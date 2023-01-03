Mike Conley not available

Brian Windhorst: I said that the Timberwolves could use a guy like Mike Conley… It doesn’t appear Mike Conley is available, at least right now.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley, with an Ohio State jersey hanging in his locker, is slightly miffed about a certain college football result. – 12:05 AM
Mike Conley, with an Ohio State jersey hanging in his locker, is slightly miffed about a certain college football result. – 12:05 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 98, Heat 96. Fun quarter, with the teams trading big runs and swapping the lead back and forth. Markkanen scored 10 of his 20p in the period, Beasley up to 17p, Conley has 9p/8a. Herro 22p/6r/6a, Bam 20p/7r/5a for Miami. – 10:55 PM
End 3Q: Jazz 98, Heat 96. Fun quarter, with the teams trading big runs and swapping the lead back and forth. Markkanen scored 10 of his 20p in the period, Beasley up to 17p, Conley has 9p/8a. Herro 22p/6r/6a, Bam 20p/7r/5a for Miami. – 10:55 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mike Conley and Kyle Lowry battling out here at 35 and 36 years old. The two have combined to make almost half a billion dollars in the NBA. The two have made a combined 444,000,000 in their careers – 10:39 PM
Mike Conley and Kyle Lowry battling out here at 35 and 36 years old. The two have combined to make almost half a billion dollars in the NBA. The two have made a combined 444,000,000 in their careers – 10:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ball movement has been really good for the Jazz — Olynyk drew the defense, found Conley alone in the corner, and he buried the triple for an 80-79 lead. Jazz are on a 9-0 run, and have 19 assists on 24 buckets. 6:22 left 3Q. – 10:39 PM
Ball movement has been really good for the Jazz — Olynyk drew the defense, found Conley alone in the corner, and he buried the triple for an 80-79 lead. Jazz are on a 9-0 run, and have 19 assists on 24 buckets. 6:22 left 3Q. – 10:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s inconsistencies striking again
After putting together some good offense, they walk away with a good amount of empty possessions in a row
Two threes with Mike Conley on Bam inside is not the process you want – 10:39 PM
The Heat’s inconsistencies striking again
After putting together some good offense, they walk away with a good amount of empty possessions in a row
Two threes with Mike Conley on Bam inside is not the process you want – 10:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley called for his second foul for being six inches away from Max Strus when he slipped – 9:19 PM
Mike Conley called for his second foul for being six inches away from Max Strus when he slipped – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Strus pretty clearly just lost his footing, but Conley was whistled for his second foul. Viv crowd is livid. – 9:18 PM
Strus pretty clearly just lost his footing, but Conley was whistled for his second foul. Viv crowd is livid. – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley not happy about his first foul call of the night. And to make matters worse, refs are reviewing if it’s flagrant for being in Herro’s landing space. – 9:14 PM
Mike Conley not happy about his first foul call of the night. And to make matters worse, refs are reviewing if it’s flagrant for being in Herro’s landing space. – 9:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Mike Conley Jr. is 35. Kyle Lowry is 36. Both are playing on their second nights of a back-to-back tonight. So not as if Kyle is at a deficit in the situation against Jazz. – 8:47 PM
Mike Conley Jr. is 35. Kyle Lowry is 36. Both are playing on their second nights of a back-to-back tonight. So not as if Kyle is at a deficit in the situation against Jazz. – 8:47 PM
More on this storyline
Ben Anderson: Will Hardy said Mike Conley is a full go tonight, they’ll monitor him but no set minutes restriction. -via Twitter @BensHoops / December 13, 2022
Eric Walden: Lauri Markkanen, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson were all full participants in Jazz practice today. Simone Fontecchio and Collin Sexton did not participate. -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 12, 2022
Sarah Todd: Jazz will indeed be shorthanded tonight. NOT WITH TEAM – Mike Conley (Left popliteus – injury maintenance), Lauri Markkanen (illness), Simone Fontecchio (left ankle sprain). OUT – Jordan Clarkson (right hip contusion) OUT – Collin Sexton (right hamstring strain) -via Twitter @NBASarah / December 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.