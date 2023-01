Donovan Mitchell has best scoring performance ever for a player under 6-foot-5

“It’s humbling. I’m speechless to be honest with you,” Mitchell said. “Not only did I do that, but I did it in an effort where we came back and won and it’s how we won. This is nuts. I’ve always believed I can be one of the best players in this league, but I have to keep working. This is a big milestone but at the end of the day, we have to continue. Those other guys (in the 70-point club) have all won at the highest level and that’s my ultimate goal. But to be there in the record books with them is truly incredible.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 3, 2023