Kings 7, Jazz 7: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (19-16) play against the Utah Jazz (20-20) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 3, 2023

Sacramento Kings 7, Utah Jazz 7 (Q1 09:03)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

For what I think is the first time this season, Jazz air a “Don’t Stand By” PSA before tip, asking fans to report hateful or discriminatory conduct by fellow fans.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“I’m going to press him to be a better defender…. rebounder… and a multiple effort guy.”

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Cavs pushing for their guys to make #NBAAllStar game in Utah.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tomorrow’s game at Sacramento:

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter will be available tonight for the Kings in Utah. – Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter will be available tonight for the Kings in Utah. – 7:30 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 1/3:

Kevin Huerter (Upper Back Soreness) – AVAILABLE

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Keegan Murray deservedly won Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December…

…but Jalen Williams was nominated and was a strong contender to repeat.

Murray

12.7 PTS

3.5 RBD

.6 AST

46% FG

46.4% 3PT

61 TS%

JDub

12.3 PTS

4.2 RBD

2.7 AST

50.4% FG

31.6% 3PT

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings made 88 3-pointers at home in December!

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Only Lauri & LeBron have averaged 60% shooting from 2 & 40% from 3 while averaging 20 points in an NBA season. Only 5 players have done it ever.

🌟VOTE 🌟

#TakeNote | #NBAAllStar 4:16 PM Only Lauri & LeBron have averaged 60% shooting from 2 & 40% from 3 while averaging 20 points in an NBA season. Only 5 players have done it ever.🌟VOTE 🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma #TakeNote | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WwQUxQP7tX

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings rookie Keegan Murray adds another accolade to the list 💪

✅ No. 4 Overall Pick

✅ Summer League MVP

✅ 𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙀𝙉𝘾𝙀 𝙍𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙄𝙀 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙃

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings rookie Keegan Murray adds another accolade to the list 💪

✅ No. 4 Overall Pick

✅ Summer League MVP

✅ 𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙀𝙉𝘾𝙀 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙃

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

NBA says Kings forward Keegan Murray and Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. 3:36 PM NBA says Kings forward Keegan Murray and Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/ezqVuPGvid

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

James Ham @James_HamNBA

From the NBA PR department:

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

