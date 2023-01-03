Ja Morant sued after allegedly punching minor in a basketball game

Ja Morant has been sued, TMZ Sports has learned … after he was allegedly involved in the attack of a minor during a basketball game in July at his Tennessee home. The suit was filed in Shelby County in September. Court records show the case has since been sealed — but we’ve learned it all stems from a July 26 incident at the NBA superstar’s residence in Eads, Tenn.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
How Ja Morant made a kids year on the first day of 2023 dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:27 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant said before tonight his daughter Kaari and his father were the only people in the world besides him with a pair of Ja 1s.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams tied a career high with 23 rebounds. Ja Morant scored a smooth 35. All starters finished in double figures. The Grizzlies have won three straight.
Final: Grizzlies 118 Kings 108
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant credits Taylor Jenkins for getting the team refocused on this back-to-back. – 10:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
A game of runs. The Kings and Grizzlies squared off Sunday in Memphis in a back-and-forth affair. Ja Morant was active and Steve Adams dominated the glass to push Memphis to a 118-108 victory. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings fall to 19-16. – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/5/5 games by a Grizzlies player all-time:
27 — Ja Morant
23 — Next 3 combined pic.twitter.com/yUgd8SQkwP – 10:22 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies got back to being some damn Goons again… giving the Pelicans a Spanking last night and getting a nice W against red hot Kings team tonight. Carry the hell on… – 10:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“M V P” chants for Ja Morant at FedEx Forum. No surprise at all. Ja’s playing at a very high level this season. 34 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists so far #BigMemphis – 10:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant with the No-look dime and John Konchar with the English… add it to the highlight tape. – 9:43 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime: Kings 58, Grizzlies 59
Domantas Sabonis 14pts, 10rebs, 6-10FG
Malik Monk 12pts, 4rebs
De’Aaron Fox 10pts, 3rebs
Ja Morant 18pts, 3 asts, 5-10FG
Steven Adams 4pts, 14rebs
The Kings shot 6-for-24 from deep. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 9:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If Jitty would’ve threw that off the backboard to Ja Morant, the lights would’ve went out in FedExForum – 9:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown has sent KZ Okpala and Davion Mitchell out to slow down Ja Morant. – 8:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant was calling for that alley Oop all the way. I think he saw it before Tyus Jones. That play just got the FedExForum loud – 8:31 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for this New Year’s tilt on the edge of Beale Street. SAC: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantis Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant and John Konchar starting in place of Desmond Bane. – 7:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A lot of CFB playoff rooting and interest in the Grizzlies locker from. Ja Morant was born in Georgia. Desmond Bane went to TCU. Assistant coach Scoonie Penn went to Ohio State. – 11:45 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Dillon Brooks picked up his fifth foul then got a technical on the bench.
Also, Ja Morant is headed to the locker room to get checked out after that fall on his hip. – 9:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ja Morant headed back to the Memphis locker room, presumably after his hard landing on his last drive. – 9:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Ja Morant also just headed to the locker room after taking that hard fall a few minutes ago. – 9:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is slow to get up. Gingerly walking to the free-throw line – 9:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant flies to the basket for the final two points of the half.
Halftime: Grizzlies lead the Pelicans 53-50
Good: Memphis is holding Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum to a combined 11 points in 4-17 shooting.
Bad: Grizzlies shooting 4-18 on 3s – 9:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant with the between the legs stepback middy?? That was tough. – 8:35 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And your starters for Pelicans-Grizzlies.
NOP: Trey Murphy, Zion, Jonas, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones.
Grizz: Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
My favorite story of 2022, on Ja Morant and his relationship with Dalzell, S.C.
“I’m always going to mention where I’m from with everything that I do, because everything that I do is for the place that I’m from.” dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 10:04 AM
More on this storyline
According to police documents, a 17-year-old — who filed the lawsuit on Sept. 9 — told cops he was playing in a pickup basketball game with Morant at the house … when the two got into a verbal altercation. The plaintiff, according to the docs, said the argument became heated, and he threw a basketball at Morant — “accidentally” hitting him in the face. The teenager said the Grizzlies point guard then approached him, put his chin on his shoulder, and asked a bystander “Should I do it to him?” The teen says Morant then struck him “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground.” -via TMZ.com / January 3, 2023
Clutch Points: “It leaves you speechless when you see somebody that big of a fan of you to bust out & cry. It was even more crazy to see his Mom crying. I know that touched both of their hearts and something they’ll never forget.” Ja Morant on giving a fan his shoes 💯 pic.twitter.com/mhgBIsb3Vu -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 2, 2023
Drew Hill: Ja Morant on Steven Adams w/@GrizzOnBally: “I feel like a lot of stuff he does for us goes unnoticed and it’s time for people to start watching.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / January 2, 2023
