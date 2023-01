Paul George's status for back-to-back road trip uncertain

George missed seven games from late November to early December because of a right hamstring tendon strain. During that same stretch, Leonard missed six straight games because of a sprained right ankle. “Often hamstrings are very, very serious injuries,” George said Monday night. “So, I thought the first approach when I was dealing with my hamstring [during the previous absence] was just good, smart. We waited until it felt better and I didn’t have any issues, once I returned. “We won’t know more until [Tuesday]. But my job is to do the best that I can and go from there.” -via ESPN / January 3, 2023