Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray win Rookie of the Month award

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray on Thursday were among 12 rookies to sign endorsement contracts with Adidas, the apparel company announced. The crop of players is the largest draft class ever for Adidas and features 11 first-round picks and six lottery selections. The players have each worn the Three Stripes for the majority of the season and will continue to do so as endorsed athletes. -via The Rookie Wire / December 16, 2022