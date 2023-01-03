Kings 7, Jazz 7: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (19-16) play against the Utah Jazz (20-20) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 3, 2023
Sacramento Kings 7, Utah Jazz 7 (Q1 09:03)
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis with the rebound and putback to get the Kings on the board first. 2-0 Kings. – 9:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
For what I think is the first time this season, Jazz air a “Don’t Stand By” PSA before tip, asking fans to report hateful or discriminatory conduct by fellow fans.
Not sure if anything in particular triggered that. – 9:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
💜 𝐒 𝐓 𝐀 𝐑 𝐓 𝐄 𝐑 𝐒 💜
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/DkxCW7tiWh – 9:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/iHqWD8iX3q – 8:55 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I’m going to press him to be a better defender…. rebounder… and a multiple effort guy.”
Mike Brown challenges Keegan Murray to keep searching for ways to impact the game when his shot is not falling. pic.twitter.com/YeWE19uddW – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs pushing for their guys to make #NBAAllStar game in Utah.
Who gets in? pic.twitter.com/60xkpocG5d – 8:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
layered up in Utah 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/MG0rKla3El – 8:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Cannot confirm nor deny Jarred and Kelly planned this 👀
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/oSdlMtu2Kf – 8:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Hawks center Clint Capela (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. – 8:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Sacramento:
Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out. – 8:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter will be available tonight for the Kings in Utah. – 7:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
According to a league source, Kevin Huerter (back) and Malik Monk (shoulder) have been medically cleared for tonight’s Kings-Jazz game. – 7:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 1/3:
Kevin Huerter (Upper Back Soreness) – AVAILABLE
Malik Monk (Right Shoulder Soreness) – AVAILABLE – 7:29 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
A ranking of Utah losses since 2020, but the only criteria is my DMs. – 6:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
OFFICIAL: @Sacramento Kings recall Chima Moneke from the @StocktonKings – 6:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣 LIGHT THE BEAM!
Episode 6 of The Run, an all-access look at the 2022-23 season, debuts Thursday, January 5!
#BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/J95PhpSm3U – 6:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
coming to the game tonight? don’t forget to 𝐖𝐄𝐀𝐑 𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐏𝐋𝐄 💜💜
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/eVqQtPeUxo – 5:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Keegan Murray deservedly won Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December…
…but Jalen Williams was nominated and was a strong contender to repeat.
Murray
12.7 PTS
3.5 RBD
.6 AST
46% FG
46.4% 3PT
61 TS%
JDub
12.3 PTS
4.2 RBD
2.7 AST
50.4% FG
31.6% 3PT
57.2 TS% – 5:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings made 88 3-pointers at home in December!
This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/y4UiyCkskM – 4:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Only Lauri & LeBron have averaged 60% shooting from 2 & 40% from 3 while averaging 20 points in an NBA season. Only 5 players have done it ever.
🌟VOTE 🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WwQUxQP7tX – 4:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis was nominated for the Western Conference Player of the Month. Luka Doncic won the award, like he did the weekly award that was announced yesterday. – 4:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings rookie Keegan Murray adds another accolade to the list 💪
✅ No. 4 Overall Pick
✅ Summer League MVP
✅ 𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙀𝙉𝘾𝙀 𝙍𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙄𝙀 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙃
RT to congratulate the rook 👑 pic.twitter.com/tybIWVPoCI – 3:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sacramento’s Keegan Murray and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero are Western and Eastern conferences rookies of the month for December. pic.twitter.com/ycZrEEO76X – 3:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings rookie Keegan Murray adds another accolade to the list 💪
✅ No. 4 Overall Pick
✅ Summer League MVP
✅ 𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙀𝙉𝘾𝙀 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙃
RT to congratulate the rook 👑 pic.twitter.com/CvJVRI4sKW – 3:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA says Kings forward Keegan Murray and Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/ezqVuPGvid – 3:36 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray wins Rookie of the Month. – 3:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sacramento’s Keegan Murray and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero are Western and Eastern conferences players of the month for December. pic.twitter.com/Xe2BsbwM7S – 3:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray wins Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December. pic.twitter.com/xQ3IsX4tzg – 3:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Walker Kessler was nominated for Western Conference Rookie of the Month in December. Keegan Murray won the award. – 3:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. – 3:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From the NBA PR department:
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. – 3:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams was nominated for Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December, Keegan Murray won the honor. – 3:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/pcbF0tjLJK – 3:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Sacramento’s Keegan Murray were just named East and West Rookie of the Month by the NBA for December.
More NBA from me: marcstein.subsack.com – 3:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | Is @Kelly Olynyk the Hunter Pence of the NBA? 🤔
Hear why @jeremytache thinks so on the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup.
Tap to listen or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 3:24 PM
