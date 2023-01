Deandre Ayton on Suns' struggles: 'I'm not used to the no fight in us'

Deandre Ayton on what’s causing the team to struggle: “It’s really all in the physicality, man. I think teams are trying advantage of us, so just hit first. But we can embrace the hit and hit back. That’s what I’m used to, that’s the things we do. It’s the course throughout the game, we have to keep going for it. Not just the first quarter, or the first half — it’s throughout the first game. We just have to learn to sustain momentum of the game, especially when we’re on the road. We have to make shots, but we can’t get down when we’re not [making them] — and the rhythm of our offense, because at the end of the day we have to go back on the other end and play defense. I think that’s what’s slowing us down a little bit, man. We are worried about a little too much. We’re worried either about the score, or us not making a shot. It’s intervening with our effort, so that’s about it man, we just got to stay stationary and lock in like how we used to lock in.” -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 3, 2023