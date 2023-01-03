Paul George's status for back-to-back road trip uncertain

LA Clippers star guard Paul George tweaked his right hamstring on Monday night in the same area where he previously had a strain that kept him out of seven games earlier this season. George scored 25 points and had seven assists but played only five minutes in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 110-100 loss to the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena. George said he will receive treatment on the hamstring Tuesday and see how it responds. George’s status for the Clippers’ upcoming back-to-back road trip is uncertain. The Clippers play at Denver on Thursday and at Minnesota on Friday.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George tweaked his right hamstring on Monday. With Kawhi Leonard out due to a non-COVID illness, the Clippers head into an upcoming two-game trip that starts in Denver on Thursday with uncertainty surrounding their two stars espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:42 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George says his right hamstring discomfort is with the same hamstring tendon strain that kept him out for 7 games. He says he will wait to see how his hamstring responds tomorrow in terms of if he will miss any time. Clippers play at Denver on Thursday, at Minnesota Friday. – 1:50 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George tweaked his right hamstring. He doesn’t know how George is feeling at the moment after the guard returned to play in the fourth.
George missed seven games earlier this season with a right hamstring tendon issue. – 1:26 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George tweaked his hamstring tonight. T Lue provided no further update.
Clippers have two days off, then in Denver and Minnesota for b2b. – 1:25 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Remember when we were all excited about the endless possibilities with wings and “switchable” defense? Haven’t seen it once this year because small ball apparently means get throttled with four guards and Paul George or Marcus Morris at center – 1:24 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With Heat up by nine, Clippers sub out Paul George with under a minute to go. – 12:55 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George buried a mid-range jumper and on his way back down on defense, gently touched his right hamstring a couple of times. He remains in the game but he has that area on his mind. – 12:44 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George checked back in and tapped on his right hamstring area a couple of times before play resumed. – 12:39 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With Heat leading 96-95 with 5:39 left, Paul George checks back into the game. He had a wrap around his right thigh/hamstring area but is back in. – 12:38 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That’s a massive corner 3 by Kennard. Not only does it cut Heat lead to 96-95, it made Erik Spoelstra use a timeout instead of Tyronn Lue, who has Paul George ready to re-enter the game with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:36 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Don’t see Paul George on Clippers sideline right now during timeout. Appears he is back in the locker room. – 12:26 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
What happened in that third quarter?
– Paul George went off for 13 points
– Clippers got to the FT line nine times and tightened up defense on Bam
– Heat turned it over five times – 12:21 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-MIA starters:
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
MIA
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 10:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat will start Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 10:03 PM
George missed seven games from late November to early December because of a right hamstring tendon strain. During that same stretch, Leonard missed six straight games because of a sprained right ankle. “Often hamstrings are very, very serious injuries,” George said Monday night. “So, I thought the first approach when I was dealing with my hamstring [during the previous absence] was just good, smart. We waited until it felt better and I didn’t have any issues, once I returned. “We won’t know more until [Tuesday]. But my job is to do the best that I can and go from there.” -via ESPN / January 3, 2023
George checked back into the game with 5:39 remaining but had just three points and took only one shot. “Just take a day-to-day, see how I feel tomorrow,” George said. “Give myself the best chance to be able to compete, but definitely take tomorrow and just get treatment around the clock. Try to prepare.” -via ESPN / January 3, 2023
Andrew Greif: Paul George makes the game’s first shot, a step-back three off the dribble, and puts a finger to his lips jogging back on defense — shh. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 31, 2022
