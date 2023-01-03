Otto Porter not making progress from toe injury

Otto Porter not making progress from toe injury

Main Rumors

Otto Porter not making progress from toe injury

January 3, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse said there’s no update on Otto Porter, who dislocated his toe on Nov. 14. About two weeks ago Nurse said he expected Porter would need about a month to get back to lineup. No news sounds like bad news, is my speculation. – 1:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Is Otto Porter Jr. making any progress?
Nurse: “He is not.”
Porter Jr. has been out since Nov. 15th with a dislocated second toe in his right foot. – 1:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse, asked if Otto Porter Jr. is making any progress in recovery from his foot injury: “He’s not. He’s not.” – 1:07 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse asked if Otto Porter Jr. is making progress: “He is not. He is not.” – 1:05 PM

More on this storyline

Eric Koreen: Gary Trent Jr. is questionable again for Wednesday’s game in New York with a quad(s) injury. Achiuwa, Champagnie, Dowtin, Harper and Porter all out. -via Twitter @ekoreen / December 20, 2022
Michael Grange: Nick Nurse said Otto Porter Jr. has an appt. with a specialist re: his dislocated second toe next week and is hopeful it will bring some good news regarding his return to play. He is still not doing on-court work. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is targetting late December for a return. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / December 9, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home