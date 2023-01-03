Kelly Oubre undergoes surgery on left hand

Kelly Oubre undergoes surgery on left hand

Main Rumors

Kelly Oubre undergoes surgery on left hand

January 3, 2023- by

By |

Shams Charania: Sources: Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and miss 4-to-6 weeks. Oubre – averaging a career high 20.2 points – suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been playing through the pain on his shooting hand.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hornets Kelly Oubre out at least four weeks sportando.basketball/en/hornets-kel…12:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets’ Kelly Oubre reportedly out 4-6 weeks after hand surgery as NBA trade deadline looms
cbssports.com/nba/news/horne…12:42 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said Kelly Oubre is currently with #Hornets trainer Joe Sharpe getting a second opinion on his left wrist to see what the next step is. Gordon Hayward is listed as day-to-day with left hamstring soreness. pic.twitter.com/pSuhhRSEnW12:28 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kelly Oubre is out for 4-6 weeks with left hand surgery. This timeline would but his return date right around the trade deadline. This has been a lingering issue and could be a contributing factor to his lower 3pt% – 11:58 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and miss 4-to-6 weeks. Oubre – averaging a career high 20.2 points – suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been playing through the pain on his shooting hand. – 11:56 AM

More on this storyline

Rod Boone: Dennis Smith Jr is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. Kelly Oubre and Cody Martin are out. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 30, 2022
Rod Boone: Kelly Oubre, originally listed as doubtful, has been upgraded and is available to play tonight vs. the Thunder. Dennis Smith Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 29, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home