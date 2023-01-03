Marvin Bagley will miss extended time after sustaining right-hand injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury is expected to miss extended time, sources tell ESPN. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine next steps.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury is expected to miss extended time, sources tell ESPN. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine next steps. – 2:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III (right hand) won’t return tonight, Pistons announce – 11:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons announce Marvin Bagley III (right hand) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley III will not return with a right hand injury, per team. – 11:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Pistons 116, Wolves 104. DET was down 14 at half.
DET goes into 2023 with 10 wins. They went into 2022 with 5. So, if you bet the over, you still have a chance lol.
Bogey: 28p, 6r and 5a
Bagley: 18p, 10r
Burks: 14p, 7r
Bey: 13p
Diallo: 12p, 8r
CoJo/McGruder: 11p each – 10:27 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Pistons 88, #Timberwolves 88.
Bogdanovic: 26 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts (10-of-12 FG, 3-3 from 3, 3-3 FT)
Bagley: 14 pts, 8 rebs
Bey: 13 pts, 4 rebs
After trailing by 18 in the first quarter, the Pistons have fought back to tie the game going into the 4th qtr. – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Pistons 88, Wolves 88. DET outscored MIN by 14 in 3Q.
Bojan scored 9 of his 17 points in that frame.
Saddiq Bey with a good quarter as well. He has 13 points.
Mavin Bagley, too, has been huge off the bench with 14p and 8r in extended minutes with Duren in foul trouble – 9:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons, down by 14 to start the second half, will lead the Wolves with 1:07 left in the 3Q if Bagley makes both free throws. – 9:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons, down by 14 to start the second half, lead will lead the Wolves with 1:07 left in the 3Q if Bagley makes both free throws. – 9:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Duren just picked up his fourth foul with 10:37 left in the 3Q.
Pistons have won the quarter so far 4-0.
Bagley checks in. – 9:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Timberwolves 64, #Pistons 50.
Burks: 10 pts, 5 rebs
Bagley: 9 pts, 4 rebs
Bogdanovic: 9 pts – 9:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Timberwolves 64, Pistons 50. Anderson hit a 3 as the clock expired.
Detroit has 10 turnovers.
Burks: 10p
Bagley/Bogey: 9p each – 9:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Timberwolves 39, Pistons 28.
Defense once again atrocious but Detroit’s bench kept this from being a 20-point game.
Burks/CoJo/Bagley: 5p each – 8:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Timberwolves 39, #Pistons 28.
Bagley: 5 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast
Burks: 5 pts, 2 rebs
Joseph: 5 pts, 1 ast – 8:40 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Curtis: Marvin Bagley III is out tonight against the #Clippers due to a non-Covid illness. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / December 26, 2022
Mike Curtis: Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III is questionable for tonight’s game against the Clippers with a non-Covid illness, per a team spokesman. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / December 26, 2022
Detroit Pistons PR: Marvin Bagley III (right knee soreness) will not return. -via Twitter @Pistons_PR / December 14, 2022
