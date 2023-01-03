Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics @ OKC – January 3, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
OKC – Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams
OUT – Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari. OKC – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Robinson-Earl, Pokusevski, Holmgren pic.twitter.com/EiwUvikNJc7:33 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Not only is OKC 6-0 when Aaron Wiggins starts, but it’s also 3-0 on Tuesdays.
Aaron Wiggins starting on a Tuesday seems like the perfect combo … but without SGA against the Celtics?
Big test for the Thunder and these random numbers. – 7:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said they’re ‘working through it’ when it comes to whether or not SGA travels with the Thunder to Orlando for their game tomorrow vs. the Magic – 6:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jay King @ByJayKing
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is NOT going to play tonight. He has a non-covid illness after shoot around. – 6:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of 8 nominees for Western Conference Player of the Month.
Jalen Williams was one of 5 nominees for Western Conference Rookie of the Month.
SGA and JDub have been nominees for these awards both months of the season (Williams won the first one). – 5:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Per Thunder:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages a league-leading 24.4 drives per game and 15.3 points in the paint per game, which leads all guards and ranks seventh among all players – 4:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db4:15 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month for December
In 13 December games, SGA averaged 30.5 points on 48.8 percent shooting, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds – 4:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for December’s Western Conference Player of the month, Luka Doncic won. – 4:01 PM

Clemente Almanza: Doc Rivers with some very high praise for SGA, who he coached his rookie season with the Clippers: “The day we decided to make that move when I was in LA l, I was not so sure about it — even though what we did was phenomenal… I kept thinking this kid’s gonna be special.” pic.twitter.com/Ga2EmHd5mj -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / December 31, 2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder see star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nominated for the Western Conference Player of the Week award which Luka Doncic took home Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, four rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 35 percent from the three-point line on three attempts per game. -via Thunderous Intentions / December 26, 2022

