious trap game but the Celtics need to be better than that – This was an obvious trap game but the Celtics need to be better than that – 8:29 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Tre Mann picked Sam Hauser’s pocket then finished the other way with a dunk. Big-time play. – Tre Mann picked Sam Hauser’s pocket then finished the other way with a dunk. Big-time play. – 8:29 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann’s rim improvement has been really fun. It is all coming back for him, just needs to catch fire from three. Even played great defense there to set up the slam. – Tre Mann’s rim improvement has been really fun. It is all coming back for him, just needs to catch fire from three. Even played great defense there to set up the slam. – 8:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

On a team that has four point guards, why the hall is Sam Hauser bringing the ball up? – On a team that has four point guards, why the hall is Sam Hauser bringing the ball up? – 8:29 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tre Mann steals the ball and then one-hand slams it on the other end – Tre Mann steals the ball and then one-hand slams it on the other end – 8:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics are missing shots, which tends to carry over and lead to bad defense.

But tonight the bad defense started right from the jump. – Celtics are missing shots, which tends to carry over and lead to bad defense.But tonight the bad defense started right from the jump. – 8:27 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

This is the kind of shot (a) the Celtics get every night from teams trying to prove themselves & (b) from a team full of guys getting an opportunity. OKC is playing fast & aggressive. Boston is missing shots. – This is the kind of shot (a) the Celtics get every night from teams trying to prove themselves & (b) from a team full of guys getting an opportunity. OKC is playing fast & aggressive. Boston is missing shots. – 8:27 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

“They are getting good looks”: An oral history story of the December/January Celtics. – “They are getting good looks”: An oral history story of the December/January Celtics. – 8:27 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is up 27-20 early on the team with the best record in the league.

Great start from Dort, Giddey, Wiggins and Kenrich. – OKC, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is up 27-20 early on the team with the best record in the league.Great start from Dort, Giddey, Wiggins and Kenrich. – 8:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey just hit a pull up elbow jumper, he has a lot of confidence tonight. OKC is playing inspiring, not perfect, basketball but without a ton of key pieces and their best player they are up seven on the Championship contending Celtics. – Josh Giddey just hit a pull up elbow jumper, he has a lot of confidence tonight. OKC is playing inspiring, not perfect, basketball but without a ton of key pieces and their best player they are up seven on the Championship contending Celtics. – 8:26 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

A Josh Giddey jumper gives OKC the 27-20 lead with 3:48 left in 1Q

BOS calls timeout – A Josh Giddey jumper gives OKC the 27-20 lead with 3:48 left in 1QBOS calls timeout – 8:26 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

The Green Kornet set to check in with Rob Williams out. 8:25 PM The Green Kornet set to check in with Rob Williams out. pic.twitter.com/HTtIeiqcw9

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey just froze the defense with that drive, half spin through the lane, kick out to the three point line. Cash. OKC up 20-18. – Josh Giddey just froze the defense with that drive, half spin through the lane, kick out to the three point line. Cash. OKC up 20-18. – 8:24 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

first quarter Jaylen Brown might deserve the MVP lol – first quarter Jaylen Brown might deserve the MVP lol – 8:22 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tre Mann first Thunder player to sub in – Tre Mann first Thunder player to sub in – 8:22 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Jaylen Brown is such a complete player. So few weaknesses to his game. Just a phenomenal athlete, too. Off to another strong start in OKC. – Jaylen Brown is such a complete player. So few weaknesses to his game. Just a phenomenal athlete, too. Off to another strong start in OKC. – 8:19 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Thunder are tied with the Celtics at the 6:44 mark, Kenrich Williams has four points and as many rebounds with a steal. – The Thunder are tied with the Celtics at the 6:44 mark, Kenrich Williams has four points and as many rebounds with a steal. – 8:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

A lot of layups for OKC and four offensive rebounds.

Boston needs to pick up their energy on defense in a big way. – A lot of layups for OKC and four offensive rebounds.Boston needs to pick up their energy on defense in a big way. – 8:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics defense has been awful to open this game. OKC is driving to the rim at will. – Celtics defense has been awful to open this game. OKC is driving to the rim at will. – 8:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Celtics are missing a lot of open corner threes to start this one. Already three misses in the left corner all on good looks. OKC is hanging in early with Boston. – Celtics are missing a lot of open corner threes to start this one. Already three misses in the left corner all on good looks. OKC is hanging in early with Boston. – 8:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Kenrich Williams just created a third chance down low, handling this center role pretty scrappy tonight. – Kenrich Williams just created a third chance down low, handling this center role pretty scrappy tonight. – 8:15 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Pregame prayer at tonight’s Celtics vs. Thunder game mentions Bills S Damar Hamlin – Pregame prayer at tonight’s Celtics vs. Thunder game mentions Bills S Damar Hamlin – 8:04 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝Just compete. Getting back to what we were doing.❞

@NickAGallo spoke to @JdubPSCEO to lay out the keys for tonight’s match up. 7:42 PM ❝Just compete. Getting back to what we were doing.❞@NickAGallo spoke to @JdubPSCEO to lay out the keys for tonight’s match up. pic.twitter.com/HjdqJ0pGRi

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Marcus Smart on his exchange with WVU guard Erik Stevenson at the WVU-OSU game: “He hit his third three and was talking to me the whole time telling me that it was over for OSU. He grabbed his private parts in front of the ref and I was like, ‘dude you can’t do that.’” 7:37 PM Marcus Smart on his exchange with WVU guard Erik Stevenson at the WVU-OSU game: “He hit his third three and was talking to me the whole time telling me that it was over for OSU. He grabbed his private parts in front of the ref and I was like, ‘dude you can’t do that.’” #Celtics

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Thunder starters:

Kenrich Williams

Aaron Wiggins

Jalen Williams

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey – Celtics starters tonight:Al HorfordJayson TatumJaylen BrownDerrick WhiteMarcus SmartThunder starters:Kenrich WilliamsAaron WigginsJalen WilliamsLu DortJosh Giddey – 7:35 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics @ OKC – January 3, 2023 – Starters

Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford

OKC – Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams

OUT – Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari. OKC – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Robinson-Earl, Pokusevski, Holmgren 7:33 PM Celtics @ OKC – January 3, 2023 – StartersBoston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, HorfordOKC – Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams, Kenrich WilliamsOUT – Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari. OKC – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Robinson-Earl, Pokusevski, Holmgren pic.twitter.com/EiwUvikNJc

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Not only is OKC 6-0 when Aaron Wiggins starts, but it’s also 3-0 on Tuesdays.

Aaron Wiggins starting on a Tuesday seems like the perfect combo … but without SGA against the Celtics?

Big test for the Thunder and these random numbers. – Not only is OKC 6-0 when Aaron Wiggins starts, but it’s also 3-0 on Tuesdays.Aaron Wiggins starting on a Tuesday seems like the perfect combo … but without SGA against the Celtics?Big test for the Thunder and these random numbers. – 7:28 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder starter:

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Aaron Wiggins

Kenrich Williams

I wrote about why the Thunder are unbeaten with Wiggins as a starter, a streak that could end tonight:

Thunder starter:Josh GiddeyLu DortJalen WilliamsAaron WigginsKenrich WilliamsI wrote about why the Thunder are unbeaten with Wiggins as a starter, a streak that could end tonight: thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/26/thu … – 7:19 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder starter:

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Aaron Wiggins

Kenrich Williams

I write about why the Thunder are unbeaten with Wiggins as a starter, a streak that could end tonight:

thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/26/thu… – 7:19 PM Thunder starter:Josh GiddeyLu DortJalen WilliamsAaron WigginsKenrich WilliamsI write about why the Thunder are unbeaten with Wiggins as a starter, a streak that could end tonight:

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters vs. Celtics

– Josh Giddey

– Lu Dort

– Jalen Williams

– Aaron Wiggins

– Kenrich Williams – Thunder starters vs. Celtics– Josh Giddey– Lu Dort– Jalen Williams– Aaron Wiggins– Kenrich Williams – 7:14 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jaylen Brown is pretty popular too

pic.twitter.com/siPOPwNa5e – 7:05 PM Jaylen Brown is pretty popular too

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jayson Tatum is a popular fella in OKC

pic.twitter.com/qjReiGi9Lh – 7:02 PM Jayson Tatum is a popular fella in OKC

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

It is ~ 3/4 Celtics fans right now a little over an hour before tip lol – It is ~ 3/4 Celtics fans right now a little over an hour before tip lol – 6:58 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lots of green in OKC to watch Tatum and Brown warm up. 6:52 PM Lots of green in OKC to watch Tatum and Brown warm up. pic.twitter.com/vqDgcQPGwI

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

A ton of Celtics fans here, including a duo sporting Duke and Celtics Jayson Tatum jerseys 6:40 PM A ton of Celtics fans here, including a duo sporting Duke and Celtics Jayson Tatum jerseys pic.twitter.com/4GnzdSh16U

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Decent amount of Celtics fans at Paycom today 6:40 PM Decent amount of Celtics fans at Paycom today pic.twitter.com/K547a4tLk1

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum getting ready in Oklahoma City. 6:35 PM Celtics Star Jayson Tatum getting ready in Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/KGzD5yX3j7

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT for tonight’s game against the Celtics. SGA is dealing with a non-COVID illness. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT for tonight’s game against the Celtics. SGA is dealing with a non-COVID illness. – 6:34 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Joe Mazzulla said nothing happened with Robert Williams. Didn’t have any setbacks or anything. They just want to manage his injury and will continue to do it over the season. – Joe Mazzulla said nothing happened with Robert Williams. Didn’t have any setbacks or anything. They just want to manage his injury and will continue to do it over the season. – 6:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The hometown hero. Blake Griffin warming up for the Celtics. 6:32 PM The hometown hero. Blake Griffin warming up for the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/TdFIUhGLRu

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Rob Williams is out with knee management. He hasn’t complained of any issues since returning, but Rob Williams is out with knee management. He hasn’t complained of any issues since returning, but #Celtics have played him limited mins per medical staff. Rob has said he doesn’t want to come out when he’s asked. Bigger picture approach. The bench role, though, is Joe’s decision. – 6:30 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said they’re ‘working through it’ when it comes to whether or not SGA travels with the Thunder to Orlando for their game tomorrow vs. the Magic – Mark Daigneault said they’re ‘working through it’ when it comes to whether or not SGA travels with the Thunder to Orlando for their game tomorrow vs. the Magic – 6:27 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on Andre Roberson’s recent presence with the Thunder: “He’s a fan favorite inside of our organization… He’s just a really good spirit and great guy… We’re happy he’s got a home here in OKC.” – Mark Daigneault on Andre Roberson’s recent presence with the Thunder: “He’s a fan favorite inside of our organization… He’s just a really good spirit and great guy… We’re happy he’s got a home here in OKC.” – 6:25 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on what makes Josh Giddey a great rebounding guard: “Nose for the ball. He’s pretty tough and fearless there.” – Mark Daigneault on what makes Josh Giddey a great rebounding guard: “Nose for the ball. He’s pretty tough and fearless there.” – 6:23 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight vs Boston due to a non-Covid illness.

OKC has a back to back vs Orlando tomorrow.

Expect a lot of Giddey, JDub, Mann and Dort tonight. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight vs Boston due to a non-Covid illness.OKC has a back to back vs Orlando tomorrow.Expect a lot of Giddey, JDub, Mann and Dort tonight. – 6:23 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

SGA (non-COVID illness) is out tonight against Boston – SGA (non-COVID illness) is out tonight against Boston – 6:20 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, Mark Daigneault said.

SGA didn’t feel good after going through shootaround this morning. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, Mark Daigneault said.SGA didn’t feel good after going through shootaround this morning. – 6:20 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

SGA is OUT tonight with a non COVID illness #Thunder – 6:20 PM SGA is OUT tonight with a non COVID illness #Celtics

Jay King @ByJayKing

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play tonight. He has a non-COVID illness. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play tonight. He has a non-COVID illness. – 6:20 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is NOT going to play tonight. He has a non-covid illness after shoot around. – Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is NOT going to play tonight. He has a non-covid illness after shoot around. – 6:20 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said SGA will not play tonight due to a non-COVID illness – Mark Daigneault said SGA will not play tonight due to a non-COVID illness – 6:20 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Celtics announced Robert Williams will miss tonight’s game due to injury management. – The Celtics announced Robert Williams will miss tonight’s game due to injury management. – 6:17 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Boston Celtics announce Robert Williams is out tonight due to left knee injury management – Boston Celtics announce Robert Williams is out tonight due to left knee injury management – 6:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Robert Williams has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at OKC. Injury management for Williams’ knee. – Robert Williams has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at OKC. Injury management for Williams’ knee. – 6:04 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

No Robert Williams for the Celtics tonight as part of his injury management – No Robert Williams for the Celtics tonight as part of his injury management – 6:04 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Al Horford says it’s all about staying connected defensively tonight in OKC. 6:02 PM Al Horford says it’s all about staying connected defensively tonight in OKC. pic.twitter.com/YXKr46L9aQ

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jalen Williams on being nominated for December Rookie of the Month: “It’s good. I actually didn’t know that… Congrats to Keegan (Murray), he’s cool.” – Jalen Williams on being nominated for December Rookie of the Month: “It’s good. I actually didn’t know that… Congrats to Keegan (Murray), he’s cool.” – 5:40 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jalen Williams said it’ll be fun to matchup against the Celtics tonight and that it’s a learning opportunity to play against high end NBA talent – Jalen Williams said it’ll be fun to matchup against the Celtics tonight and that it’s a learning opportunity to play against high end NBA talent – 5:38 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of 8 nominees for Western Conference Player of the Month.

Jalen Williams was one of 5 nominees for Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

SGA and JDub have been nominees for these awards both months of the season (Williams won the first one). – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of 8 nominees for Western Conference Player of the Month.Jalen Williams was one of 5 nominees for Western Conference Rookie of the Month.SGA and JDub have been nominees for these awards both months of the season (Williams won the first one). – 5:13 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Keegan Murray deservedly won Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December…

…but Jalen Williams was nominated and was a strong contender to repeat.

Murray

12.7 PTS

3.5 RBD

.6 AST

46% FG

46.4% 3PT

61 TS%

JDub

12.3 PTS

4.2 RBD

2.7 AST

50.4% FG

31.6% 3PT

57.2 TS% – Keegan Murray deservedly won Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December……but Jalen Williams was nominated and was a strong contender to repeat.Murray12.7 PTS3.5 RBD.6 AST46% FG46.4% 3PT61 TS%JDub12.3 PTS4.2 RBD2.7 AST50.4% FG31.6% 3PT57.2 TS% – 5:03 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Thunder: Eight players are listed as out, with four being because of suspensions stemming from the altercation with the Pistons last week.

Last game of suspensions. Franz Wagner and Bol Bol are set to miss their first games. 4:38 PM Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Thunder: Eight players are listed as out, with four being because of suspensions stemming from the altercation with the Pistons last week.Last game of suspensions. Franz Wagner and Bol Bol are set to miss their first games. pic.twitter.com/CAbqWPZ4De

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Per Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages a league-leading 24.4 drives per game and 15.3 points in the paint per game, which leads all guards and ranks seventh among all players – Per Thunder:Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages a league-leading 24.4 drives per game and 15.3 points in the paint per game, which leads all guards and ranks seventh among all players – 4:21 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Story on Andre Roberson practicing with the OKC Blue, quotes from head coach Kameron Woods:

thunderousintentions.com/2023/01/03/and… – 4:21 PM Story on Andre Roberson practicing with the OKC Blue, quotes from head coach Kameron Woods:

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.

10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.

Ayton is 104th. pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM #Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC Thunder/OKC Blue news today:

1. Andre Roberson has been practicing with the OKC Blue.

2. Lindy Waters III scored 30 points including 5-10 from 3 in the Blue win today.

3. Andre Roberson has been practicing with the OKC Blue!! – OKC Thunder/OKC Blue news today:1. Andre Roberson has been practicing with the OKC Blue.2. Lindy Waters III scored 30 points including 5-10 from 3 in the Blue win today.3. Andre Roberson has been practicing with the OKC Blue!! – 4:08 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month for December

In 13 December games, SGA averaged 30.5 points on 48.8 percent shooting, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month for DecemberIn 13 December games, SGA averaged 30.5 points on 48.8 percent shooting, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds – 4:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for December’s Western Conference Player of the month, Luka Doncic won. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for December’s Western Conference Player of the month, Luka Doncic won. – 4:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jalen Lecque vs. the OKC Blue today:

30 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals – Jalen Lecque vs. the OKC Blue today:30 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals – 4:00 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lindy Waters III said they were occasionally watching the TCU-Michigan playoff game in the locker room with Kenrich Williams:

“We’re always making bets and nagging each other about (when OSU & TCU play against each other)… I was trying to trash talk him any chance I can.” – Lindy Waters III said they were occasionally watching the TCU-Michigan playoff game in the locker room with Kenrich Williams:“We’re always making bets and nagging each other about (when OSU & TCU play against each other)… I was trying to trash talk him any chance I can.” – 3:56 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Although he said he thinks it’s easier to shoot a 1-for-3 FT than the traditional 3 FTs, Lindy Waters III doesn’t think that G League rule should graduate to the NBA – Although he said he thinks it’s easier to shoot a 1-for-3 FT than the traditional 3 FTs, Lindy Waters III doesn’t think that G League rule should graduate to the NBA – 3:50 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lindy Waters III on Andre Roberson being around the Blue: “Great dude. Always has great energy coming in. Fun to pick his brain. I’m trying to get better at defense and he’s one of those guys that I can learn from.” – Lindy Waters III on Andre Roberson being around the Blue: “Great dude. Always has great energy coming in. Fun to pick his brain. I’m trying to get better at defense and he’s one of those guys that I can learn from.” – 3:48 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lindy Waters III has one New Year’s release and it’s to ‘ball out’ – Lindy Waters III has one New Year’s release and it’s to ‘ball out’ – 3:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lindy Waters III started his presser by wishing us a happy new year,

So I asked if he has any resolutions and he said “ball out” so far so good he dropped 30 today. – Lindy Waters III started his presser by wishing us a happy new year,So I asked if he has any resolutions and he said “ball out” so far so good he dropped 30 today. – 3:36 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jalen Williams was nominated for the December Rookie of the Month award – Jalen Williams was nominated for the December Rookie of the Month award – 3:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams was nominated for Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December, Keegan Murray won the honor. – Jalen Williams was nominated for Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December, Keegan Murray won the honor. – 3:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Per Thunder spokesperson Andre Roberson is practicing with the Oklahoma City Blue which is why he has been in town. – Per Thunder spokesperson Andre Roberson is practicing with the Oklahoma City Blue which is why he has been in town. – 3:19 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

A familiar face in OKC today 👀

Andre Roberson told me he plans on attending tonight’s game against the Celtics to support his former team

Also wearing Russell Westbrook’s hoodie 🔥 3:16 PM A familiar face in OKC today 👀Andre Roberson told me he plans on attending tonight’s game against the Celtics to support his former teamAlso wearing Russell Westbrook’s hoodie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eSetZz3gfR

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lindy Waters III is up to 28 points, and that three might have just been the dagger. Blue lead 118-112. – Lindy Waters III is up to 28 points, and that three might have just been the dagger. Blue lead 118-112. – 3:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lindy Waters III killing it in the G League today

After 3 quarters:

25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 4-of-9 from 3 – Lindy Waters III killing it in the G League todayAfter 3 quarters:25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 4-of-9 from 3 – 2:34 PM