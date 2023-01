NBA L2M report says that Donovan Mitchell game tying basket should not have counted

“I think I had a game like that once playing NBA2K, but I don’t think I shot that efficiently,” Mitchell joked of his video game skills. “But that was in a loss, so this feels that much better.” Speaking of Mitchell’s video game proficiency, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had this to say when told that Mitchell had broken his previous Cavaliers record of 57 points, shared by Irving and LeBron James: “Good. Records are meant to be broken,” he said. “I’m happy he did. What’s funny about it is … tell Don I shouted him out, but I was on Call of Duty a little bit before the game with Don. We were playing quads, and he was locked in, I could tell. He was locked in.” -via ESPN / January 3, 2023