Ja Morant sued after allegedly punching minor in a basketball game

According to police documents, a 17-year-old — who filed the lawsuit on Sept. 9 — told cops he was playing in a pickup basketball game with Morant at the house … when the two got into a verbal altercation. The plaintiff, according to the docs, said the argument became heated, and he threw a basketball at Morant — “accidentally” hitting him in the face. The teenager said the Grizzlies point guard then approached him, put his chin on his shoulder, and asked a bystander “Should I do it to him?” The teen says Morant then struck him “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground.” -via TMZ.com / January 3, 2023