Otto Porter not making progress from toe injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse said there’s no update on Otto Porter, who dislocated his toe on Nov. 14. About two weeks ago Nurse said he expected Porter would need about a month to get back to lineup. No news sounds like bad news, is my speculation. – 1:11 PM
Nick Nurse said there’s no update on Otto Porter, who dislocated his toe on Nov. 14. About two weeks ago Nurse said he expected Porter would need about a month to get back to lineup. No news sounds like bad news, is my speculation. – 1:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Is Otto Porter Jr. making any progress?
Nurse: “He is not.”
Porter Jr. has been out since Nov. 15th with a dislocated second toe in his right foot. – 1:11 PM
Is Otto Porter Jr. making any progress?
Nurse: “He is not.”
Porter Jr. has been out since Nov. 15th with a dislocated second toe in his right foot. – 1:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse, asked if Otto Porter Jr. is making any progress in recovery from his foot injury: “He’s not. He’s not.” – 1:07 PM
Nick Nurse, asked if Otto Porter Jr. is making any progress in recovery from his foot injury: “He’s not. He’s not.” – 1:07 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse asked if Otto Porter Jr. is making progress: “He is not. He is not.” – 1:05 PM
Nick Nurse asked if Otto Porter Jr. is making progress: “He is not. He is not.” – 1:05 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Koreen: Gary Trent Jr. is questionable again for Wednesday’s game in New York with a quad(s) injury. Achiuwa, Champagnie, Dowtin, Harper and Porter all out. -via Twitter @ekoreen / December 20, 2022
Michael Grange: Nick Nurse said Otto Porter Jr. has an appt. with a specialist re: his dislocated second toe next week and is hopeful it will bring some good news regarding his return to play. He is still not doing on-court work. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is targetting late December for a return. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / December 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.