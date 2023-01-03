Kelly Oubre undergoes surgery on left hand

Shams Charania: Sources: Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and miss 4-to-6 weeks. Oubre – averaging a career high 20.2 points – suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been playing through the pain on his shooting hand.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hornets Kelly Oubre out at least four weeks sportando.basketball/en/hornets-kel… – 12:49 PM
Hornets Kelly Oubre out at least four weeks sportando.basketball/en/hornets-kel… – 12:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets’ Kelly Oubre reportedly out 4-6 weeks after hand surgery as NBA trade deadline looms
cbssports.com/nba/news/horne… – 12:42 PM
Hornets’ Kelly Oubre reportedly out 4-6 weeks after hand surgery as NBA trade deadline looms
cbssports.com/nba/news/horne… – 12:42 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said Kelly Oubre is currently with #Hornets trainer Joe Sharpe getting a second opinion on his left wrist to see what the next step is. Gordon Hayward is listed as day-to-day with left hamstring soreness. pic.twitter.com/pSuhhRSEnW – 12:28 PM
Steve Clifford said Kelly Oubre is currently with #Hornets trainer Joe Sharpe getting a second opinion on his left wrist to see what the next step is. Gordon Hayward is listed as day-to-day with left hamstring soreness. pic.twitter.com/pSuhhRSEnW – 12:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kelly Oubre is out for 4-6 weeks with left hand surgery. This timeline would but his return date right around the trade deadline. This has been a lingering issue and could be a contributing factor to his lower 3pt% – 11:58 AM
Kelly Oubre is out for 4-6 weeks with left hand surgery. This timeline would but his return date right around the trade deadline. This has been a lingering issue and could be a contributing factor to his lower 3pt% – 11:58 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and miss 4-to-6 weeks. Oubre – averaging a career high 20.2 points – suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been playing through the pain on his shooting hand. – 11:56 AM
Sources: Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and miss 4-to-6 weeks. Oubre – averaging a career high 20.2 points – suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been playing through the pain on his shooting hand. – 11:56 AM
More on this storyline
Rod Boone: Dennis Smith Jr is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. Kelly Oubre and Cody Martin are out. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 30, 2022
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr (L Hand Sprain) is unavailable to return for the second half of tonight’s game. -via Twitter @HornetsPR / December 29, 2022
Rod Boone: Kelly Oubre, originally listed as doubtful, has been upgraded and is available to play tonight vs. the Thunder. Dennis Smith Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.