Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray win Rookie of the Month award

Marc Stein: Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Sacramento’s Keegan Murray were just named East and West Rookie of the Month by the NBA for December. More NBA from me: marcstein.subsack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:57 PM
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sacramento’s Keegan Murray and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero are Western and Eastern conferences rookies of the month for December. pic.twitter.com/ycZrEEO76X – 3:39 PM
Sacramento’s Keegan Murray and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero are Western and Eastern conferences rookies of the month for December. pic.twitter.com/ycZrEEO76X – 3:39 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero wins Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. – 3:37 PM
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero wins Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. – 3:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA says Kings forward Keegan Murray and Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/ezqVuPGvid – 3:36 PM
NBA says Kings forward Keegan Murray and Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/ezqVuPGvid – 3:36 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray wins Rookie of the Month. – 3:34 PM
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray wins Rookie of the Month. – 3:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sacramento’s Keegan Murray and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero are Western and Eastern conferences players of the month for December. pic.twitter.com/Xe2BsbwM7S – 3:34 PM
Sacramento’s Keegan Murray and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero are Western and Eastern conferences players of the month for December. pic.twitter.com/Xe2BsbwM7S – 3:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray wins Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December. pic.twitter.com/xQ3IsX4tzg – 3:34 PM
Keegan Murray wins Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December. pic.twitter.com/xQ3IsX4tzg – 3:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Walker Kessler was nominated for Western Conference Rookie of the Month in December. Keegan Murray won the award. – 3:33 PM
Walker Kessler was nominated for Western Conference Rookie of the Month in December. Keegan Murray won the award. – 3:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. – 3:32 PM
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. – 3:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From the NBA PR department:
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. – 3:32 PM
From the NBA PR department:
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. – 3:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard were nominees for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December — which was won by Orlando’s Paolo Banchero. – 3:32 PM
Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard were nominees for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December — which was won by Orlando’s Paolo Banchero. – 3:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams was nominated for Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December, Keegan Murray won the honor. – 3:32 PM
Jalen Williams was nominated for Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December, Keegan Murray won the honor. – 3:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Magic’s Paolo Banchero named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 3:31 PM
NEW: Magic’s Paolo Banchero named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/pcbF0tjLJK – 3:31 PM
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/pcbF0tjLJK – 3:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Sacramento’s Keegan Murray were just named East and West Rookie of the Month by the NBA for December.
More NBA from me: marcstein.subsack.com – 3:31 PM
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Sacramento’s Keegan Murray were just named East and West Rookie of the Month by the NBA for December.
More NBA from me: marcstein.subsack.com – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero on eventually getting Suggs and Isaac back:
Both of those guys are really talented and can help us a lot. … We are excited to get them back and see what we look like. We’ve got a deep team and I feel like with those guys back, it makes a difference. pic.twitter.com/XMt7I0J6ff – 3:05 PM
Paolo Banchero on eventually getting Suggs and Isaac back:
Both of those guys are really talented and can help us a lot. … We are excited to get them back and see what we look like. We’ve got a deep team and I feel like with those guys back, it makes a difference. pic.twitter.com/XMt7I0J6ff – 3:05 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris served their suspensions Friday, leaving Markelle Fultz, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Terrence Ross, Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner as the eight available players. “I won’t say it’s easy,” Mosley said about the temporary roster limitations. “Obviously, guys playing different positions, different spots. We talked about guys having the next-man-up mentality. For the most part, these guys battled. They competed. Being undermanned definitely takes it toll at some point.” -via Orlando Sentinel / December 31, 2022
“I’ve been putting in a lot of work,” Banchero told The Athletic. “Whatever I can do to get extra shots, extra work, working on my legs, balance and shot … every shot I take, I’m really confident, and I’m just letting the game come to me. Not trying to force, not trying to press or reach a certain statistical milestone. I’m just trying to go out there and win, and I think that’s been paying off.” -via The Athletic / December 28, 2022
“Anybody that knows me knows that’s been my favorite player since I was a young kid. A guy who I’ve watched countless hours of… So to be on an NBA court with him makes me scratch my head that this is real life.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 28, 2022
Mark Haynes: Kings coach Mike Brown on keeping Keegan Murray as a starter even after struggles: “He’s our guy, and he’s going to stay there. He’s going to continue to learn on the job and get better, but he’s been good for us as of late, and hopefully, he’ll be like that for a while.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / December 19, 2022
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray on Thursday were among 12 rookies to sign endorsement contracts with Adidas, the apparel company announced. The crop of players is the largest draft class ever for Adidas and features 11 first-round picks and six lottery selections. The players have each worn the Three Stripes for the majority of the season and will continue to do so as endorsed athletes. -via The Rookie Wire / December 16, 2022
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray announces he has signed with @adidas Basketball. pic.twitter.com/ikG49UPWBI -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.