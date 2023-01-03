Celtics vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Boston Celtics are spending $6,870,743 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $9,560,381 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 3, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!