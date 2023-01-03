Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday available to return against Wizards

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game against Washington. George Hill (non-COVID illness) is out.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill was downgraded to OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Wizards, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were upgraded to AVAILBLE. – 3:51 PM
George Hill was downgraded to OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Wizards, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were upgraded to AVAILBLE. – 3:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Luka Doncic now has 302.64 TPA in 2022-23.
In 2021-22, only the following had 300+ TPA:
-Nikola Jokic (691.15)
-Giannis Antetokounmpo (509.17)
-Joel Embiid (423.53)
-Luka Doncic (375.01)
-LeBron James (334.64)
If he plays in every remaining game, Luka is on pace for 683.1 TPA. pic.twitter.com/0HjwFxX3hA – 1:56 PM
Luka Doncic now has 302.64 TPA in 2022-23.
In 2021-22, only the following had 300+ TPA:
-Nikola Jokic (691.15)
-Giannis Antetokounmpo (509.17)
-Joel Embiid (423.53)
-Luka Doncic (375.01)
-LeBron James (334.64)
If he plays in every remaining game, Luka is on pace for 683.1 TPA. pic.twitter.com/0HjwFxX3hA – 1:56 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA has been amazing the last month. We’ve seen:
— 9 players score 50+ in a game
— Luka drop a 60/20/10
— Donovan Mitchell score 71, with 11 assists
— Giannis had back-to-back 40/20 games
— Jokic had a 40/27/10, + 5 other triple-doubles
— There have been 22 triple-doubles in all – 11:21 AM
NBA has been amazing the last month. We’ve seen:
— 9 players score 50+ in a game
— Luka drop a 60/20/10
— Donovan Mitchell score 71, with 11 assists
— Giannis had back-to-back 40/20 games
— Jokic had a 40/27/10, + 5 other triple-doubles
— There have been 22 triple-doubles in all – 11:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs 🇬🇷 Greece – in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs 🇸🇮 Slovenia – in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/6VTTXAT3qR – 10:40 AM
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs 🇬🇷 Greece – in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs 🇸🇮 Slovenia – in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/6VTTXAT3qR – 10:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs Greece 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs Slovenia 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/KaHo6qfqtp – 10:37 AM
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs Greece 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs Slovenia 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/KaHo6qfqtp – 10:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 vs 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 vs 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/LiZSGwa2B8 – 10:36 AM
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 vs 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 vs 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/LiZSGwa2B8 – 10:36 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA MVP odds per @betonline_ag:
Luka Doncic 5/2
Nikola Jokic 13/4
Jayson Tatum 7/2
Giannis Antetokounmpo 5/1
Kevin Durant 9/1
Joel Embiid 12/1
Ja Morant 25/1
Zion Williamson 33/1
Stephen Curry 50/1
Donovan Mitchell 50/1
Pascal Siakam 100/1
All others off the board. – 10:35 AM
NBA MVP odds per @betonline_ag:
Luka Doncic 5/2
Nikola Jokic 13/4
Jayson Tatum 7/2
Giannis Antetokounmpo 5/1
Kevin Durant 9/1
Joel Embiid 12/1
Ja Morant 25/1
Zion Williamson 33/1
Stephen Curry 50/1
Donovan Mitchell 50/1
Pascal Siakam 100/1
All others off the board. – 10:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Spectacle in Ljubljana confirmed, Luka will face Giannis twice before the #FIBAWC eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1442… – 9:31 AM
Spectacle in Ljubljana confirmed, Luka will face Giannis twice before the #FIBAWC eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1442… – 9:31 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) and Taj Gibson (left groin soreness) remain questionable for Wizards at Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and George Hill are all probable, while Khris Middleton remains out. – 5:32 PM
Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) and Taj Gibson (left groin soreness) remain questionable for Wizards at Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and George Hill are all probable, while Khris Middleton remains out. – 5:32 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wally szczerbiak just tried to say julius randle had a better december than giannis, jokic, tatum, embiid, etc. – 4:39 PM
wally szczerbiak just tried to say julius randle had a better december than giannis, jokic, tatum, embiid, etc. – 4:39 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wizards win their fifth overall, & first of back-to-back w/the Bucks. Beat-up Milwaukee was w/o Giannis (knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness), Khris Middleton (knee soreness), Kareem (traded), Oscar (retired), Paul Pressey (coaching), Marques Johnson (doing color). – 10:11 PM
Wizards win their fifth overall, & first of back-to-back w/the Bucks. Beat-up Milwaukee was w/o Giannis (knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness), Khris Middleton (knee soreness), Kareem (traded), Oscar (retired), Paul Pressey (coaching), Marques Johnson (doing color). – 10:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are out for Milwaukee #Bucks as they take on the Washington #Wizards at Fiserv Forum tonight.
Former #Badgers star Johnny Davis did not make the trip in, so his homecoming will be deferred.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:58 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are out for Milwaukee #Bucks as they take on the Washington #Wizards at Fiserv Forum tonight.
Former #Badgers star Johnny Davis did not make the trip in, so his homecoming will be deferred.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:58 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Bucks, already without Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness), have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable with knee soreness for tonight’s Wizards game in MKE.
Beal (hamstring) and Gibson (groin) still questionable for the Wiz. – 4:41 PM
The Bucks, already without Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness), have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable with knee soreness for tonight’s Wizards game in MKE.
Beal (hamstring) and Gibson (groin) still questionable for the Wiz. – 4:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Marcus Smart and Trey Davis are using fashion to support and spread awareness to their fight against cancer, for education.
Smart surprised Jrue Holiday with a gift to @childrenswi in September:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/30/nba… – 2:33 PM
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Marcus Smart and Trey Davis are using fashion to support and spread awareness to their fight against cancer, for education.
Smart surprised Jrue Holiday with a gift to @childrenswi in September:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/30/nba… – 2:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Bucks have listed Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) as out for Sunday’s game against the Wizards. George Hill (non-Covid illness) is listed as questionable. – 4:39 PM
The Bucks have listed Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) as out for Sunday’s game against the Wizards. George Hill (non-Covid illness) is listed as questionable. – 4:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bucks will be without Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness) against the Wizards on New Year’s Day. – 3:35 PM
Bucks will be without Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness) against the Wizards on New Year’s Day. – 3:35 PM
More on this storyline
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and George Hill (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game against Washington. -via HoopsHype / January 2, 2023
Jim Owczarski: Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) & Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) are OUT for the #Bucks tonight. George Hill is (non-COVID illness) is questionable to face the #Wizards -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / January 1, 2023
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Friday night’s game against the Timberwolves. OUT: Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) Doubtful: Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 29, 2022
Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer chatted with reporters after today’s practice, which he called a “very light practice”. Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with left knee soreness, did practice today. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / January 2, 2023
Josh Robbins: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) will not play tonight against Washington, Mike Budenholzer said. George Hill also will not play. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / January 1, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.