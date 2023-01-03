NBA L2M report says that Donovan Mitchell game tying basket should not have counted

With 4.6 seconds remaining and the Cavs trailing by two points, Mitchell deliberately missed his second freebie, darted toward the lane, collected his own rebound in midair and flipped in the basket. A review of that play by the league on Tuesday afternoon showed that Mitchell stepped over the plane of the free throw line before the ball touched the basket — a violation of NBA rules. Mitchell should’ve been called for a lane violation, negating the basket, keeping the Cavs behind by two and putting Mitchell at 56 points — one off his career-high and Cleveland’s single-game record that was previously shared by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Ringer @ringernba
StatMuse @statmuse
StatMuse @statmuse
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: A look at why scoring has exploded in the NBA, the day after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/03/a-l… – 2:21 PM
New on BSJ: A look at why scoring has exploded in the NBA, the day after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/03/a-l… – 2:21 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣 NEW POD 📣
📣 NEW POD 📣
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Only two players in NBA history have scored or assisted on 99 or more of their team’s points in a game: Donovan Mitchell in his 71-point game against the Bulls and Wilt Chamberlain in his 100-point game against the New York Knicks. Photos: AP and clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/LfVtdsVq07 – 12:00 PM
Only two players in NBA history have scored or assisted on 99 or more of their team’s points in a game: Donovan Mitchell in his 71-point game against the Bulls and Wilt Chamberlain in his 100-point game against the New York Knicks. Photos: AP and clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/LfVtdsVq07 – 12:00 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Vardon @joevardon
History was certainly made in Cleveland last night, by more than one man. Yes, Donovan Mitchell scored 71. But on the broadcast was the same guy who called Kobe’s 81 pointer nearly 17 years ago, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4053457/2023/0… – 9:10 AM
History was certainly made in Cleveland last night, by more than one man. Yes, Donovan Mitchell scored 71. But on the broadcast was the same guy who called Kobe’s 81 pointer nearly 17 years ago, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4053457/2023/0… – 9:10 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Good Morning It’s Basketball: The awe of Donovan Mitchell’s 71 ziller.substack.com/p/the-awe-of-d… – 9:02 AM
Good Morning It’s Basketball: The awe of Donovan Mitchell’s 71 ziller.substack.com/p/the-awe-of-d… – 9:02 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Playing 50 minutes and carrying his team the entire way, Donovan Mitchell had more energy than anyone during his iconic 71-point performance last night. There was a reason for that: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 8:51 AM
Playing 50 minutes and carrying his team the entire way, Donovan Mitchell had more energy than anyone during his iconic 71-point performance last night. There was a reason for that: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 8:51 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Even after one of the best individual performances in NBA history, Donovan Mitchell’s first thoughts after the game went to his Cavaliers’ teammates. Photo: John Kuntz, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/82s9N1jAk5 – 8:31 AM
Even after one of the best individual performances in NBA history, Donovan Mitchell’s first thoughts after the game went to his Cavaliers’ teammates. Photo: John Kuntz, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/82s9N1jAk5 – 8:31 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I thought Darius Garland scoring 51 the same night Embiid had 59 would be the most slept-on 50-point game this season, but Klay Thompson’s 54 the same night as Donovan Mitchell’s 71 is going to be tough to top. – 8:12 AM
I thought Darius Garland scoring 51 the same night Embiid had 59 would be the most slept-on 50-point game this season, but Klay Thompson’s 54 the same night as Donovan Mitchell’s 71 is going to be tough to top. – 8:12 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Donovan Mitchell: “I’ve always believed I can be one of the best players in this league, but I have to keep working. This is a big milestone but at the end of the day, we have to continue. Those other guys have all won at the highest level and that’s my ultimate goal.” pic.twitter.com/dc3CKaM6MF – 8:03 AM
Donovan Mitchell: “I’ve always believed I can be one of the best players in this league, but I have to keep working. This is a big milestone but at the end of the day, we have to continue. Those other guys have all won at the highest level and that’s my ultimate goal.” pic.twitter.com/dc3CKaM6MF – 8:03 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
It’s 1:45 AM CT-my phone is blowing up over Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points but it is irrelevant and not even a thought- what is my concern is the health of Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin. Please, please pray and lift up this young man, his family, the NFL family. Thank you. – 2:44 AM
It’s 1:45 AM CT-my phone is blowing up over Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points but it is irrelevant and not even a thought- what is my concern is the health of Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin. Please, please pray and lift up this young man, his family, the NFL family. Thank you. – 2:44 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s second half against the Bulls: 55 points on 17-of-24 shooting (17-20 FTs), eight assists, seven rebounds, one turnover in 29 minutes. – 2:23 AM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s second half against the Bulls: 55 points on 17-of-24 shooting (17-20 FTs), eight assists, seven rebounds, one turnover in 29 minutes. – 2:23 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell had 16 points at halftime and the #Cavs trailed by as many as 21 points. What happened next was one of the greatest performances in NBA history. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/… – 1:48 AM
Donovan Mitchell had 16 points at halftime and the #Cavs trailed by as many as 21 points. What happened next was one of the greatest performances in NBA history. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/… – 1:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell had played 47 minutes at this point. He closes out on a shooter and then beats everyone else down the floor for a basket that gives him 63 points on the night. What an absolutely bonkers performance. pic.twitter.com/YbmLsbHyGT – 1:20 AM
Donovan Mitchell had played 47 minutes at this point. He closes out on a shooter and then beats everyone else down the floor for a basket that gives him 63 points on the night. What an absolutely bonkers performance. pic.twitter.com/YbmLsbHyGT – 1:20 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell making this play after playing the entire second half is insane. pic.twitter.com/nFV2XgWru0 – 1:18 AM
Donovan Mitchell making this play after playing the entire second half is insane. pic.twitter.com/nFV2XgWru0 – 1:18 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Of the 12 times an NBA player (Donovan Mitchell) has scored 70 points, this is the third where another (Klay Thompson) scored at least 50 the same day. Wilt Chamberlain (78) & Elgin Baylor (63) did it in December 1961 and David Thompson (73) & George Gervin (63) in April 1978. – 12:56 AM
Of the 12 times an NBA player (Donovan Mitchell) has scored 70 points, this is the third where another (Klay Thompson) scored at least 50 the same day. Wilt Chamberlain (78) & Elgin Baylor (63) did it in December 1961 and David Thompson (73) & George Gervin (63) in April 1978. – 12:56 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on 99 points tonight for the #Cavs. – 12:42 AM
Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on 99 points tonight for the #Cavs. – 12:42 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Klay Thompson only needs 20 points to surpass Donovan Mitchell on the nightly league leaderboard. – 12:38 AM
Klay Thompson only needs 20 points to surpass Donovan Mitchell on the nightly league leaderboard. – 12:38 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The NBA’s 71 Club. Wilt. Kobe. David Thompson. Elgin. The Admiral. And now, Spyda. Donovan Mitchell ‘humbled’ by historic night, joining rare company after scoring all those points, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4053221/2023/0… – 12:25 AM
The NBA’s 71 Club. Wilt. Kobe. David Thompson. Elgin. The Admiral. And now, Spyda. Donovan Mitchell ‘humbled’ by historic night, joining rare company after scoring all those points, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4053221/2023/0… – 12:25 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A little self-serving but I scan old bylines when players I used to cover like Donovan Mitchell make news. Looked up a 2017 Summer League story — which is now kind of funny for featuring Jazz fans screaming at Danny Ainge for stealing Gordon Hayward: archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id… – 12:09 AM
A little self-serving but I scan old bylines when players I used to cover like Donovan Mitchell make news. Looked up a 2017 Summer League story — which is now kind of funny for featuring Jazz fans screaming at Danny Ainge for stealing Gordon Hayward: archive.sltrib.com/article.php?id… – 12:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
New Year New Me😂… 71 of them thangs ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/eqTSqAEKk8 – 11:24 PM
New Year New Me😂… 71 of them thangs ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/eqTSqAEKk8 – 11:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/02/wat… – 11:23 PM
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/02/wat… – 11:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“In my 15 years, that’s the best performance I’ve ever seen”
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell makes history with 71 points, leads team to improbable come-from-behind win
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 11:22 PM
“In my 15 years, that’s the best performance I’ve ever seen”
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell makes history with 71 points, leads team to improbable come-from-behind win
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 11:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said “hold my postgame recovery beer…” – 11:17 PM
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said “hold my postgame recovery beer…” – 11:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance tonight: “I don’t know how many guys in our league that can do what he did tonight.” – 11:12 PM
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance tonight: “I don’t know how many guys in our league that can do what he did tonight.” – 11:12 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on 99 points, the 2nd-most in a game in NBA history and the most since Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. @ESPNStatsInfo Mitchell had 71 points and 11 assists in overtime win over the Bulls. bit.ly/3jfYHzm – 11:06 PM
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on 99 points, the 2nd-most in a game in NBA history and the most since Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. @ESPNStatsInfo Mitchell had 71 points and 11 assists in overtime win over the Bulls. bit.ly/3jfYHzm – 11:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Bills safety Damar Hamlin: “Prayers up for the Bills safety. I heard about it, I didn’t see it. We’re praying for him, all of us in the locker room. From the Cavalier organization we want to wish the best and praying everything goes well.” – 10:54 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Bills safety Damar Hamlin: “Prayers up for the Bills safety. I heard about it, I didn’t see it. We’re praying for him, all of us in the locker room. From the Cavalier organization we want to wish the best and praying everything goes well.” – 10:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell ended his press conference tonight with prayers out to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. – 10:52 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell ended his press conference tonight with prayers out to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. – 10:52 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ points. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (6), Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker. Spida finished with 71 points (Cavaliers record), 11 assists, and 8 rebounds in the win. pic.twitter.com/J6ix2wlXlX – 10:50 PM
Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ points. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (6), Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker. Spida finished with 71 points (Cavaliers record), 11 assists, and 8 rebounds in the win. pic.twitter.com/J6ix2wlXlX – 10:50 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Donovan Mitchell just pulled off one of the greatest single games in NBA history. Read about it @The Athletic theathletic.com/4053221/2023/0… – 10:42 PM
Donovan Mitchell just pulled off one of the greatest single games in NBA history. Read about it @The Athletic theathletic.com/4053221/2023/0… – 10:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Donovan Mitchell ended his presser by offering up prayers for Damar Hamlin. – 10:35 PM
Donovan Mitchell ended his presser by offering up prayers for Damar Hamlin. – 10:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell closes his presser after his 71-point game with prayers up for Damar Hamlin from him and the entire Cavaliers organization. – 10:34 PM
Donovan Mitchell closes his presser after his 71-point game with prayers up for Damar Hamlin from him and the entire Cavaliers organization. – 10:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Donovan Mitchell said only time he’s ever scored 71 was “in 2K.” – 10:27 PM
Donovan Mitchell said only time he’s ever scored 71 was “in 2K.” – 10:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Donovan Mitchell broke Kyrie Irving’s Cavs scoring record with 71 points tonight.
Kyrie said he was playing Call of Duty with Mitchell earlier today and could tell he was locked in.
“That’s motivation, I’m about to get shots up right now,” Irving just said leaving the podium. – 10:23 PM
Donovan Mitchell broke Kyrie Irving’s Cavs scoring record with 71 points tonight.
Kyrie said he was playing Call of Duty with Mitchell earlier today and could tell he was locked in.
“That’s motivation, I’m about to get shots up right now,” Irving just said leaving the podium. – 10:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said he has more work to do and joked that he’d go get shots up right now after learning Donovan Mitchell hung 71 on the Bulls including the intentional missed free throw. – 10:23 PM
Kyrie Irving said he has more work to do and joked that he’d go get shots up right now after learning Donovan Mitchell hung 71 on the Bulls including the intentional missed free throw. – 10:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyrie Irving was asked about Donovan Mitchell finishing with 71pts tonight. He said he hadn’t seen the highlights yet but shared that he and Donovan were on Call of Duty earlier today. Irving said he could tell then that he was locked in. – 10:22 PM
Kyrie Irving was asked about Donovan Mitchell finishing with 71pts tonight. He said he hadn’t seen the highlights yet but shared that he and Donovan were on Call of Duty earlier today. Irving said he could tell then that he was locked in. – 10:22 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
I’m going to get it out of the way and point out that Donovan Mitchell and Robin Lopez combined for 72 tonight. Hashtag Historic Game. – 10:21 PM
I’m going to get it out of the way and point out that Donovan Mitchell and Robin Lopez combined for 72 tonight. Hashtag Historic Game. – 10:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving said he and Donovan Mitchell were playing Call of Duty this afternoon and that he knew Mitchell was “locked in.” Said he’s happy Mitchell broke his Cavs record, and that records are meant to be broken. – 10:20 PM
Kyrie Irving said he and Donovan Mitchell were playing Call of Duty this afternoon and that he knew Mitchell was “locked in.” Said he’s happy Mitchell broke his Cavs record, and that records are meant to be broken. – 10:20 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
We’ve had 60-20-10s, back-to-back 40-20s, and I’m not sure anything this season is going to top the 71-8-11 line that Donovan Mitchell just posted for the Cavs, where the team needed legit every single point to get the win, including a missed FT rebound to force OT. – 10:19 PM
We’ve had 60-20-10s, back-to-back 40-20s, and I’m not sure anything this season is going to top the 71-8-11 line that Donovan Mitchell just posted for the Cavs, where the team needed legit every single point to get the win, including a missed FT rebound to force OT. – 10:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan told reporters in Cleveland that he believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his putback that forced OT. Also said “we need to block out better” and doesn’t exonerate Bulls for that missed assignment. – 10:17 PM
Billy Donovan told reporters in Cleveland that he believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his putback that forced OT. Also said “we need to block out better” and doesn’t exonerate Bulls for that missed assignment. – 10:17 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Donovan Mitchell has been in the MVP conversation all season and just scored 71 points in a game. The Jazz trading Mitchell months before hitting his prime could end up looking disastrous. – 10:09 PM
Donovan Mitchell has been in the MVP conversation all season and just scored 71 points in a game. The Jazz trading Mitchell months before hitting his prime could end up looking disastrous. – 10:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
StatMuse @statmuse
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Unreal.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs 145, Bulls 134, final. Donovan Mitchell has franchise-record 71 points. – 10:05 PM
Cavs 145, Bulls 134, final. Donovan Mitchell has franchise-record 71 points. – 10:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Cedi Osman just took Serena’s mic and started the MVP chants for Donovan Mitchell. Fans are cheering so loudly. pic.twitter.com/RN3mSqBBpc – 10:05 PM
#Cavs Cedi Osman just took Serena’s mic and started the MVP chants for Donovan Mitchell. Fans are cheering so loudly. pic.twitter.com/RN3mSqBBpc – 10:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Donovan Mitchell finished with a career-high 71 points and created, assisted, or scored 99 points overall in the Cavaliers’ overtime victory over the Bulls. – 10:04 PM
Donovan Mitchell finished with a career-high 71 points and created, assisted, or scored 99 points overall in the Cavaliers’ overtime victory over the Bulls. – 10:04 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
What a performance by Donovan Mitchell. The talent in the NBA is absuuuurd – 10:04 PM
What a performance by Donovan Mitchell. The talent in the NBA is absuuuurd – 10:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Donovan Mitchell has done it. Points 70 & 71 in a historic performance. pic.twitter.com/FLuxoFOX5O – 10:03 PM
Donovan Mitchell has done it. Points 70 & 71 in a historic performance. pic.twitter.com/FLuxoFOX5O – 10:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I think this 71-point performance officially proves that Donovan Mitchell is better than Devin Booker, and nobody will have an opinion about that. – 10:03 PM
I think this 71-point performance officially proves that Donovan Mitchell is better than Devin Booker, and nobody will have an opinion about that. – 10:03 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
UNBELIEVABLE! Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points as Cleveland beats the Bulls, 145-134, in overtime. Photo: John Kuntz, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/TPuynCsHRY – 10:03 PM
UNBELIEVABLE! Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points as Cleveland beats the Bulls, 145-134, in overtime. Photo: John Kuntz, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/TPuynCsHRY – 10:03 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
The M-V-P chants were deafening here in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at one point for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. And rightfully so, as he ended the game with 71 points. Absolutely insane game from Mitchell. He is so special.
Cavs beat the Bulls in overtime 145-134. – 10:03 PM
The M-V-P chants were deafening here in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at one point for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. And rightfully so, as he ended the game with 71 points. Absolutely insane game from Mitchell. He is so special.
Cavs beat the Bulls in overtime 145-134. – 10:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Georges Niang, hearing a few of us in the media room talking about Donovan Mitchell, jokes “Enough about Donovan Mitchell. I’m here.” – 10:03 PM
Georges Niang, hearing a few of us in the media room talking about Donovan Mitchell, jokes “Enough about Donovan Mitchell. I’m here.” – 10:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell just played the greatest regular season game in Cleveland Cavaliers history. He finishes with a franchise record 71 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. He played every second of the second half. #Cavs beat the Bulls 145-134. – 10:03 PM
Donovan Mitchell just played the greatest regular season game in Cleveland Cavaliers history. He finishes with a franchise record 71 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. He played every second of the second half. #Cavs beat the Bulls 145-134. – 10:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Donovan Mitchell had 71 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds tonight. – 10:02 PM
Donovan Mitchell had 71 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds tonight. – 10:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final (OT): Cavaliers 145, Bulls 134
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points, the most ever by a Bulls opponent. With an improbable tip-in of a missed free throw, he forced an overtime period in which Cleveland outscored the Bulls 15-4.
The Bulls are 16-21. – 10:02 PM
Final (OT): Cavaliers 145, Bulls 134
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points, the most ever by a Bulls opponent. With an improbable tip-in of a missed free throw, he forced an overtime period in which Cleveland outscored the Bulls 15-4.
The Bulls are 16-21. – 10:02 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Donovan Mitchell finished with a career-high 70 points and created, assisted, or scored 99 points overall in the Cavaliers’ overtime victory over the Bulls. – 10:02 PM
Donovan Mitchell finished with a career-high 70 points and created, assisted, or scored 99 points overall in the Cavaliers’ overtime victory over the Bulls. – 10:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Previous high scoring game by a #Bulls opponent was Wilt Chamberlain’s 68 on 12/16/67.
Donovan Mitchell finishes with 71 in a game that never should have gone to OT. #Bulls lose 145-134 – 10:02 PM
Previous high scoring game by a #Bulls opponent was Wilt Chamberlain’s 68 on 12/16/67.
Donovan Mitchell finishes with 71 in a game that never should have gone to OT. #Bulls lose 145-134 – 10:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Cavs 145, Bulls 134, OT
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
71 points by Donovan Mitchell. 13 in overtime. Unbelievable. – 10:02 PM
71 points by Donovan Mitchell. 13 in overtime. Unbelievable. – 10:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Donovan Mitchell in tonight’s Cavaliers win over Bulls: 71 points – becoming the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more in a game. – 10:02 PM
Donovan Mitchell in tonight’s Cavaliers win over Bulls: 71 points – becoming the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more in a game. – 10:02 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Donovan Mitchell is the first player in NBA history to record at least 65 points and 10 assists in a game. – 9:59 PM
Donovan Mitchell is the first player in NBA history to record at least 65 points and 10 assists in a game. – 9:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I don’t know a ton about NBA history but I believe Donovan Mitchell is officially now the best player in Cleveland Cavaliers history. – 9:57 PM
I don’t know a ton about NBA history but I believe Donovan Mitchell is officially now the best player in Cleveland Cavaliers history. – 9:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
It’s hard to put into words how unreal of a game Donovan Mitchell has had tonight. He’s got 63 points on 32 shots, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. He’s played every single second of the second half. – 9:54 PM
It’s hard to put into words how unreal of a game Donovan Mitchell has had tonight. He’s got 63 points on 32 shots, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. He’s played every single second of the second half. – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Everyone else is cooked and Donovan Mitchell looks like he’s played for about five minutes. What a burst to the rim. – 9:54 PM
Everyone else is cooked and Donovan Mitchell looks like he’s played for about five minutes. What a burst to the rim. – 9:54 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
BREAKING: With a game-tying shot late in the fourth quarter, Donovan Mitchell set the Cavs’ record for most points in a single game with 58, besting the mark of 57 set by LeBron James. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/Ya0AkqTI8c – 9:52 PM
BREAKING: With a game-tying shot late in the fourth quarter, Donovan Mitchell set the Cavs’ record for most points in a single game with 58, besting the mark of 57 set by LeBron James. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/Ya0AkqTI8c – 9:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Double OT for Cavs-Bulls would be sweet because Donovan Mitchell might get to 70 if it does. – 9:50 PM
Double OT for Cavs-Bulls would be sweet because Donovan Mitchell might get to 70 if it does. – 9:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell becomes the first ever member of the Cleveland Cavaliers to have a 60-point regular season game. – 9:49 PM
Donovan Mitchell becomes the first ever member of the Cleveland Cavaliers to have a 60-point regular season game. – 9:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Donovan Mitchell!!! I can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/SoIv5zd804 – 9:48 PM
Donovan Mitchell!!! I can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/SoIv5zd804 – 9:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell is everything the Cavaliers could have ever wanted when they traded for him and so much more. – 9:47 PM
Donovan Mitchell is everything the Cavaliers could have ever wanted when they traded for him and so much more. – 9:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Turns out fouling with a 3-point lead wasn’t best move for #Bulls. They’ll head to OT after Donovan Mitchell follows own missed FT. Mitchell has 58 pts, DeRozan 42 – 9:46 PM
Turns out fouling with a 3-point lead wasn’t best move for #Bulls. They’ll head to OT after Donovan Mitchell follows own missed FT. Mitchell has 58 pts, DeRozan 42 – 9:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Going into OT tied at 130. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has 58 points. – 9:46 PM
Going into OT tied at 130. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has 58 points. – 9:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wrote about intentional free throw misses today. A great one just now by Donovan Mitchell – Tipped in himself without a lane violation! Mitchell with 58 as we head to OT!
theathletic.com/4051639/2023/0… – 9:45 PM
Wrote about intentional free throw misses today. A great one just now by Donovan Mitchell – Tipped in himself without a lane violation! Mitchell with 58 as we head to OT!
theathletic.com/4051639/2023/0… – 9:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Donovan Mitchell just made a miraculous game-tying shot off his own missed free throw inside the final five seconds. – 9:44 PM
Donovan Mitchell just made a miraculous game-tying shot off his own missed free throw inside the final five seconds. – 9:44 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell just intentionally missed a free throw, got his own rebound, and tied the game to set the Cavaliers single-game scoring record with 58 points.
Tied at 130, Bulls ball with 3.0 left, timeout. – 9:43 PM
Donovan Mitchell just intentionally missed a free throw, got his own rebound, and tied the game to set the Cavaliers single-game scoring record with 58 points.
Tied at 130, Bulls ball with 3.0 left, timeout. – 9:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
18.6 seconds left. Cavs trail 128-125, with a chance to tie.
Donovan Mitchell now the 5th player in Cavs history to score 50+ points. – 9:38 PM
18.6 seconds left. Cavs trail 128-125, with a chance to tie.
Donovan Mitchell now the 5th player in Cavs history to score 50+ points. – 9:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Fun finish in Cleveland. Bulls lead the Cavs 122-119 with 1:42 remaining. Donovan Mitchell is sitting on 52 points. DeMar DeRozan has 42 points. #LeaguePassAlert – 9:31 PM
Fun finish in Cleveland. Bulls lead the Cavs 122-119 with 1:42 remaining. Donovan Mitchell is sitting on 52 points. DeMar DeRozan has 42 points. #LeaguePassAlert – 9:31 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell has a career-high 50 points. Cavs trial by five points, 113-108. – 9:23 PM
Donovan Mitchell has a career-high 50 points. Cavs trial by five points, 113-108. – 9:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan Mitchell has the first 50-point regular-season game of his career. – 9:23 PM
Donovan Mitchell has the first 50-point regular-season game of his career. – 9:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs down 111-106 with 5:52 remaining here in the fourth quarter. Donovan Mitchell has played the entire second half and has 48 points. Have to wonder how much gas is left in the tank. – 9:20 PM
#Cavs down 111-106 with 5:52 remaining here in the fourth quarter. Donovan Mitchell has played the entire second half and has 48 points. Have to wonder how much gas is left in the tank. – 9:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As good as #Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been — and he’s been brilliant — Cedi Osman and Kevin Love keep hitting huge 3-pointers when the Bulls send traps at Mitchell. That’s very, very, very important. – 9:18 PM
As good as #Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been — and he’s been brilliant — Cedi Osman and Kevin Love keep hitting huge 3-pointers when the Bulls send traps at Mitchell. That’s very, very, very important. – 9:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has set a new regular-season career high with 48 points.
7 minutes left in the fourth. – 9:17 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has set a new regular-season career high with 48 points.
7 minutes left in the fourth. – 9:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell’s 48 points are a career-high in a regular season game. – 9:16 PM
Donovan Mitchell’s 48 points are a career-high in a regular season game. – 9:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell with a regular-season career-high 48 points … and counting … – 9:15 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell with a regular-season career-high 48 points … and counting … – 9:15 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell has a season-high 44 points, just two shy of his career high – 9:08 PM
Donovan Mitchell has a season-high 44 points, just two shy of his career high – 9:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso got called for back-to-back lane violations on Donovan Mitchell’s 20th free throw attempt of the night. He made the third attempt for his 17th point off free throws of the night. – 9:06 PM
Alex Caruso got called for back-to-back lane violations on Donovan Mitchell’s 20th free throw attempt of the night. He made the third attempt for his 17th point off free throws of the night. – 9:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell just attempted five free throws thanks to a foul on a 3-pointer and a pair of lane violations on Alex Caruso. – 9:05 PM
Donovan Mitchell just attempted five free throws thanks to a foul on a 3-pointer and a pair of lane violations on Alex Caruso. – 9:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell on the floor to start the fourth. He’s played 33 minutes already. – 9:02 PM
Donovan Mitchell on the floor to start the fourth. He’s played 33 minutes already. – 9:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs expended a lot of energy in that third quarter. Donovan Mitchell especially. What’s left in the tank here in the fourth? – 9:02 PM
#Cavs expended a lot of energy in that third quarter. Donovan Mitchell especially. What’s left in the tank here in the fourth? – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Cavaliers cut an 18-0 lead down to five in the third quarter, ending the period on a 10-4 run.
Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points to lead the charge. – 9:01 PM
The Cavaliers cut an 18-0 lead down to five in the third quarter, ending the period on a 10-4 run.
Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points to lead the charge. – 9:01 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Wow. What a quarter for #Cavs to put themselves back in this game. They outscored the Bulls 44-31, with 23 points from Donovan Mitchell. They also shot 16 of 18 from the free throw line (12 of 12 from Mitchell.)
Bulls lead 96-91 heading into the fourth quarter. – 9:01 PM
Wow. What a quarter for #Cavs to put themselves back in this game. They outscored the Bulls 44-31, with 23 points from Donovan Mitchell. They also shot 16 of 18 from the free throw line (12 of 12 from Mitchell.)
Bulls lead 96-91 heading into the fourth quarter. – 9:01 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Cavs outscored the Bulls 44-31 in the third quarter. Donovan Mitchell had 24 points in that frame – he’s up to 40 in the game 🔥 – 9:01 PM
The Cavs outscored the Bulls 44-31 in the third quarter. Donovan Mitchell had 24 points in that frame – he’s up to 40 in the game 🔥 – 9:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell in the third quarter: 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 12-of-12 at the free throw stripe. – 9:01 PM
Donovan Mitchell in the third quarter: 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 12-of-12 at the free throw stripe. – 9:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have really come alive here in the third, but Isaac Okoro just picked up his fifth foul on a DeMar DeRozan and-one with 12.9 left in the period. Cavs trail Chicago 96-91 after 3. Donovan Mitchell has 40 points, and might need to get to 55 tonight for the Cavs to win. – 8:59 PM
#Cavs have really come alive here in the third, but Isaac Okoro just picked up his fifth foul on a DeMar DeRozan and-one with 12.9 left in the period. Cavs trail Chicago 96-91 after 3. Donovan Mitchell has 40 points, and might need to get to 55 tonight for the Cavs to win. – 8:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is up to 40 points, and has cut their deficit to 6 points. He has 23 points in the third quarter alone. – 8:57 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is up to 40 points, and has cut their deficit to 6 points. He has 23 points in the third quarter alone. – 8:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Big key to this #Cavs turnaround in the third quarter? A whopping 18 free throws. Twelve from Donovan Mitchell. Bulls haven’t been able to guard without fouling in the second half. – 8:56 PM
Big key to this #Cavs turnaround in the third quarter? A whopping 18 free throws. Twelve from Donovan Mitchell. Bulls haven’t been able to guard without fouling in the second half. – 8:56 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls’ 18-point halftime lead is down to eight and Billy Donovan just picked up a tech.
Donovan Mitchell has 20 points and Cavs have taken 14 free throws in the third quarter. – 8:53 PM
Bulls’ 18-point halftime lead is down to eight and Billy Donovan just picked up a tech.
Donovan Mitchell has 20 points and Cavs have taken 14 free throws in the third quarter. – 8:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Donovan Mitchell has completely taken this game over in the third quarter, scoring 18 of 33 points for the Cavaliers to cut an 18-point Bulls lead down to 89-80. – 8:52 PM
Donovan Mitchell has completely taken this game over in the third quarter, scoring 18 of 33 points for the Cavaliers to cut an 18-point Bulls lead down to 89-80. – 8:52 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell has 19 points in the third quarter. Cavs trail 89-80. Billy Donovan just got a technical foul. – 8:51 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 19 points in the third quarter. Cavs trail 89-80. Billy Donovan just got a technical foul. – 8:51 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell is picking up steam in the third quarter and willing the Cavs back in the game. He has 11 of his 27 points in the third quarter. Cavs trail 75-64 – 8:38 PM
Donovan Mitchell is picking up steam in the third quarter and willing the Cavs back in the game. He has 11 of his 27 points in the third quarter. Cavs trail 75-64 – 8:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Donovan Mitchell has scored 11 of the #Cavs 17 points here in the third quarter, trying to keep Cleveland in this game. He just got fouled on that jumpshot, too.
Cavs trail the Bulls 75-64 with 6:11 left in the third quarter. – 8:38 PM
Donovan Mitchell has scored 11 of the #Cavs 17 points here in the third quarter, trying to keep Cleveland in this game. He just got fouled on that jumpshot, too.
Cavs trail the Bulls 75-64 with 6:11 left in the third quarter. – 8:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has shifted into takeover mode here in the third quarter. Just putting his head down and attacking the Bulls defense. – 8:38 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has shifted into takeover mode here in the third quarter. Just putting his head down and attacking the Bulls defense. – 8:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs really miss Darius Garland tonight. With Caris LeVert having a tough night, there’s no real other creator in addition to Donovan Mitchell. Once he gives the ball up, he’s having a really tough time getting it back. – 8:31 PM
#Cavs really miss Darius Garland tonight. With Caris LeVert having a tough night, there’s no real other creator in addition to Donovan Mitchell. Once he gives the ball up, he’s having a really tough time getting it back. – 8:31 PM
More on this storyline
Justin Kubatko: LeBron James over his last two games: ✅ 90 PTS ✅ 21 REB ✅ 15 AST He’s just the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 90p/20r/15a over a two-game span: Elgin Baylor Wilt Chamberlain Russell Westbrook Joel Embiid Luka Doncic James More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / January 3, 2023
“I think I had a game like that once playing NBA2K, but I don’t think I shot that efficiently,” Mitchell joked of his video game skills. “But that was in a loss, so this feels that much better.” Speaking of Mitchell’s video game proficiency, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had this to say when told that Mitchell had broken his previous Cavaliers record of 57 points, shared by Irving and LeBron James: “Good. Records are meant to be broken,” he said. “I’m happy he did. What’s funny about it is … tell Don I shouted him out, but I was on Call of Duty a little bit before the game with Don. We were playing quads, and he was locked in, I could tell. He was locked in.” -via ESPN / January 3, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.