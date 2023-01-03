Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Players of the Month

Cody Taylor: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December.
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell was among the nominees for the award. – 4:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
As expected, Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. He becomes the first #Sixers player to win a player of the month five times. – 4:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The NBA announced that Mavericks guard Luka Dončić is the Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for December, marking the third time in his career he has received the honor (November 2019, February 2022). Dirk Nowitzki (6) is the only other Maverick to win multiple times – 4:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
With his fifth Player of the Month award, Joel Embiid now has the most in #Sixers franchise history, surpassing Allen Iverson. – 4:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Embiid won East Player of the Month. Siakam was a nominee after averaging 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals with 52.3% 2PT, 32.8% 3PT, 80.3% FT shooting splits for December.
The Raptors’ 5-10 record took away any real shot at winning it. – 4:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duos:
1. Doncic-Wood
2. Dinwiddie-Wood
3. Doncic-Powell
4. Mitchell-Allen
5. Mitchell-Mobley
6. Curry-Looney
7. Herro-Adebayo
8. Morris-Porzingis
9. Brunson-Randle
10. Beal-Porzingis
Top 10 of the 50 most used combos, via @SecondSpectrum. – 4:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference player of the month, earning the award for a fifth time to surpass Allen Iverson for the most in franchise history. – 4:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro among those nominated for NBA East Player of the Month for December that went to Joel Embiid. – 4:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis was nominated for the Western Conference Player of the Month. Luka Doncic won the award, like he did the weekly award that was announced yesterday. – 4:03 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has been named @NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month.
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IvYkCrYnmg – 4:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA says Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/bJTPvhAoOR – 4:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced. – 4:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for December’s Western Conference Player of the month, Luka Doncic won. – 4:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month, the #NBA announced – 4:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. – 4:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/ivthYildIE – 4:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December.
He averaged 35.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. – 4:00 PM
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for December. – 4:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Luka Dončić and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid were just named West and East Player of the Month for December by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:00 PM
Dallas’ Luka Dončić and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid were just named West and East Player of the Month for December by the NBA.
Michael Dugat @mdug
Obviously, no resolution yet, but if the Mavs end up losing their 2nd best talent for nothing again because they want to lowball his deal I hope Luka demands out this summer.
It would have been fully earned by this FO.
Again, we’re a long way from there, but … – 3:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Luka Doncic now has 302.64 TPA in 2022-23.
In 2021-22, only the following had 300+ TPA:
-Nikola Jokic (691.15)
-Giannis Antetokounmpo (509.17)
-Joel Embiid (423.53)
-Luka Doncic (375.01)
-LeBron James (334.64)
If he plays in every remaining game, Luka is on pace for 683.1 TPA. pic.twitter.com/0HjwFxX3hA – 1:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden and the Sixers noticed a place to exploit the Pelicans in pick-and-roll. Watch Harden direct Tobias Harris into the strong-side dunker spot here, which leads to the pocket pass and a clear runway for Joel Embiid’s 3-point play.
More here: https://t.co/cDeDvg4Trg pic.twitter.com/lzh8hr3jAf – 1:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Inside Luka Doncic and Christian Wood’s (mostly) humorous bond: ‘Like ice cream and fudge’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka since Christmas:
43.4 PPG
12.0 RPG
9.8 APG
2.0 SPG
56.1 FG%
The longest win streak in the West. pic.twitter.com/L1ePoEYwXR – 12:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid loves playfully calling Tyrese Maxey “trash” when Maxey struggles.
Maxey is not himself yet, but Monday’s win allowed the Sixers to experiment with a lineup that they hadn’t broken out at all: Embiid surrounded by the team’s top three guards. theathletic.com/4053757/2023/0… – 12:38 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Klay Thompson (54), Luka Doncic (60, 51) and – for the first time in any regular season game of his career – Donovan Mitchell (71) each got a 50 🍔 this week.
Who might be the next player to break 50 for the first time? pic.twitter.com/MnhZtbOPWz – 11:35 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
There were five 40-point games last night:
71 — Mitchell
54 — Thompson
44 — DeRozan
43 — James
42 — Embiid
That matches the most 40-point games in a single day in NBA history. It’s happened seven times, with three occurrences in the last 11 days.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:31 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Did some NBA stock watching, for @FOXSports:
📈 = Luka, Warriors, Domas Sabonis
📉 = 🐺, 🚀, Trae
foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 11:25 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA has been amazing the last month. We’ve seen:
— 9 players score 50+ in a game
— Luka drop a 60/20/10
— Donovan Mitchell score 71, with 11 assists
— Giannis had back-to-back 40/20 games
— Jokic had a 40/27/10, + 5 other triple-doubles
— There have been 22 triple-doubles in all – 11:21 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
7 game winning streak for the Mavs, the longest in almost 12 years. They’ve done it w/out one minute from three important rotation players: Finney-Smith, Kleber, & Green. Luka averages: 41.7P/11R/9.9A, Christian Wood, 19.4P/6.7R/3B. In 5 clutch games: Opps are 6/36 FG, 0/15 on 3s – 11:17 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 15-24 FG
✅ 10-10 FT
It’s the 32nd time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in @Philadelphia 76ers history.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:01 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Inside Luka Doncic and Christian Wood’s (mostly) humorous bond: ‘Like ice cream and fudge’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs 🇬🇷 Greece – in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs 🇸🇮 Slovenia – in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/6VTTXAT3qR – 10:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs Greece 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs Slovenia 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/KaHo6qfqtp – 10:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 vs 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 vs 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/LiZSGwa2B8 – 10:36 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA MVP odds per @betonline_ag:
Luka Doncic 5/2
Nikola Jokic 13/4
Jayson Tatum 7/2
Giannis Antetokounmpo 5/1
Kevin Durant 9/1
Joel Embiid 12/1
Ja Morant 25/1
Zion Williamson 33/1
Stephen Curry 50/1
Donovan Mitchell 50/1
Pascal Siakam 100/1
All others off the board. – 10:35 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Better performance
Luka Spida
60 points 71
21 rebounds 8
10 assists 11
4 turnovers 4
2 steals 0
.737 TS% .789
47 minutes 49 – 9:52 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Spectacle in Ljubljana confirmed, Luka will face Giannis twice before the #FIBAWC eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1442… – 9:31 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 8:42 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I thought Darius Garland scoring 51 the same night Embiid had 59 would be the most slept-on 50-point game this season, but Klay Thompson’s 54 the same night as Donovan Mitchell’s 71 is going to be tough to top. – 8:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will now get a chance to face off against his former team Real Madrid during the preseason 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pgeCt7jdqn – 6:46 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Another exceptional performance from Luka Doncic, while Joel Embiid got one more 40-point game #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:38 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Last 6⃣ games by Luka Doncic is out of this WORLD 🤯
50 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST vs Rockets
32 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST vs Lakers
60 PTS, 21 REB, 10 AST vs Knicks
35 PTS, 12 REB, 13 vs Rockets
51 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST vs Spurs
39 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST vs Rockets pic.twitter.com/39HTeuT15S – 2:46 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is live @UnderdogFantasy
• Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point night
• Klay Thompson goes 54, Looney wins it 2OT
• LeBron at it again
• Day ending in Y for Luka/Embiid
• MVP shuffle
• Big picture stats look
Going to be a late one⬇️
https://t.co/p68KCZxegX pic.twitter.com/3XaAFpeVrw – 1:16 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
How many extraordinary performances in the NBA tonight. From Mitchell, to Klay, to DeRozan, to Embiid, and yes to Luka. And yet It means so little. #Hamlin – 1:14 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Crazy scoring performances across the NBA tonight
Donovan Mitchell 71
Klay Thompson 54
DeMar DeRozan 44
LeBron James 43
Joel Embiid 42
Luka Doncic 39 – 12:59 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The NBA is experiencing a statistical explosion like it’s never seen. Last 2 weeks:
Donovan 71 pts, 11 asts, 8 rebs
Luka, 60 pts, 21 rebs, 10 asts
Joker 40 pts, 27 rebs, 10
League is on pace to smash records for 40 & 50-point games.
Question: Why is this happening? – 12:56 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid on how Tyrese Maxey’s looked since returning:
“He’s been trash, but he’s getting better. Today was better than the first New Orleans game. He was really bad the first game. He’s getting better over time” #Sixers – 12:13 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said “hold my postgame recovery beer…” – 11:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Not the prettiest win, as the shots didn’t fall, but the free throws did. Relentlessly so in the 2nd half when they went 22-24 (30-34 for the game). Luka a career high 18-22 from the line on a 39-12-8 night. Mavs 7 straight wins (4 straight on the road). Longest streak since 2011 – 11:01 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas was proud of the #Rockets effort but “When a guy is able to shoot 22 free throws, it makes it tough.” On guarding Luka: “I thought we did a good job on him the whole game. The issue was the fouls and… I don’t have enough money to get fined so I’ll stop there.” – 11:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
39 PTS
12 REB
8 AST
Averaging 45/11/10 in his last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/rLc1Wn5aNR – 10:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks gave Doncic some rest with the game on the line — 11 seconds. – 10:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Many years ago, they would have said Doncic put Smith in a popcorn popper. Guy can be unguardable. – 10:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs are playing legitimate Q4 minutes with a lineup of Luka Doncic-Spencer Dinwiddie-Tim Hardaway Jr.-Reggie Bullock and Theo Pinson.
That’s a … 5-man backcourt? – 10:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 87, Mavericks 83 after 3. Doncic with 19 of his 29 points in the quarter. Mavs lived at the line, going 16 of 17 on free throws in the quarter. Green and Porter combine for 41. – 9:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka had 10 points at halftime. He has 29 after three quarters. He has the Mavericks within 87-83 going into the fourth. Should be a fun finish in Houston. – 9:54 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
might be an odd observation but it seems like luka garza is moving with a little more fluidity, especially compared to when he first came into the league
he used to seem like he was really laboring – 9:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets first in the NBA in rebounding percentage. Mavericks are 25th. Mavs outscoring Rockets, 17-7 in second-chance points. Some of that is from the extra attention paid to defending Doncic with bigs helping. – 9:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Donovan Mitchell pulled the Luka. Second time this happened in the NBA in a week. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/t79WtYKdT1 – 9:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Doncic with 14 points, three assists in the third quarter. Mavs cut 18-point Rockets lead to eight with 2:49 left in the quarter. – 9:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun picks up his fourth foul. Garuba in. Sengun adds a technical foul. Doncic heating up. – 9:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
42-11-5 on 15-24 from the field. What an absurd season Joel Embiid is having
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
Embiid scored 42 points. Thankfully, it’s the last time the Pels have to see him in the regular season.
Zion with 26-6-7 in 28 minutes. Left the game at the end of the third quarter with a hamstring strain.
New Orleans 7-10 on the road. – 9:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers beat New Orleans, 120-111. They got even with the Pelicans after their loss last week and improved to 22-14 on the season.
Joel Embiid: 42 points on 15-24 FG, 10-10 FT
James Harden: 27 points, 8 assists – 9:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It looked like Harden was going to dribble the shot clock out and take the turnover. But, Embiid took the ball from him and chucked a shot before the buzzer, preventing Harden from taking the turnover. – 9:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Sixers 120, Pelicans 111
Williamson 26 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assts
McCollum 26 pts, 6 assts
Valanciunas 12 pts, 12 rebs
Embiid scores 42 to take down the Pels, but the big story is Zion leaving this game with a right hamstring strain in the 4th. Still unclear how severe it was – 9:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Guy who was bellowing that loves Luka now shouting “Bobaaaaaaaaaan” and “Bobiiiii.” He might be a Mavericks fan. – 9:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
42 PTS
11 REB
5 AST
15-24 FG
Leading the NBA in 40-point games over the last 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/kIek5TWDuy – 9:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Sixers 120, Pelicans 111
– Zion: 26p, 7a, 6r, 10/12 FG (DNP 4Q – right hamstring strain)
– CJ: 24p, 6a
– JV: 12p, 12r, 3b
– Jax and Naji: 10p each
Pels: 50.0 FG%, 11/29 3P, 14/18 FT
Sixers: 47.7 FG%, 15/35 3P, 23/28 FT
– Embiid: 42p, 11r – 9:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 120, Pelicans 111. Nice bounce-back win for the Sixers after how Friday’s game in NO went. Embiid with 42-11-5. Harden (27 and 8) and Melton (11 and 4) with clutch shots down the stretch. Pelicans clearly missed Zion (26 pts) late.
Up next: Wednesday vs. Indiana – 9:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden knocks down a massive C/S three to give the Sixers a 7-point lead. Embiid just fouled Jonas Valanciunas out of the game. At the line for 2 with 36 seconds to play.
Sixers going to win their 10th in a row at home tonight. – 9:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Always the two most dangerous plays for Embiid are running dunks and running track down blocks. – 9:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Rough first half in HOU as Mavs trail 55-44 shooting just 34.9%. Luka held o just 10 on 3-12. Wood 12, Hardaaway 11 (all in 1st to lead Mavs. HOU a 21-7 run over a 7:30 minute span of 1st and 2nd qtrs to grab a lead as large as 14. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid looks like he hurt his left foot or ankle trying a track down block in traffic. Walking on his own after leaning on Harden for a couple steps. If he’s gonna finish this game it’s something to keep an eye on for swelling after – 9:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid in some pain after that Jaxson Hayes drive, walking gingerly back to the bench. Perhaps a rolled ankle, seems to be staying in the game. – 9:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid walking very gingerly back to the huddle right now, briefly used James Harden to support his weight after getting up. Sitting on the bench still, so hopefully just a brief scare – 9:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 55, Mavericks 44 at half. KPJ buzzer beater will be reviewed but he got it off in time. He has 15-3-3. Doncic 3 of 12 for 10. – 9:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid after hitting the deck on that and-1 pic.twitter.com/NXndyUVAwY – 9:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Luka is 3 of 10. Rockets have done a pretty good job but lately has missed shots he normally puts in with his eyes closed. – 8:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Seems like Nate Knight has a little extra value when playing with his guys.
Knight was here all summer w/ McDaniels, and early on tonight found Jaden for a corner kickout. Knight also works w/ Garza all the time, and found Luka on a nice high-low. Nice 12-minute stint for Knight – 8:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
84-81 Sixers after three quarters.
Maxey (understandably) looks super rusty. Zion has been excellent but appeared to have some sort of injury at the end of the third. Embiid with a business-like 33, but the Sixers are about to play their second-half stint with him on the bench. – 8:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Sixers 84, Pelicans 81
Williamson 26 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assts
McCollum 16 pts, 4 assts
Hernangomez 9 pts, 8 rebs
Embiid 33 pts, 9 rebs – 8:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 84, Pelicans 81 at the end of the third. Embiid up to 33-9-4. Harden with 16 and 5. Zion flirting with a triple-double, with 26 (on 10-of-12 from the floor), 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Pelicans have a 42-30 edge in points in the paint. – 8:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 26, Mavericks 18 after one. Rockets close quarter on an 8-0 run. Luka with five points, one assist. Sengun with six points, four rebounds three assists. Rockets 1 of 7 on 3s, but just one — can you believe it? — turnover. – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion had 12 points in the 2nd Q and he’s already got 8 of the Pels’ first 12 points to start the 3rd Q.
Foul trouble on Harden, Embiid and Tucker has opened up the lane for him. – 8:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Gordon out, Tari Eason gets the Luka assignment. Probably will have that task many times in the years to come. – 8:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
If I’m a ref and listen to one Luka Doncic complaint on the court, it would be about transition take fouls. The guy knows a transition take foul. – 8:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets sticking with starters past the first time out. This is when Gordon normally sits so he can return to start the second quarter or late in the first. Guessing he is staying in to match up with Doncic. – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with Gordon on Doncic. And after a switch, they double team. Doncic must be on something of a hot streak. – 8:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets start with Porter on Doncic. Gordon comes into double and the Rockets do a good job of recovering and force a Dinwiddie miss from 3 – 8:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Sixers 57, Pelicans 52
Williamson 16 pts (5-7 FG)
McCollum 12 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts, 5 rebs
Pels recovered pretty well after falling behind by 15. They’ve gotta get the turnovers (11) under control. Also gotta attack Embiid and Tucker. Both have 3 fouls. – 8:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans were down by as many as 15, but they trail by 5 at halftime. Zion has 16 points. CJ has 12. Embiid has 18 and also 3 fouls. – 8:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Sixers 57, Pelicans 52
– Zion: 16p, 3r, 2a, 5/7 FG, 6/8 FT
– CJ: 12p, 3a, 3/5 3P
– JV: 8p, 5r, 3b
Pels: 11 TOs into 16p for PHI
Sixers: 9 TOs into 9p for NOP
Pels: 45.2 FG%, 7/14 3P, 7/10 FT
Sixers: 45.2 FG%, 8/18 3P, 11/12 FT
Tucker, Embiid, Harden: 3 fouls each – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 57, Pelicans 52. Embiid with 18-7-3. Harden with 16. Niang with 12 off the bench on 4-of-6 from deep. Sixers have scored 16 points off 11 Pelicans turnovers and have 16 transition points. McCollum only (ha) has three 3-pointers. – 8:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I know it’s foul trouble this time but here’s a little more evidence that No Harden And No Embiid at the same time makes opposing coaches very happy with Doc – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Extremely loud pregame cheers for Luka Doncic. That’s because there is an extremely large crowd of Mavericks fans on the Dallas end of Toyota Center (and they are very fond of him.) – 8:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
And Joel Embiid just picked up his third personal foul of this first half, joining James Harden and PJ Tucker with 3, but Doc still has him curiously out there on the floor. – 8:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Embiid picks up his third foul. Pels immediately go to a 4-5 PnR. Zion bucket. Love that call. – 8:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden completes another 3-point play, giving him and Embiid 16 points each thus far. Embiid and Harden shimmy their shoulders at each other after Harden makes the tough layup. Philly up 15 with 3:41 to go before halftime. – 7:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Little burst from James, even with Embiid on the floor, no pick and roll. Don’t hate it. pic.twitter.com/Jy1z92yBHJ – 7:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
4 of 5 from deep for Georges Niang, who had been struggling a little bit recently. Working well with Harden in the double drag.
Also notable: Doc did not go all-bench. Harden checked in as soon as Embiid left the game. – 7:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Mavericks starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic. – 7:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
We asked Willie Green on Friday about if it was a priority to have Z on the court when Embiid was off and he said it was. Seeing the same thing tonight. – 7:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joel Embiid — who averaged just under 36 points in December — has 13 in the first quarter against New Orleans. Six rebounds and a pair of assists, too. Another MVP candidate playing well. – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 33, Pelicans 25 at the end of the first. Embiid with 13 and 5. Sixers flipping a major issue from Friday’s game, scoring 15 points off seven NO turnovers. They went 11-of-18 from the floor, 4-of-7 from deep and scored 10 fastbreak points. – 7:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Sixers 33, Pelicans 25
McCollum 7 pts, 3 assts
Hayes 5 pts
Williamson 4 pts (1-1 FG), 3 TOs
Embiid 13 pts (4-5 FG), 6 rebs
Philly scored 15 points off 7 Pelicans turnovers. – 7:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie Doncic
HOU starters: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers had played the four-man unit of Harden, Maxey, Melton and Embiid just nine possessions before tonight.
Saw the three-guard look for a few minutes here. Obvious questions on the defensive end but definitely has some potential once Maxey rounds back into form. – 7:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and whether the Mavericks try to target him against certain defenders: “He believes he can score on everybody, which is probably true.” – 7:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another massive first quarter percolating for Embiid. He’s got 11 of the Sixers’ first 16 points and four rebounds at the 6:27 mark. – 7:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid just did the Luke Kornet contest. It did not work, but I enjoyed it. – 7:18 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Joel Embiid is playing tonight for Philly.
Pels going with CJ, Herb, Trey, Z and JV. – 6:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Joel Embiid, who was listed as questionable, will play. – 6:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid (back soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans. Same starting lineup, with Maxey coming off the bench. – 6:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will play tonight vs. the #NewOrleansPelicans. – 6:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid just wrapped up his routine before Sixers-Pels: pic.twitter.com/smuaRxGzGA – 6:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid has been trying to stretch his back throughout his pregame workout. Game time decision. We’ll know shortly, although it seems positive that he’s done his entire pregame routine. pic.twitter.com/Xm03OaUYJz – 6:27 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has begun his preparing #Sixers pic.twitter.com/d8jwJuyFv8 – 6:19 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
In the least surprising news of the day, Luka is West Player of the Week for the 2nd straight week. In 3 games that were all Mavs wins, he avg 48.7 ppg (61.7%FG, 48% on 3s), 13 rpg, 10.7 apg, 2.3 spg, 1.3 bpg. 2 triple-doubles including the league’s first ever 60-point 20-reb TD. – 5:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said Embiid will be a game-time decision (as per usual in these situations). Rivers added Tyrese Maxey will continue to come off the bench for the time being. – 5:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is a game time decision. Started feeling it in his back during the OKC game.
Oh, and Doc Rivers is guaranteeing the Eagles go to the Super Bowl. – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid will be a game-time decision, per Doc Rivers.
Rivers says Embiid started feeling his back soreness in the OKC game. – 5:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is a “We’ll see” according to Rivers. Said that Embiid told him he started feeling a bit of pain during the OKC game – 5:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid, who is listed as questionable to play tonight with back soreness, out here getting some early light shooting in. Sixers just had a team walk-thru because they did not have a shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/CfRXzyOr30 – 4:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wally szczerbiak just tried to say julius randle had a better december than giannis, jokic, tatum, embiid, etc. – 4:39 PM
Justin Kubatko: LeBron James over his last two games: ✅ 90 PTS ✅ 21 REB ✅ 15 AST He’s just the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 90p/20r/15a over a two-game span: Elgin Baylor Wilt Chamberlain Russell Westbrook Joel Embiid Luka Doncic James More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / January 3, 2023
Kevin O’Connor: Players with 50+ points this NBA season: Donovan Mitchell: 71 Luka Doncic: 60 Joel Embiid: 59 Devin Booker: 58 Anthony Davis: 55 Klay Thompson: 54 Joel Embiid: 53 Pascal Siakam: 52 Luka Doncic: 51 Devin Booker: 51 Darius Garland: 51 Luka Doncic: 50 Steph Curry: 50 -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / January 3, 2023
After the 120-111 win over the Pels, Embiid addressed the injury and when it happened. “It’s just been getting tight lately, but I’m glad we got the win,” said Embiid. “Battled it out and we did a great job. Especially, against them having lost against them earlier last week. It was good to see us bounce back.” As far as any treatment Embiid received before the game, the big fella stated that he went through whatever the team wanted him to go through after the game. “Whatever they do,” laughed Embiid. “Just following whatever they’re doing. A little massage and, you know, whatever.” -via Sixers Wire / January 3, 2023
Callie Caplan: Christian Wood, giving y’all a taste of my feature tomorrow about his budding friendship with Luka Doncic: “We just go together like ice cream and fudge.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 3, 2023
